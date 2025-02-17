(FULL TRANSCRIPT & VIDEO, HERE)

If you thought the revelations of DOGE were big, hang on to your hat.

Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor has uncovered the horrible truth about the hybrid war being waged against humanity by the financial industry. Shawn Taylor is one of the greatest heroes of all time, in my estimation. Please scroll through this whole article to see the slides from his breathtaking presentation.

Taylor shows how the Green New Deal, DEI and the Trans Agenda are all a phony cover for a vast nation-state organized real estate bank fraud, human-trafficking and narcotics money-laundering operation, involving Canadian banks, Mexican Cartels, the Chinese Communist Party, the IMF, the World Bank and Ukraine and it was engineered by the same Goldman-Sachs players who caused the 2008 Financial Crisis.

In short, Canada is laundering drug- and human-trafficking money for the CCP and the Mexican Cartels to back Ukrainian bonds.

Taylor exposes the details of this banker war that is designed to collapse the USA and to bring about global Communism, the Universal Basic Income, CBDC, "carbon credits" system, under the guise of "DEI" and "Trans Rights".

This nation-state-level, global money-laundering operation that is so vast, it is absolutely flabbergasting! This is the biggest racketeering enterprise in history. It's been under our noses, the whole time. Shawn Taylor and two other forensic accountants have followed the money. That's all we ever needed to do.

Last September, shots were fired at Taylor's home with his family inside and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating him, because of this 15-year, 500,000-page investigation, so he is now hiding-out with his family at a different AirBnB every day. He feels more threatened than ever, with Trump elected, because the local transnational criminals he's uncovered are now more threatened. Please give this man a donation.

Something about President Trump's wild remarks about Canada and Mexico tell me that he knows some of what Taylor has found. Something about Munich Security Chairman Christoph Heusgen breaking down into tears over JD Vance’s speech last Friday tells me that he also knows a bit about this.

Heusgen was literally crying about how Europe doesn’t share the same values with the US, anymore and how President Zelenskyy expresses European values the best!

TRANSCRIPT

David Rodriguez: All right, folks, welcome to Nino's Corner TV. Have I got a special podcast for you today, unveiling more of the deep state laundering. You may have seen Shawn Taylor on other shows.

I think I've had you on before, Shawn Taylor, haven't I?

Shawn Taylor: Yes, yes. A while back.

David Rodriguez: This is big, because you're exposing the tentacles of the Deep State money laundering, but mortgages, banks all the way to Canada. It's a worldwide concert. This is huge, folks. Shawn is a retired detective assistant chief of police of Millersville, Tennessee.

First of all, Shawn, I mean, you're a very brave guy. You're a very brave guy. But now, seems to me like the perfect time for you to come out because everything's being exposed, DOGE is exposing everything at a rapid pace.

Floodgates are opened. Everything's coming out. This is your time, right now.

This is your perfect time to come out with this stuff, because the deep state is scared and running. They're being exposed. Shawn Taylor, thank you so much for joining me.

Shawn Taylor: Hey, thank you, Nino. It's good to see you again. And, you know, there's a lot of things that are happening right now, not only in the United States, but throughout the world.

And, you know, the reason that these this vermin is screaming all over the news and all of that about DOGE is because, it's pulling back that veil of secrecy on their criminal activity.

And the simple fact is, you know, I've been investigating this stuff for over 15 years. I've tied a lot of this stuff together.

We found where the money is going. We found it's going into human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, weapons trafficking, transnational money-laundering. And it goes from your municipality to your county, to your state, to your federal level and across our borders.

And this is the attack. This is what's been happening. This is what's caused the inflation. This is why eggs went from a dollar fifty to seven dollars a dozen.

David Rodriguez: This this caused inflation. And what's important here is this is like DOGE right now is trimming off the fat, exposing all the the useless spending money in the federal agencies.

But this to me is even a more critical piece of the puzzle, because this to me is what's what you said is adding to the inflation. This, to me is probably the most crucial part of the puzzle, right?

Shawn Taylor: I think it is because what we have here is we have the ability to investigate this and follow the money and determine whose pockets it lined. And they don't want this information out.

I know they don't want this information out, because the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation came in and raided my police department, my home. It took all of this information from us back in September!

And they don't want this information out. The former administration and the cronies are left behind right now, they're scattering like cockroaches. But you know what? We're going to keep going because here in the United States, we don't like bullies and we don't submit. And we're not going to bow down to them.

Right now is the time to pull back that veil of secrecy and show where this money is going, that every single American has been busting their butt to provide for their family. And they have the government stealing from them and laundering this money.

