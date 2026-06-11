VIDEO: “Not the Rothschild News” - Pub Jun 10, 2026

IMAGE: “Faces and Phones” AI-Generated Music Video by George Webb

George Webb has a hyperbolic presentation style and he kind of sounds like he’s joking half the time. He’s often accused of being a paid disinformant, working for the Mossad but he hotly denies ever working for any government. Having followed him off and on since 2016, I do think there are a lot of nuggets of truth in what he shares.

For the past 10 years, Webb has been investigating what he calls the “Hillary Clinton faction” of the DNC and their alleged sale of enriched uranium to the Iranian government, which he says was done to fatten their wallets and to gain absolute control over the United States through false flag terror attacks.

In June 2025, Webb claimed that Iran was in possession of over a dozen powerful nuclear warheads, as a result of the enriched uranium sold to them by this nefarious faction of the DNC.

That adds an unsettling context to this strange clip that was released on Tuesday during the live broadcast of Iran’s IRIB news network, showing a simulation of a nuclear explosion over a city:

VIDEO: Clip from Iran’s IRIB News Network aired on Jun 9, 2026.

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Webb has said that the law enforcement and the judicial side of this DNC faction are led by people allied with former FBI Counterintelligence brass, like Peter Strzok and Andy McCabe and by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Webb has long said that Ellison is involved in an American Gladio operation, where subversives within the US Government are cacheing weapons at secret locations and running secret training missions in order to suddenly spring a massive psychological and political campaign, like we saw with the 2020 Antifa-BLM Riots, which many believe were a prequel to the planned civil war in our imminent future.

The radical Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) uses these same techniques and they have been among the funders and trainers of Antifa in the US. The No Kings “movement”, Roy Singham and several other USAID-affiliated NGO groups have been openly seeking to train millions of Americans to overthrow their own government.

Ellison, who prosecuted the George Floyd cases and whose son came out as a proud Antifa member during the 2020 BLM Riots tweeted a picture of himself holding the Antifa handbook in 2018.

IMAGE: Minnesota Attorney General tweeted photo of himself holding Antifa handbook in 2018.

George Webb began posting about a weapons-shipping and -cacheing conspiracy to overthrow the US on his YouTube channel back in 2016. He followed the encrypted BlackBerry communications network of 45 members of the DNC, which included its IT tech support employee and suspected Pakistani intelligence asset, Imran Awan, former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff and the former DNC Deputy Chair and current Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison.

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard was the DNC Vice-Chair between 2013-2016, at the same time Webb claims that her nefarious DNC colleagues were setting up this American Gladio operation and at the same time they were selling enriched uranium to Iran. Presumably, Gabbard would know about this, as the DNI?

Webb has spoken for years about the religious front organizations that are being used to cache the weapons, such as one near Minneapolis that he says is controlled by Keith Ellison and a cache at the Indianapolis Islamic Society of North America, in the district of Rep André Carson (D-IN), who, like Ellison is a practicing Muslim and another holder of one of these encrypted BlackBerrys.

The good news is that on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance sent the DOJ a criminal referral to investigate Keith Ellison, Governor Tim Walz and other Minnesota Democratic leaders for their potential roles in the massive fraud now being uncovered in that state, so that might slow them down.

In Webb’s Wednesday morning podcast yesterday, he reiterated some head-spinning assertions that he’s been making lately: that former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent was using Charlie Kirk as an asset to compromise Trump in June of 2025 and that Kent oversaw Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Webb says:

“The only person who is in control of the means, motive, and opportunity – those are the three tests of homicide detectives – the only person in control of means, motive, and opportunity for the Charlie Kirk murder is Joe Kent… “If we brought in all the detectives and looked at it objectively, the only person that could be responsible, who controlled the planes, who controlled the chase teams, who controlled putting in ISIS operatives into Armed Queers into Salt Lake City two months before the assassination, who had the access to the classified information, the only person that had the means, motive, and opportunity to kill Charlie Kirk is Joe Kent. This is Crossfire Hurricane 2. It’s going on now. Joe Kent’s leading it.”

Webb says that he worked briefly for Charlie Kirk:

“I did three stories for Charlie Kirk. The one he was the most interested in was the voting rolls and how the voting rolls were being used by the heavy-hitters, by the big donors. “He was either already being used by Joe Kent in Arctic Frost as a lure for various senators in Congress. He was already aware of that and wondering if I was going to kick over the can on that. “Or he was seeing what I was saying and seeing these voter rolls are not being used to get out the vote. They’re being used to identify ranches, farms, and other high-value properties, like factories for targeting people on the Right. It was a low-intensity warfare on people of the Right.”

In addition, Webb accuses Joe Kent of thwarting the Trump administration’s weapons shipment, through the Kurds that was intended for the Iranian people, to help them fight the Ayatollah Regime, saying Kent “dropped a dime” on it.

Webb uses the term “Rothschild” in place of “Globalists” or “City of London”. He calls the mainstream media “Rothschild News” and he calls the fight between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk “kayfabe”:

“They’re all fighting against each other to make sure the argument’s all between Rothschilds. Right? Between Erika and Candace, there is no difference. The paycheck goes back to the same people. It’s kayfabe. It’s Mark Burnett. It’s manufactured conflict, so that they crowd-out and signal-reduce the truth. So the truth signal can’t get to you.”

Speaking for myself, the noise-to-signal ratio around the Charlie Kirk assassination had long since caused me to give up paying any attention to it, at all.

Webb calls Candace a “Rothschild daughter-in-law”, because her British husband’s billionaire father is a Baron and a Life Peer in the House of Lords and nicknamed “Mr Copper”, since he controls the metals market.

Candace and her husband George Farmer were engaged around 2 weeks after they were introduced by John Mappin, who Webb calls "a self-admitted recruiter for the Rothschild Family”, saying:

“He puts the hand of Candace Owens in George Farmer’s hand, physically at the Carlton Club. He’s told me that voice-to-voice three times. Right? How is that not a Rothschild fixer? Right?…How could that not be a Rothschild agent, a Rothschild recruiter for these social media figures? How could that not be? How do people not understand that? “On the same trip, Charlie Kirk was recruited. The reason he’s dead is he spit the bit. He spit the bit and said, ‘I don’t care how much fame, I don’t care how much glory – I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not going to try to compromise the President of the United States. If it comes down to a decision between me and the Rothschild interests and the President of the United States, I’m going to do what’s right for the President of the United States.’ “Well, then, Charlie, you’re going to end up dead. Right? And we got a guy [Joe Kent] with a means, motive, an opportunity that has had eight tours of CIA assassination in Syria and will fix you right up. Will fix you right up.”

Webb goes on about how the ceasefire has given the IRGC the opportunity to exfiltrate their “nuclear dust” and how he believes they’re going to bring in weapons from China through Pakistan and they will try to threaten the Strait of Hormuz and close it down using Pakistani nukes.

Webb advocates that the US take the islands of the Strait, to remove this “Rothschild power play” and to provide a refuge close to home for Iranians seeking to escape the Regime.

This runs counter to what General Blaine Holt was saying last week, about how his sources are telling him that, as fellow victims of the British Empire (Globalists), Pakistan, China and Iran are ready to help Trump put a dagger in their New World Order. He said that the Pakistani military and what will be the new Iranian government have been elemental in working with Trump and in exposing the perfidy of the Deep State.

Gen Holt added: