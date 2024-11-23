I received this urgent notice from my friends, Krys and Steve Crimi, of Logosophia Books who also live in Asheville:

Our friend Marnie sent us this plea today. If you don’t live in this area there is no way I can convey in an email the level of suffering and destruction families in WNC are enduring. It is frigid tonight with high winds and families with small children are still using tents for shelter. Unthinkable. Please watch the short video and see if there is any way you can contribute to ease their suffering. Watching this ripped us up. There are choices for contacts in the thread below. Please watch the video. Sharing it would also be appreciated. Krys and Steve

Marnie: Folks around the country STILL do not know how DIRE this ongoing catastrophe is. Please send this video far and wide so the citizenry of this whole country is aware and actively asking, "What is Going On?" Thanks

HERE'S WHAT FOLKS ARE GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW!

Wayne Allred, Deep River Farm: It's cold and snowing tonight in the mountains of Western NC. Winds could reach 60 mph. Heaters are all gone from Bethel Wesleyan in Flat Rock. 110 have been delivered and taken to the satellite distribution sites in Burnsville, Bakersville and Red Hill since November 2nd. Mayday for heaters!

Recall, that the Congressional Oversight Committee revealed FEMA is giving illegal migrants over $10,000 dollars while offering Hurricane Helene Victims $750 and that a FEMA whistleblower has come forward to confess that institutionally, the leadership of FEMA is actively malicious towards American Citizens who support the Presidency of Donald Trump.

Operation Mountain Relief - Hurricane Helene - Western North Carolina: Mayday for Heaters!

Operation Mountain Relief is being coordinated by Bud McCall and Wayne Allred from the Appalachian Navy, together with an association of churches in Western North Carolina. Contact information and shipping addresses are listed below.

Appalachian Navy

Bud McCall: appalachiannavy@yahoo.com

Wayne Allred: deepriverfarmnc@yahoo.com

Go Here for Online Donations to: Operation Mountain Relief

Pastor Kenneth Davis

Midway Wesleyan Church

331 Worthville Rd

Randleman, NC 27317

336-859-9889

First Baptist Church

383 W Salisbury St

Denton, NC 27239

336-859-3531

Project Santa [to donate presents to children]

PO Box 175

Denton, NC 27239

If shipping heaters, etc by Amazon, UPS or FedEx:

Pastor Tim Clark

Bethel Wesleyan Church

901 Tracy Grove Rd

Flat Rock, NC 28731

828-693-9787

If shipping by USPS:

Bethel Wesleyan Church

PO Box 268

Dana, NC 28724

Running Time 14 mins



