VIDEO: “Expert EXPLAINS: CCP’s strategy following DOJ inquiry of billionaire Neville Roy Singham” - Pub Jul 1, 2026 by The National Desk - Pub Oct 20, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

All wars are bankers’ wars and the latest example of this maxim is the NGO Industrial Complex that’s orchestrating the mass rioting around the world. If we take a step back from the riots in Europe, we can see how a vast population of Islamic Third World migrants has been trafficked into the Continent by oligarch-financed NGOs, in order to bring about a latter-day Bolshevik Revolution.

In his book, ‘War Against the Deep State’, Colonel John Mills identified the unlawful 4th, 5th, and 6th Branches of Government that he says need to be razed to the ground:

• 4th Branch of Government: The Administrative State • 5th Branch of Government: The Rogue Intelligence Community • 6th Branch of Government: The NGO Industrial Complex.

All of the above are in service to the financialist oligarchs, not to the people they purport to serve.

Designed to look organic, these rent-a-riots are being run by the 4th, 5th, and 6th Branches of Government, financialists and intelligence assets with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, which is itself, an instrument of the Globalist financialist system, aka the “City of London”.

We know, from the work of Antony Sutton that prominent Wall Street bankers financed the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

Sutton also wrote ‘Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler‘, which shows how the same financial interests that bankrolled Communism in Russia also financed Adolf Hitler, because the financialists always seek to control both sides of every global conflict.

These same financialists enslaved America with the Federal Reserve Bank, which Antony Sutton also wrote about. Sutton concluded that all of this was part of the financialists’ “long-range program of nurturing collectivism” and fostering “corporate socialism”, in order to ensure their “monopoly acquisition of wealth”.

Through the years, these same financialists created cut-outs like JP Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, John D Rockefeller, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and a myriad of other oligarchs over the years, whose foundations and NGOs have been instrumentalized almost like paramilitary organizations to foster the financialists’ objectives.

Share

Fox News Digital’s Asra Nomani has done great work identifying 54 NGOs and movements inside France’s October protest ecosystem. According to Nomani, the riots throughout Europe, Brazil, Argentina and India are being funded by the same billionaires and centimillionaires who financed the LA riots and the ongoing Anti-ICE and pro-Palestine riots in the US, including several NGOs owned by George Soros and by US-born, Shanghai-based Communist tech oligarch, Neville Roy Singham.

Nomani found that Singham had routed $285 million from Shanghai through a Goldman Sachs philanthropic fund and two shell companies to finance a network of US-based nonprofit groups and activist organizations who are currently present at the riots in France.

She reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who has longstanding business ties with China and he warned him that his bank could be investigated for its role in moving Singham’s money through US nonprofits.

Singham is said to be currently under criminal investigation by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for potential FARA and tax violations. Last January, the US House Committee on Ways and Means began an investigation into Singham and his connections to the CCP. Last July, they subpoenaed three of his tax-exempt NGOs.

Perhaps in part due to these headwinds coming from the Trump administration, Singham’s Bolshevik revolution is not as robust in the US as it is elsewhere but he is hardly alone among oligarchs fomenting youth rebellions on US soil.

The table below shows the key funders of the Sunrise Movement, the youth activist organization whose main purpose is to codify the same Green New Deal policies that have purposefully collapsed the European economy and impoverished that continent:

TABLE: Key funders of the Sunrise Movement, courtesy of Grok.

The young Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay has recently led anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis, which are all about keeping illegal aliens in the US and giving them the vote, which is the same platform of the Democratic Party. She has been groomed since childhood over the past decade, receiving money from the Rockefeller Family Fund, various Soros Family and other billionaire family funds and she has the audacity to stage protests claiming to “fight the oligarchy”!

Tore Maras, a former intelligence contractor who helped overthrow Ukraine using these tactics in 2014 says that Sunrise Movement and other activist groups, like Momentum, ShutDownDC all use the same trainers and that, “Their riots and their protests are being used for various agendas that the 4th Unelected Branch of Government wishes to execute.”

For the past decade, Tore has infiltrated several of these Protest Industrial Complex groups, documenting how members of the US intelligence community are training young, impressionable activists in how to organize these riots. She says their youthful energy and good intentions (if misinformed) have been weaponized to cause distractions that allow for strategic maneuvers behind the scenes.

Lately, Tore has been tweeting that Chinese Yuan are paying for the riots in Europe.

