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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
6dEdited

The funds, the NGO’s, the oligarchs, the foot soldiers are all named. Their intention is clear and it is to undermine and overthrow the US government one way or the other. Why hasn’t this network been shut down in it’s entirety? Why are the people involved not named enemy combatants and in shackles in Gitmo for undertaking a seditious plan to overthrow the United States government? I’m stumped.

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shaktideva's avatar
shaktideva
6d

I met that red haired code pink woman at a bioneers conference where I served in the green room attending the celebrities. She was horrific and treated we volunteers like shit. I had admired their ethics once but her sanctimonious entitlement revealed the true nature of code pink.

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