And that's what we're going to be looking at today is how this money was laundered and why it affects you.

David Rodriguez: So let me ask you this, how did you come across this, first of all, how did you get even started on unveiling all this or exposing all this? How did it begin for you?

Shawn Taylor: So, about 14 or 15 years ago, I came across a DTO, a drug trafficking organization in Middle Tennessee, and I started to pull on that thread and it led into people that were involved with prior White House administrations. One of them was actually put on the Small Businesses Committee for the White House. It involved large amounts of narcotics and human trafficking that was going all the way from Texas, up into Oregon and Washington State.

The case was actually shut down. The case was shut down by the then-VP, calling the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, shutting it down until I opened it back up and the HSI opened the case back up and adopted it from me. We ended up taking down a $1 million load of narcotics and we continued moving forward on it.

I had death threats on me, was involved in a car crash over it, and we just kept moving and moving and moving and putting everything together. And to the point that we couldn't work on it anymore, you know, publicly because we were getting attacked. I mean, we were literally being attacked for investigating this!

But we went ahead and continued investigating, under the radar.

So this has been a culmination of 15 years worth of work, that we've tied from the local street dealer, all the way up to the individuals who are bringing it across the border from the Cartel, then the mules who are bringing it in and then separating it to go to different cities in the United States.

Then, what judges, what district attorneys are involved. And this involves everything. This involves, again, human trafficking, weapons, trafficking, narcotics, trafficking, everything.

And we've identified a lot of the people, a lot of the places and all of that and the easiest way to do that is to follow the money.

David Rodriguez: You know, right now it seems to me like this is the time to strike. Right now, a lot of stuff is being uncovered. The DOGE is exposing everything, the Southern Border's at a full stop. I mean, obviously stuff is still getting through, but it's at a drip pace, compared to the floodgates, being completely open, where everything was just coming through. So the Deep State money is kind of on halt.

I've been told by Juan O Savin that this is at a 40% halt of their money, to where they're in a pattern of being frozen right now. They're absolutely frozen.

They have no way to maneuver. And what we're watching, now is rats in a maze that used to have their exits. Their exits are blocked-off and we're just watching them scatter, trying to go to their exits, but there's nowhere to go.

So right now, with all of this coming out, I knew to contact you, especially when I saw all the DOGE stuff coming out, the federal agencies, the charges being put against Letitia James, Kathy Hochul, more to come, Folks. More to come.

This is now Shawn Taylor's time. This is your time, to put this out there, get this out there as much as you can, because this is another piece to the puzzle that's that's even more unbelievable!

Shawn Taylor: Oh, yeah, it's amazing. And, you know, this goes into the entire agenda, with the whole "Inclusion" process for the Transgender stuff. This goes into the Paris Accord for the Carbon Credits and all of that.

David Rodriguez: Social engineering.

Shawn Taylor: Yeah, that's exactly what it is. And even Canada, itself is saying they want to have "social finance".

OK, think about that for a minute. Social finance, really? You know, I mean, we sit here and we look at this in totality. When you look at it in totality, then all of a sudden it starts becoming very prevalent on what it is.

People don't understand that this is a multifaceted attack from a foreign adversary to try to take down the United States. And we have people within our government that have been in there, for years who are assisting foreign actors and trying to take down this country. And that's not OK.

David Rodriguez: No, it's not. So this goes with the Great Reset. This goes with the Green New Deal. This is them stealing money from us and then blaming us, resetting the system and putting everyone on a Universal Income, Social Credit Score – which, the whole time it was these thieves, these monsters, these vile creatures, taking it from us, using it for nefarious activities to socially-engineer us and destroy us.

Shawn Taylor: That's exactly right. And people that in a nutshell, people need to understand, there's not just the Democrats and the Republicans. You have three parties. You have the Democrats and Republicans in the Uniparty.

The Uniparty is made up of your criminals from both parties. And then, what they're trying to do is polarize both parties, so that they don't come together to discuss stuff, bi-partisanly.

So what you have is you have a bunch of RINO Republicans that may have become part of the Uniparty. Then, you have the ones that were recruited on the Democrat side, that are part of the Uniparty. And they are lining their pockets with all of this money that we're finding from DOGE. Heck, even the Ukrainian President, whatever his name is – [Zelenskyy] even said only half the money that was given to the Ukraine actually got to the Ukraine.

So I want to run some FinCEN reports and find out the financial data on every single elected official in this country.

