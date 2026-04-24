IMAGE: “PANIC IN PODCASTISTAN” - Tweet by @JTC53

Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes have abruptly cancelled their podcasts and fled the country, Ian Carroll says he’s “taking a break from the internet” and tongues are wagging that it’s because these bigtime influencers are on the payroll of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money-laundering on Wednesday for allegedly bankrolling right wing extremist groups.

Ace from the American Fire podcast has been saying for days that he believes that informant “FM-37” in the DOJ’s indictment, who was paid $270,000 by the SPLC to make racist posts and to help organize the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville is none other than Nick Fuentes.

This remains to be seen but let’s not forget that a Rutgers University study found that most of Nick Fuentes‘ online engagement is driven by foreign bot activity originating from India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Nick Fuentes and white supremacists are about as organic in 2026 as the Pet Rock was in 1975. Despite the Democratic Party’s nonstop promotion of the canard that white men and are the biggest threat to American society and the Biden administration’s FBI’s acquisition of billions of US Taxpayer dollars to fabricate the threat of “domestic violent extremists (DVEs)”, these PSYOPS are as demented as they are fake and they’re likely a subversive foreign influence campaign.

Is it a coincidence that Iran had its financial assets frozen by Scott Bessent and that all of a sudden, Podcastistan denizens are either "taking a break" or they’ve fled the country?

IMAGE: From tweet by @JTC53

I’ve been saying for over a month that Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson sound like IRGC propagandists. If you listen to people like Tom Luongo and Susan Kokinda, the IRGC is an arm of the City of London.

Candace Owens just flew off to London with her British husband, whose billionaire father is a Baron and a Life Peer in the House of Lords – nicknamed “Mr Copper”, because he controls the metals market.

IMAGE: The Right Honorable Michael Farmer, Lord Farmer

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is or was a member of the ultra Deep State Pilgrims Society, as was his late father, as of 2004.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that all of these people are British agents, whether wittingly or not.

If it quacks like a duck…

But it gets worse. Tucker such a charming and amazing liar, that he waltzed his way into many of our hearts over the past couple of decades. It’s becoming apparent that Tucker is a complete sociopath.

Tucker has cultivated this persona as this preppy Blue Blood but both he and his father were adopted. Now, his step-sister, Dr Roberta Hunt (the blood daughter of Tucker’s adoptive mother Patricia Swanson, heiress to the Swanson frozen-food fortune) is embroiled in a feud over her family’s estate.

Tucker’s biography doesn’t mention her once and he told The Daily Mail, “I don’t know who this person is, really,” yet she provided photos of him at her debutante ball and with their children in Washington, DC as recently as 2008.

IMAGES: Tucker Carlson and his family in 1982 and 2008

Ace continues with more incoherent BS from Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and more in this Friday Grifter Report!