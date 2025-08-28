Forbidden.News

Alamo Dude
2h

Apparently the Israeli developed A I PreCrime software is about to be launched a week from now in dozens of Agencies in the US. According to sources appearing on Faux sNews in the aftermath of the MKUltra school shooting and other mass shooting in Minneapolis. Mini~Apolis. Apolis derived from the Greek meaning “citizen without a city/state”. Disconnected from Society.

Five years ago ground zero to George Floyd, Fentanyl OD. After being arrested for passing Counterfeit ChiCom $20 bills. Swallowing his drugs to avoid a drug charge. Having fled Texas after assaulting an old lady in a home invasion with a deadly weapon.

And Mini~Apolis of the Bizarro political murderer. And an advocacy from Gov. Waltz and the Mayor to indulge the mental illnesses of biology denial, sterilization for life from medical mutilation and addiction for life to hormones and drugs. Creating a “disconnected from real society” TransHumanist bubble of mental illness Cult. Which one can never recover from or back out of. The perfect MKUltra pool to manipulate for nefarious various agendas.

Hat Bailey
2h

Hang in there Alexandra, thanks for your efforts to educate us on this vital topic. Freedom is the basis of life.

