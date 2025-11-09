New York City Cop, King Millennial says people were paid to vote and bragged about it on social media.

TRANSCRIPT

You know, as a person, a public servant who puts his life on the line every day to protect the safety of people in the areas that I patrol and protect the Constitution, it is sad to see that my former home, New York City, has been overrun by individuals who did not even grow up in that city.

They now dictate the direction of that great city. And I find it truly disgusting how the New York government have made a mockery of the voting system in that city.

I mean, just look, how can you say with a straight face that that socialist won?

Absolutely not. You have people that have been paid, not once, not twice but multiple times on social media, bragging about it, bragging about payments that they received – you know, from Dark Money.

Just made a mockery of our voting system in New York City.

And don’t think that any one of them had to show their ID. No, New York is against voter ID.

And you wonder why? Look at any Liberal-run city and see why they keep yelling “voter ID is fascism”.

That is because they want to allow their voter base – the illegal kind – who come in and elect any kind of Socialist-Marxist that they want to destabilize this nation.

I was born and raised in the City of New York – 5 boroughs. Not outside. In the City. And I watched it go to sh¡t – so much so, that I had to pack my family up and leave.

And if you would have told me 5 years ago that New York would elect a Socialist Muslim, I would say you were f@cking crazy!

This Constitutional Republic is under attack. New York has fallen.