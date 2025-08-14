Obliterating the Deep State

President Trump's designation of the crime cartels as terrorist organizations and the US Treasury's sanctioning of the Venezuelan government – the kingpin of all the Latin American cartels – is hitting the Global Crime System where it hurts. All the major central bank-connected banks engage in cartel money-laundering. I think Trump really means it when he says that he will "Obliterate the Deep State", because that is what all the major crime cartels actually are.

We've all heard about how the CCP and the CIA work with the Mexican cartels and we just heard about how the CCP and the CIA worked together to steal the 2020 US election.

This is the same old unconventional warfare and business model used by the British East India Company during the Opium Wars against China today being used against the US. This is because the same old Global Crime System is behind both. The crime cartels are as germane to the Globalists' control system as the intelligence agencies.

Several investigations have revealed how USAID, Catholic, Lutheran and Jewish NGOs worked aggressively with the United Nations and the Mexican cartels to import millions of illegal criminal aliens and terrorists into the US, which proves they're all part of this same Global Crime System, the same "Big Club", as George Carlin called it.

Drug- and human trafficking (i.e., slavery) have been the lifeblood of the Deep State for centuries. After the fall of the Third Reich, Nazi organizations worldwide were funded by Bolivian cocaine through the enterprise founded by Klaus Barbie and Pablo Escobar, using the same model that the British East India Company had used for heroin trafficking.

The same Nazis who were the architects of the European Union and the CIA were the founders of the international cocaine trade that has morphed into this leviathan that has killed over 1,000,000 Americans from fentanyl poisoning in the past decade. Meanwhile, US Taxpayers have been forced to fund the Nazis in Ukraine to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars. The Nazis, the Latin American cartels, these NGOs and the UN are all part of this same Global Crime System, aka the "Deep State".

Most Americans are aware that the Mexican drug cartels control swathes of the Mexican government, particularly by the biggest one, the Sinaloa drug cartel but few Americans are aware of how deeply the Mexican cartels have penetrated into the US Government and even its election systems.

In February 2023, the tip of the Deep State's narcotics trafficking iceberg was revealed when overwhelming evidence was presented by attorney, John Thaler and insurance agency owner, Jacqueline Breger that many Arizona politicians have been corrupted by Sinaloa drug cartel money, including Governor Katie Hobbs, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona's current Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, everyone in Mesa, AZ (Mayor, City Attorney, cops, etc) 3 of 5 Maricopa County Board of Supervisors members, assorted judges, plus two of the principals at Runbeck Election Services.

VIDEO: "US Politicians Corrupted by Drug Cartel Money Laundering Scheme and Election Theft" - Pub. Feb 23. 2023 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

These initial findings of their years-long investigation were entered into the public record on February 23rd during the jaw-dropping testimony by Jaqueline Breger before the Arizona State Senate and House Joint Committee on Election Oversight, entitled "Preliminary Findings of Activities Impacting Arizona's Election Integrity with Specific Focus on the 2020 and 2022 General Elections".

Breger testified that the Sinaloa Cartel had hacked into Arizona government databases, so they could delete documents and add forged documents, at will. She said several hundred such falsified documents had been uploaded since 2015, including falsified default judgements, criminal restitution orders, child support orders, with all of these then used in "swatting" activities on individuals posing a threat to their racketeering activities.

She showed evidence of how the Sinaloa Cartel has similarly penetrated the University of Arizona databases and of how they could make someone appear to have taken courses they didn't take, they could award academic credentials to people, creating, for example fake attorneys. They could also award academic credentials to non-existent "phantom" people, in order to flesh-out their fake identities. These phantom identities could then be used in their money-laundering schemes.

Their investigation obtained financial documents showing that Governor Katie Hobbs and her husband had been laundering Sinaloa Cartel money through fake deeds and mortgages since 1997 and as recently as September 2022.

Thaler and Breger described the entire government of the City of Mesa as a "racketeering organization", as that term is defined in 18 USC §1961.

This information dovetails with the claims of Mike Gill, Founder of The Mortgage Specialists, Inc, that the headquarters of the Deep State’s drug-trafficking, pedophilia and money-laundering operation are in New Hampshire. In March 2023, Mike explained the link between the Sinaloa Cartel and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank to Australian dissident, Brendon O'Connell (who has since been de-platformed by YouTube).

A longtime personal friend of mine who's a retired Special Operations Marine Captain has a friend who's a DEA agent who told him a couple of years ago of a secret war was then being waged in Mexico, between the CIA (i.e., SAC aka D6) and the Sinaloa Cartel.

The DEA agent told him that the CIA had been controlling the Sinaloa Cartel and had been working to consolidate the other Mexican drug cartels underneath them but that this had proved too difficult, so they'd decided to replace the Sinaloa Cartel with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and put the latter in charge of the others, instead.

However, President Trump has now designated all of them as terrorist organizations and he's publicly declared his intention to have the US military go after the cartels in Mexico, to end it once and for all.

The Black Budget and Unacknowledged Special Access Programs have been funded in part by the illicit narcotics trade but Trump wants to "Obliterate the Deep State", so that means Disclosure.

Shortly after Breger's bombshell testimony before the Arizona State Congress at the invitation of Liz Harris, the Deep State went ballistic, smearing everyone who promoted the hearing. On April 12, 2023, Liz Harris was expelled from the legislature by a 46–13 vote for damaging "the integrity of the House".

Kari Lake had campaigned on going after this corruption during her runs for Arizona Governor in 2022 and Arizona Senator in 2024 but these elections went to the corrupt candidates instead, likely by election fraud.

By September 2023, John Thaler had traced over $7 billion of Cartel money being laundered through the State of Arizona and he believed that if these money flows were removed, it would collapse Arizona's economy and those of many other states.

It would likely have a deflationary effect on real estate, which might help restore the American Dream of home ownership to the millions of Americans who have been locked-out by the Globalists' high interest rates and by an unhinged real estate bubble that’s been exacerbated by 23 million illegals hogging-up the existing housing inventory.

It is a widely-held belief that removing the illicit drug trade would collapse the American economy but this may not be true, as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele found out. He was told that if he were to remove the 70,000 hardcore criminals in his country off the streets, the entire Salvadoran economy would collapse, because the criminals' ill-gotten gains would be removed from the economy. Salvadoran government officials braced for the country's GDP to fall by 10%. Instead, it rose by 3.5%, because the criminals were no longer around to shake down and steal from the honest people.

The US cannot abide by over 100,000 fentanyl deaths per year and Trump intends to do what it takes to put an end to the Deep State's war on the American People.

The Globalists tried to start World War 3 by bombing the Nord Stream pipeline, by bombing Iran and by drone-swarming Russia's nuclear bombers. They failed to start World War 3 and now, Trump is meeting with President Putin on Friday to end the war in Ukraine.

Ending the Nazi drug cartels and the Nazi money-laundering contraption that is the war in Ukraine will help to Obliterate the Deep State.

We should end the Nazi United Nations, Nazi Big Pharma and the Nazi Wireless Body Area Network next.