Operation Mountain Relief - Mayday for Heaters!
"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN CONVEY…THE LEVEL OF SUFFERING AND DESTRUCTION FAMILIES IN WNC ARE ENDURING"
I received this urgent notice from my friends, Krys and Steve Crimi, of Logosophia Books who also live in Asheville:
Our friend Marnie sent us this plea today. If you don’t live in this area there is no way I can convey in an email the level of suffering and destruction families in WNC are enduring. It is frigid tonight with high winds and families with small children are still using tents for shelter. Unthinkable.
Please watch the short video and see if there is any way you can contribute to ease their suffering. Watching this ripped us up. There are choices for contacts in the thread below.
Please watch the video. Sharing it would also be appreciated.
Krys and Steve
Marnie: Folks around the country STILL do not know how DIRE this ongoing catastrophe is. Please send this video far and wide so the citizenry of this whole country is aware and actively asking, "What is Going On?" Thanks
HERE'S WHAT FOLKS ARE GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW!
Wayne Allred, Deep River Farm: It's cold and snowing tonight in the mountains of Western NC. Winds could reach 60 mph. Heaters are all gone from Bethel Wesleyan in Flat Rock.
110 have been delivered and taken to the satellite distribution sites in Burnsville, Bakersville and Red Hill since November 2nd. Mayday for heaters!
Recall, that the Congressional Oversight Committee revealed FEMA is giving illegal migrants over $10,000 dollars while offering Hurricane Helene Victims $750 and that a FEMA whistleblower has come forward to confess that institutionally, the leadership of FEMA is actively malicious towards American Citizens who support the Presidency of Donald Trump.
Operation Mountain Relief - Hurricane Helene - Western North Carolina: Mayday for Heaters!
Operation Mountain Relief is being coordinated by Bud McCall and Wayne Allred from the Appalachian Navy, together with an association of churches in Western North Carolina. Contact information and shipping addresses are listed below.
Appalachian Navy
Bud McCall: appalachiannavy@yahoo.com
Wayne Allred: deepriverfarmnc@yahoo.com
Go Here for Online Donations to: Operation Mountain Relief
Pastor Kenneth Davis
Midway Wesleyan Church
331 Worthville Rd
Randleman, NC 27317
336-859-9889
First Baptist Church
383 W Salisbury St
Denton, NC 27239
336-859-3531
Project Santa [to donate presents to children]
PO Box 175
Denton, NC 27239
If shipping heaters, etc by Amazon, UPS or FedEx:
Pastor Tim Clark
Bethel Wesleyan Church
901 Tracy Grove Rd
Flat Rock, NC 28731
828-693-9787
If shipping by USPS:
Bethel Wesleyan Church
PO Box 268
Dana, NC 28724
Running Time 14 mins
THANK YOU for verifying how THE NEED IS STILL GREAT! Many volunteers have been there since the beginning, and they are getting very tired.
If people could share the stories, like and restack in notes, as well as post on Twitter and Facebook, it would greatly help the people of North Carolina and East Tennessee!
We need this to go VIRAL!!
I will add these organizations to our Shared Google Doc which lists needs, resources, free housing for volunteer relief, workers, free food for residence, Thanksgiving, and Christmas needs and resources, FEMA and CPS issues, shopping in Asheville, as well as a list of all RV manufactures in the United States, who we are asking to donate a vehicle:
https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa
If you have an RV sitting in a storage space, please pray and ask God if you should donate that so that nobody dies overnight in the cold. Some regions in the Appalachian are expected to get 1 foot of snow today.
See my post from yesterday, because there was a report of an 18 month old who died in the cold overnight, two nights ago. We are trying to establish if this is true or not, because there has not been provided any receipts of the issue and rather there are a lot of people claiming it's a scam in a lie. We await news on this matter with great expectation.
Above all, please pray for these people!! 🙌 And do whatever you can to love your neighbor as yourself, every minute of every day! ❤️
The latest we have heard has a family losing their infant child because of hypothermia two nights back, in a tent because the 'county' repossessed the camper they were in--if true, this is negligent homicide on the repossessors side--and that FEMA disqualifies anyone with a go fund me. With go fund me you have to reach the goal, while gfm has all that money to invest. Give Send Go gives you whatever is donated, no goal. We sent two heaters to the church.