Back in November of 2024, she tweeted that all of the various riots occurring in the US at that time were being funded by a couple dozen well-known US philanthropies:

IMAGE: Tore Maras tweet pub Nov 15, 2024

These financialist oligarchs fund groups like the ACLU, National Lawyers Guild, Democracy Forward, Take Action Minnesota, Indivisible, CTUL, the Council on American Islamic Relations of Minnesota, CARE, Minnesota 350, Voices for Racial Justice, etc, etc. Rioters are bailed out and receive top-tier legal representation, courtesy of these financialist oligarchs.

Tore has referred to this 2021 Medium article, listing the following people and their groups, which she says are responsible for the current escalation of domestic terrorism in the US:

Ronald Newman, American Civil Liberties Union; Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers; Kimi Lee, Bay Rising; Nick Guthman, Blue Future Campaign Workers Guild; Valerie Morales, Carolina Federation; Andrea Miller, Center for Common Ground; Jennifer Epps-Addison, Center for Popular Democracy; Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, Children’s Defense Fund; Rosemary Rivera, Citizen Action of New York; Robert Kraig, Citizen Action of Wisconsin; Mary Metzmeier, Communities United for Action; Kate Kahan, Community Change Action; Bob Fertik, Democrats.com LLC; A’shanti Gholar, Emerge America; Fran Hutchins, Equality Federation; Rev. Alvin Herring, Faith in Action; Katy Kiefer, Food & Water Watch; Amy Everitt, Golden State Opportunity; Tamara Levenson, Grassroots Democrats HQ; Adrienne Lowry, Greenpeace; Glynda Carr, Higher Heights for America; Justin Vest, Hometown Action; Adolfo Solorio, Living United for Change in Arizona; Jesse Graham, Maine People’s Alliance; Andrea Pringle, March On; Ken Whittaker, Michigan People’s Campaign; Caitlyn Adams, Missouri Jobs with Justice; Billy Wimsatt, Movement Voter Project; Erica Mauter, MoveOn; Ilyse Hogue, NARAL Pro-Choice America; Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network; Brian Silva, National Equality Action Team (NEAT); Derrick Johnson, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); David Johns, National Black Justice Coalition; Don Calloway, National Voter Protection Action Fund; Griffin Sinclair-Wingate, New Hampshire Youth Movement; Melody Lopez, New York Civic Engagement Table; Lillie Catlin, NextGen America; Kayla Calkin, NRDC Action Fund; Liz Suk, Oakland Rising; Melissa Rubio, OneAmerica; Jennifer Ritter, ONE Northside; Hannah Burton Laurison, PA Stands Up; Carlos Vera, Pay Our Interns Action; James Bradach, People’s Action; Will Tanzman, The People’s Lobby; Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Sally Roberts Wilson, Rise Up WV; Emily Lee, San Francisco Rising; Kelly Holleran, Sierra Club; Lala Wu, Sister District; Christina Harvey, Stand Up America; Jasy Lata, Sunrise Movement; Adrienne Evans, United Action for Idaho; Terrysa Guerra, United for Respect; Debra Cleaver, VoteAmerica; Maurice Mitchell, Working Families Party; Derecka Mehrens, Working Partnerships USA; Jesse Barba, Young Invincibles.

Looking Ahead

If the Democrats win the Midterms or ever get into power again, they will work to implement the DSA platform of opening the border, extending full voting rights to non-citizens, abolishing the Constitution, ending the Electoral College, abolishing the Senate, replacing the President and Supreme Court with leadership models chosen directly by a Constituent Assembly similar to that of Hugo Chávez, nationalizing large corporations and essential services, ending private medical insurance, funding the Green New Deal – essentially collapsing the economy, implementing Communism, turning America into modern-day France – and of course, impeaching Trump again.

Seditious Six Ringleader, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), former CIA analyst and Obama Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense during Russiagate recently told UChicago students that she has political prosecutions planned for Republicans that she hopes will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics.

But if the Democrats lose (and likely, even if they win), massive social unrest is expected to kick off in the US, amid an escalation of riots and general strikes on November 11th and 20th across Europe.

It may look like the Democrats, Antifa and DSA Woketards are doing all of this but never forget that it is the financialist oligarchs, like those at the Rockefeller Foundation and the Carnegie Endowment and at so many other philanthropies, in cahoots with China who have architected all of this and who have been fostering this authoritarian Marxist mindset for over a century.

VIDEO: “‘Follow the money’: Goldman Sachs Under Fire Over $285M Money Trail in Neville Roy Singham Probe” - Pub Jun 29, 2026 on YouTube by The Economic Times - Pub Oct 12, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

• IF YOU CAN’T SUBSCRIBE, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION HERE

• SNAIL-MAIL ADDRESS HERE

Thank You!

SEE ALSO