And the reason that hasn't happened is because they have completely changed the mindset of law enforcement at the local municipality, thinking that they're at the bottom and, "I've got to do what my Chief says. The Chief has to do what the Mayor says or the City Council says, and then, that keeps their agenda going, at your lower level.

Where, if you give and empower the police department, you get rid of those cronies that are in the police department, that are a part of the corruption. Then, you have somebody who's going to hold the people above them accountable so this stuff can't happen.

We need to have an independent agency in every state that is going to go through the economic backgrounds of every elected official and see if they are lining their pockets.

If you want to be put into office, then you need to have your banking records and everything else looked at, any non-profits, NGOs, anything that you're a part of, looked at. And this is the reason why, is because all of that money that they were stealing from you through your tax money, that Elon and Big Balls are finding right now, that's your money that was stolen from you and giving for transgender sex changes in some country that you've never even probably read about or know about.

OK, so this is how they're doing it. I'm going to show you the mechanism.

David Rodriguez: "We're going to use this your same money to bring in a Social Credit Scoring System, Universal Banking Income," because they stole all our money.

Shawn Taylor: Yes, that is right. And, you know, I'm sitting here, thinking about the family units that have been tore apart because of this and how it's going to affect us, down the road. How many generations is all of this going to affect, just the past four years? How much is that going to affect the future family and the family unit?

When we look at China and how China does things, they do stuff for the future. They do stuff for seven generations, down the road and if the current generation has to take a hit to be able to make sure that that seventh generation prospers, they do it. The United States, we live in the here-and-the-now and "what I can get my hands on right now?" We've got to get out of that mindset, People.

We have to get into the mindset that we have to be concerned about our great-grandchildren, our great-great grandchildren, because if we don't, these criminals that we're trying to get right now are just going to keep trying to come back.

It's time to disrupt and dismantle what they have put together and hold them accountable, so it don't happen again.

David Rodriguez: All right, without further ado, Shawn, I don't know if you want to start sharing the screen and give your power here. So we'll start sharing the screen. I just want to say, Folks, I saw this in Vegas. I was very impressed.

But I think you've added some new things in here, correct?

Shawn Taylor: Yeah. So we're going to take this basically one of the organisms is what we're looking at. So the PowerPoint that I did there in Vegas that had to do with what we will call the "Entire Animal".

This is one cell of that Animal. We're going to have to break this down and investigate it, cell-by-cell-by-cell, much like terrorist networks. The terrorist networks work in cells.

That's why it's called a network, OK? So what we're looking at is the Canadian government has known about money laundering in their country for many years.

Canada has been used for money laundering for many, many years. They run between $40 and $130 billion dollars through the Canadian economy, every year and the majority of that money is illicit money from human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, weapons trafficking. And all of that is third party money-laundering.

Now, what we found is how they do it is through non-compliance. Between 2022 and 2023, only 106 out of 237 financial institutions in Canada complied with the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act. So think about that. Only 106 out of 237 institutions complied with that act.

So you have all of these institutions, who have not been complying with this act, which is allowing hundreds of billions of dollars to run through their banks and be sent to other countries. The reason that's important is because banks, like TD Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, who is also pushing this "Social Justice", this whole agenda, they had to pay a $3.1 billion fine, late last year.

And they pled "Guilty" to these charges, because they were allowing cartels and the CCP to launder cash money through their banks, and they were not documenting this. They had people that were depositing up to a million dollars a day in cash, a single individual walking into a bank with a million dollars in cash, and it didn't generate any report.

OK, there's something called FINTRAC and FinCEN, where if you have a transaction like that, it is supposed to be documented and noted and then it goes into a system that goes into the Treasury so that it's kept, you know, they keep an eye on it, because that's a Suspicious Activity Report.

Well, you had one guy brought in a total of $470 million in drug proceeds in one year. OK? In cash!

David Rodriguez: How much?

Shawn Taylor: $470 million. Yes, Sir. And what they found is it was between Mexico's cartels and China.

Well, if you remember, we had all of these problems with fentanyl, carfentanyl coming into the United States and it was being sent in, overseas from China. And we started cracking down on that at the borders with the ports, where it was coming in that way. So when that happened, China went and made a deal with your cartels and the cartels started moving the fentanyl for them, along with their other drugs and the human trafficking.

OK, so now they're both making money. They're both taking their money to the bank to deposit it, because now, the bank's in on it, because now the bank can take that money and they can lend up to 120%. It was one hundred and some percent of that money, out for mortgages and loans and things like that.

And what is that doing? That's making the bank money. So they're getting richer, right?

