Obama Ordered the Fed to Print $340 Billion to Pay the CCP to Steal the 2020 Election

Last month, Patrick Byrne appeared on some shows to announce his findings that Mike Pompeo's CIA worked together with the CCP on the cybertheft of the 2020 election.

In the latest podcasts with Nino Rodriguez this past week, Juan O Savin reveals that by "CIA", Patrick also meant "Barack Obama" (and his handlers) and the stunningly corrupt way in which the theft of the 2020 election was financed – beyond all of the crooked NGOs taking US Taxpayer money through USAID that we've already heard about.

Juan says that in 2016, before he left office, Barack Obama ordered the Federal Reserve to print-up $340 billion in US dollars to pay the CCP to supervise the 2020 US election heist and to distribute these funds to all of the technicians and security officers throughout the Smartmatic vote theft network in Teheran, Belgrade, Havana and Caracas.

Juan says that a "very, very famous" New York politician had his own dock workers go down to Baltimore to kick out the local union workers there, in order to load up the cargo ships with 3,400 pallets of cash for China.

Juan doesn't say the name but my first instinct was that he meant Andrew Cuomo, who was New York Governor in 2016 and who comes from a "very, very famous" family. He was forced out of office in 2021 and he's now running for NYC Mayor, splitting the Democratic ticket in a way that will guarantee the election of flagrant Marxist-Leninist, Zohran Mamdani.

But Mayor Eric Adams, who is now and was New York City's Mayor in 2016 seems to have a cozy relationship with the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), joining their picket line last October, so maybe that's who Juan was talking about.

Both Cuomo and Adams have extensive ties to all of the local AFL-CIO affiliated labor unions including SEIU, APWU and ILA, so it could be either politician, based on the information given.

Last October, Patrick had discussed his findings about the "Ground Game" of the 2020 election theft and how members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) had worked together with United States Postal Service (USPS) to fill out fraudulent ballots from a facility in Flushing, NY and to integrate them into the mail system at the USPS facility on Grumman Road in Bethpage, NY.

Now we learn that the "Ground Game" included not just the printing and transport of fraudulent ballots but also that of 3,400 pallets of freshly-minted cash, each pallet loaded with US$100 million in Federal Reserve Notes.

Janet Yellin was the Federal Reserve Chair at the time. These revelations will expose the Federal Reserve Bank for the criminal operation that it is and it should End the Fed, once and for all.

Juan has been traveling extensively between South Africa and the northwestern US and he's now back in DC. The past few podcasts have been fraught with connection issues and with a bad cough that Juan picked up in Johannesburg, so I've edited together the most relevant bits of the latest two and cut them down to just over 8 minutes of mind-blowing information.

TRANSCRIPT OF EDITED VIDEO

(Juan O Savin is in DC. We see a large dining table, with Juan's wife, Jen cutting some cards for a round of poker)

Juan: Nobody else has ever put this out on the air, here's the other thing that Obama did:

As he was getting to the end of his presidency. I won't even give too many specifics, here. I'll know who's real and who isn't: Obama had 3,400 pallets of cash that the Federal Reserve printed-up. $100 million to a pallet, OK? In a very custom, specialized-type of pallet, by the way, that wasn't the same as other pallets that are out there, in other parts of the world. And 3,400.

Now, here's the tricky part: A certain politician out of New York – very, very famous politician – had his own dock workers from New York, from the gangs in New York – the mobs in New York – come down to the Baltimore shipyards.

They kicked all the longshoremen out and loaded these pallets onto two different boats. And very unusual – a little union thing; a wink and a nod – because, he didn't want everybody to know what's going on, on this thing. So, 3,400 pallets at $100 million, each pallet.

Nino: How many pallets? How many pallets, again?

Juan: 3,400.

Nino: Damn!

Juan: And where do you suppose they were going?

Nino: All to Iran?

Juan: No, remember Obama authorized this money to be printed and shipped.

Nino: Definitely not to Israel. So, Iran to Kenya?

Juan: No. China.

Nino: China, OK.

