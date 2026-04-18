Panican Propaganda

I just stumbled on a YouTube channel that’s new to me, American Fire w/ Ace. In his livestream yesterday, Ace played a video that intercuts between Far-Right provocateur Nick Fuentes and Leftist podcaster Ana Kasparian on separate shows, where they’re both using the exact same phrases in lockstep – and even the same hand gestures – as if they were given the same script by the IRGC.

It reminded me of the classic viral clip from 2018 of dozens of local network news hosts in different TV studios around the country, reading the same script from their parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the largest owner of network news affiliate stations.

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The video cited by Ace was made by Canary Mission, an account that seeks to spotlight the danger of rising anti-Semitism on both sides of the aisle and if you look at the comments below the original video post on X, you’ll see a lot of people who hate Israel.

I saw the clip as I described above, the same way that Ace saw it: like pernicious Deep State propaganda, in which social media influencers are being weaponized to tear the US and the world apart.

Last December, Elon Musk tweeted that Nick Fuentes is “a Fed”. This was the same month that Rutgers University’s Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) found that a significant portion of Nick Fuentes‘ online engagement is driven by foreign bot activity, rather than by an organic American fanbase.

Key findings of the report were that roughly half of the retweets on Fuentes’ most viral posts originated from foreign accounts located in India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia and Indonesia and that 61% of early retweets made within the first 30 minutes indicated a high likelihood of coordination or automation, using “swarm” tactics to boost engagement and to force content into the algorithm of X.com’s “For You” feeds.

The upshot of the data is that Fuentes’ meteoric rise to fame is artificially driven by foreign bot networks and that these efforts are designed to create a false impression of widespread support and to exacerbate political discord in the US.

In a video he did for The Daily Signal yesterday, Victor Davis Hanson noted that the high-profile Panicans, like Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc all suddenly want to nullify Trump’s entire agenda, when according to their own records, they’d agreed with 80% what Donald Trump had done, up to Epic Fury.

Victor asks:

“And what is the alternative? A Kamala Harris agenda? I don’t know. An Eric Swalwell agenda? A Gavin Newsom agenda? It’s antithetical to everything these people have stood for and lobbied for and advanced for. “And so, if you sit out the Midterms, figuratively or in your advocacy, if you sit out or you oppose Trump, de facto, whether you know it or not, you are favoring the alternate agenda. And that agenda is something that, at least in your recent positions, that you have adamantly opposed.”

The Panicans have become hysterical about Iran, calling it an “Endless War”, when it’s not. Operation Epic Fury was never the pretext for a larger, “Endless War”.

Victor says:

“It’s an air war, almost exclusively an air war, except for the rescue of the pilot. And it’s completely asymmetrical…We’ve destroyed their air force. We’ve destroyed their missile defense. We’ve taken out the first and second tier of the Islamic Republican Guard Corps, the regular army, the theocrats, and even some of the politicians. “So their command-and-control is in disarray. And we have suffered really no major downfall, other than politics. The future of that war is entirely political.”

As our new favorite podcaster Ace says, the high-profile Panicans supported Trump until Epic Fury and then suddenly, they went all-out to sabotage him.

Why?

“Because Iran is the key to destroying the Deep State,” Ace says. “That was their last way of having control of the Middle East, which is one of their main ways of controlling and getting money and goading us into war, over and over again, keeping the War Machine going, which keeps them funded, which keeps us funding Europe.

“You get it, OK? It’s unbelievable. But that [video], my friends, is one of the best examples you will ever see of how these people are completely fraudulent.”