David Rodriguez: And then, it's laundering everyone's hands in the Cookie Jar.

Shawn Taylor: That's exactly right. So what we found is FINTRAC said it found that Royal Bank of Canada was not filing the separate Suspicious Activity Transaction Reports at the different branches.

And what they found is RBC failed to submit 16 suspicious transaction reports out of one hundred and thirty cases filed and reviewed. OK, that's that's RBC bank. This is a different bank.

OK. So, if I had 16 people come in with a million or more in cash and deposit that money, think about that amount of money that just got laundered, that they can now lend out to anybody they wanted to make the money on. OK, so that's just one of them.

And this one here was from 21 stories and 22. The other bank that was a part is Bank of Montreal, because it goes into a Ponzi scheme where they were moving money around that they shouldn't have.

David Rodriguez: Do you do this all yourself or do you have a team of people working with you?

Shawn Taylor: I have two people that work with me and they they help mine information. But this information, right here is what I've dug up, myself.

David Rodriguez: Very impressive. So, you have anybody reached out to you, to present your evidence to Trump or I mean – how has this not happened yet? I don't understand!

Shawn Taylor: We're trying, Brother. We're trying.

David Rodriguez: Well, maybe this will do it.

Shawn Taylor: I pray, God willing, I'm not scared. And I'm ready to go just kick the crap out of these people and put them in jail. They've already shot-up my house and they got me pissed.

So Bank of Montreal was forced to pay a hefty interest on five hundred sixty four million from a Ponzi scheme, the bank or that they took it back to court. The court said, "Oh, we're not going to hit you that hard because, of course, we know the courts are in on it because they're being there. They're getting their palms greased, as well.

Well, the interesting thing is, is we have Toronto-Dominion, Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal that are involved in this. Those three banks own another company called Symcor.

And "Symcor is a technology company that provides data security and payment services to help businesses and industries succeed in the digital world."

What is a "digital world"? It is a global economy. That's what it is, OK?

Yeah, like what I said earlier, the global economy being the, I don't know, the Great Reset, the coming Great Reset, the Universal Income. Yeah, that's exactly that's what they're planning, right?

Shawn Taylor: Yes, this is the plan and the banks are in on it, with the the corrupt individuals.

So, you know, when I look at this, "Can this be could this be the shell company that they're using to move the money?" So we've got to look at where do they put their money.

So this is a house that's in Antioch, Tennessee, which is Nashville, Tennessee. The house sold...06/07 of 2016 for $162,000. That's not that much money, right? Not a big deal. But on 12/06 of '16, it doesn't show the sale price, but it has a loan through German Amcap Corp for $615,207,000.

David Rodriguez: Six hundred and sixteen million?

Shawn Taylor: Right here!

David Rodriguez: You're telling me this house was how much?

Shawn Taylor: One hundred and one hundred and sixty two thousand.

David Rodriguez: And the loan, now is six hundred and sixteen million?

Shawn Taylor: Yes, Sir. And it just keeps going up!

David Rodriguez: I mean, are they not worried about the paper trail?

Shawn Taylor: Well, they're trying to control the paper trail through the Property Assessor's office. The Property Assessors are involved in this, as well, OK?

David Rodriguez: Everybody's got their hand in the cookie jar. Yeah. So then you see this one, right here, where it's supposedly sold for $479,000, or a loan of four seventy nine, four hundred seventy nine thousand. But also, on the same day, $475, 054,000, right?

And it continues to climb. This one is $789,891,000 to where? Through where? Royal Bank of Canada. Cash money, OK?

So now, we've just laundered some of those drug proceeds. So what this is, when we look at it, is these three banks that own Symcor have been investigated, found Guilty, paid fines for Unethical Money Practices.

Could the mortgages that we're looking, at right there, that's being given to Progress Residential be the money-laundering?

So some of the major money-laundering that we look at is real estate fraud, round-tripping where they're they're moving money from one thing to the next thing, to the next thing, until it comes back around. Shell companies where they're moving the money into one to another, to another.

So they're hiding each time they put a shell company in. That's another layer to hide where the money is coming from and going to. And then trade-based, which is what we're looking at, as well. So we have four different money laundering techniques that we're looking at, just in this.

So what it looks like, when you graph it out is you have top left, you have the CCP and the cartels that sell their product, which could be human trafficking, narcotics trafficking. They get the cash, they put it into Toronto Dominion.

Then they could run it through Symcor, who pays out the cash to FREO Company. FREO Company then has local real estate agents buy-up very specific properties, in very key states and locations, such as Tennessee, OK? What we have found is you have FREO Company coming in, purchasing, let's say, 10 homes on one street in a county, that's predominantly a Red County, a Conservative county.

