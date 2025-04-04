This is the trailer for Comedy Central's 27th season of South Park.

5th Generation Warfare is a helluva drug.

Share

Which is more slit-your-wrists demoralizing and/or which is more hilarious? This South Park trailer or the recent promos put out by the US Army's 4th Psychological Operations Group, like this one from April 2023, where we were treated to the début of the musical scoring style being lampooned by South Park?

Or how about the 4th POG(A)'s promo from October 2024?

VIDEO: "Latest Ad from US Army’s 4th Psychological Operations Group" - Pub. Oct 12, 2024 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Which of these three wins the Academy Award® for Gallows Humor?

Nothing isn't a PSYOP, anymore.

Everything has always been a PSYOP.

I don't believe that.

But it's kind of true.