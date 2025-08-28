HopeGirl, (aka Naima Feagin) and her husband, Tivon own a small manufacturing business in Morocco and they have done an exhaustive dive on the Biodigital Convergence, presented here on the SGTReport.

They warn that Gaza is now an open air laboratory for the Globalists' technocratic agenda of replacing our current systems of government with a worldwide Pre-Crime, AI Governance model, where Agentic AI-driven drones serve as Judge, Jury and Executioner.

This agenda has been being developed in the background for several decades and it is not political, as it aims to completely end politics.

It could be argued that the horrific corruption and democidal behavior of our governments have been enabled, in order to make people clamor for AI Governance and while it's true that AI and blockchain technologies can be optimized to remove fraud, waste and abuse, they can also be weaponized to extinguish the human species with the highest efficiency.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance, so we must become as educated on this topic as possible.

Hope & Tivon's presentation covers the same territory as that of Sabrina Wallace but it aims to be more accessible and professional.

I would produce a more in-depth summary of this presentation but the display on my computer has broken, and I can barely see what I'm typing. I need to get this computer fixed and to buy a new one as backup, so I may be gone for a few days.

Also, my website has been under attack for several days, so if the video links above don't work, go to Sean's Substack to access this presentation.

