Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
7h

Absolutely - sickening.

Always appreciate the truth. No matter how repulsive it might be.

OD

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MSR's avatar
MSR
5h

I personally think Webb is nuts. In the beginning of the video he goes on about how great he is, and periodically, repeats that theme. To accuse Joe Kent, I think we would need more than a thin: means, motive, and opportunity statement. All that has be be fleshed out a lot more, if I'm going to believe that. Where's the meat? Tell us how! Webb reminds me of a guy I met once who could pick up any magazine or news paper, turn to any page, and show the on-going conspiracy within the, pages, advertisements and pictures, and link them all together, endlessly. It's a psychological. clinically, defined illness. He's by no means stupid, just a few screws lose, suffering from the jabber mouth syndrome that most pod casters have.

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