And then, they purchased 10 more homes, on another street in that subdivision. And what they do, is they go in and they pay cash for each of these homes. So let's say they buy 10 homes on one street for $100,000, each. They've got a million dollar investment. The next street over, they buy 10 more homes for $100,000 each. You got another million dollar investment. So you have $2 million invested, right? And you're going to turn these into rental homes.

Now, what I do is I go buy one more home on each of those streets – except, when I buy the next home, instead of paying $100,000, I pay $100,000 over market value. And I pay $200,000 for the first home next to the first 10 homes, I pay $200,000 for the other home, which is next to the other 10 homes. So now, I've only spent an extra $200,000. But what I have done is I have artificially-inflated the comps of the other 20 homes that I have. So now, those other 20 homes have doubled in price.

I have just invested $2.4 million but when I take that money and I bundle all of that up, I then quick-deed all of those homes, in one transaction to someone like Progress for $10, then Progress Residential goes and gets an artificially-inflated loan through Royal Bank of Canada, who gives them a mortgage that's three to four times more than what the houses are worth, because I have artificially-inflated the market, by buying those other two homes for $100,000 more than market value.

David Rodriguez: Let me ask you this, Shawn: Is there a mastermind, that strategically-engineered this entire process or did this just kind of go from one bad actor to the other and it just kind of organically went this way? Do you get what I'm saying?

Shawn Taylor: There's nothing organic about this.

David Rodriguez: No, no, no. What I mean is, I understand this is nefarious, all of this. But I'm saying this is so well thought-out, from the beginning to the end. Is it the same people in charge from the very beginning to all the way to the end?

Shawn Taylor: Yes, it's the same people –

David Rodriguez: You understand what I'm saying? This just seems so elaborate.

Shawn Taylor: Yep. So some of the people – and I'm not going to get into specific names – but some of these people were involved in the 2008 housing market crash, that left Bear Stearns, that went to other places like Goldman Sachs and things like that, they're the ones who helped put this together.

One guy is actually the guy who coined the term, "BRICS Nations", which this is what the BRICS Nations are doing. This is part of the BRICS Nations Agenda, to bring about all of this.

And the money that gets returned to Progress Residential or whoever – all of this illegal money – some of that goes into Act Blue that we have found. Act Blue is involved in this, as well. That's why we're seeing the Smurfing that's happening there.

And then, a lot of the money is returned back to Mexico and into the CCP.

David Rodriguez: So isn't DOGE unveiling a lot about ActBlue right now?

Shawn Taylor: I believe they are. They are uncovering a lot of that information.

David Rodriguez: Will it lead to this stuff?

Shawn Taylor: I don't know if it's going to actually lead to this. I mean, at some point, it's going to have to lead to this stuff. But what we have to do, is...we need prosecution.

David Rodriguez: They're exposing, but they're not even here, yet. This is another whole level!

Shawn Taylor: Correct. This is what I'm doing. I want to get into the prosecution of this and the accountability, because at the end of the day, we have to be able to find this.

We have to disrupt this, which is what DOGE is doing. Then, the investigation – criminal investigation – is the dismantling of what these criminals have created.

So I'm ready to get into the dismantling part of this, by looking at where all of this money is going and holding these people accountable from the lowest level to the highest level.

And I'm talking there's going to be thousands of people within the United States, everything from your local politicians to your judges, to your DAs, to your state reps, to your senators, to your US Senator, to US Congresspeople and things of that nature, that are involved in all of this; Property Assessors, County Mayors, City Mayors. There are people, across the board and people are going to absolutely – it's going to blow their mind – on the people that are involved.

And what people need to know is this money is also the money that you're looking at that went into the Ukraine. This is where they move the money through Canada into the Ukraine. What people don't understand is that Canada, again, is one of the Number One places to launder money.

What's an easy way to do that, is to use Canada's AAA credit rating to come up with Ukraine's Sovereignty Bonds, OK? And what they're doing is, they're using the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, to help orchestrate all of this happening, OK?

And we go here, to their nice little link and it says who's doing their money transfers and all that.

Oh, Royal Bank of Canada, Dominion Securities, RBC – all of the banks that we have just talked about are the ones that are moving the money for these Ukrainian Sovereignty Bonds! I find it awfully funny that they're using the exact banks that are laundering the money for the CCP and the cartels to get these Ukrainian bonds.

(TRANSCRIPT CONTINUES, HERE)