Juan: But along the way – funny thing happened on the way to China – they got intercepted! So, all of that [$340 billion in USD] is sitting in two countries, right now and they're trying to get the cash loose, OK?

So, Obama had to do other stuff to make sure China had the money to cook the vote. They were getting paid to steal the elections here, in the US.

Nino: Wow.

Juan: And you know, who all is involved? How did that happen? Well, I know who the New York politician is. I know what the connection is to the unions.

These guys are in serious Deep Shit! This is "Go-to-prison-for-the-rest-of-your-life, maybe even treason, hang 'em."

All of that was done – remember, this is in the same time period as Obama has the FBI people and Brennan setting people up to go in and go into Trump's campaign and to capture Trump's campaign to honey-pot people in Trump's campaign.

Remember, this is the same time period, when Pat Byrne was asked by his handlers, over at the FBI, to see if Hillary would take a bribe, because they'd heard, and then, when she did agree to a bribe, they said, "Forget about it, don't do it."

Why? Because, once they had her on tape, then they had everything they needed to control her, OK? So, it wasn't about catching her and convicting her and taking her out from being a presidential candidate, it was about being able to control her after she took office.

Obama and the people behind Obama were trying to capture and own – [the Hillary Clinton White House].

Nino: Juan, let me ask you something: how close were we? I mean, we stopped the steal in 2024 but how close were we for Kamala getting in? Was it close or –

Juan: It wasn't fully agreed-to, technically, to do the military operation, to interfere with the digital communications into Serbia, where they were cooking the vote – and by the way, I've said this before.

Pat Byrne said it: The building in Serbia where the Venezuelans and the Cubans and the Chinese did the electronic steal of the vote in 2020, Brennan is half-owner on that building, with the wealthiest person probably, wealthiest person in Serbia. They own that building jointly!

Imagine, Brendan owns half of the building, half-interest in the building that was used to steal the vote in America in 2020, OK? And he's the one that was controlling Obama in much of this – and then, Senior Executive Service – that'll come out further, in the future.

(Coughs) I apologize – but that's the kind of stuff that'll be coming out over the course of the year and the next couple of years.

Nino: You sound pretty bad Juanito, I said this will be kind of a short one, a quick update, are you good with this so far?

Juan: Oh, yeah.

Nino: You've got some huge intel on this one so I appreciate it, Juanito. Thank you.

CUT BACK TO 9/5 PODCAST

Juan: And then what did Trump – you know, Federal Reserve Notes – what did Trump say in a tweet, here over the weekend?

"The Federal Reserve is a criminal operation," OK? Well, who authorized all that money to be printed, sent all over the world, OK?

I'll tell you this: Even the airplane that was used to deliver some of that [cash] to Tehran was stolen. Can you imagine that? You don't have enough airplanes in the Federal Government to move money around? You had to steal somebody's airplane to deliver money to Iran? And to other places around the world, by the way.

These people, they are going down. It's going to be – it's going to be epic!

Nino: My listeners will all say the same thing: "Oh, yeah, yeah. You've been saying this forever. It hasn't happened yet!" What do you have to say to them?

Juan: Well, I'm in. (Puts his chip on the table).

CUT

(Jen puts down her cards, a pair of Jacks and a pair of 2s)

Juan: That's a crap hand. OK. (He puts down his hand, a pair of aces and a pair of 5s). I got all the chips! Oh, yeah!

Nino: You got the pot.

Juan: I got the whole thing. (Writes a note on a sticky pad). There you go. (Reading note) "White Hats win!" (Pointing to the blonde doll on the dinner table) The fat lady sings! (Singing) "2020, it's not over yet!" 🎶

Nino: OK. So this week, Folks, tune in. Let's see what happens. This is supposed to be a big week.

Juan: Oh, it's huge. It's so big. What I can tell you right now, Jen and I are looking forward to doing some entertaining in a tropical location. Oh, yeah.

Well (indicating Trump pen), this will help seal that deal! There's some really, really, really fun news coming. I don't want to ruin it.

Nino: I know, I know. And I do know the news. I do know the news. But I can't. I'm not going to betray Juan's trust. And he's not ready to say it, here.