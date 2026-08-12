Since early 2021, I’ve heard Patrick Byrne retell the story about the secret speech of Chinese general Chi Haotian and about China’s longterm plan to destroy America with a bioweapon, followed by a supply chain collapse that causes 90% of Americans to die within a year and for China to then occupy the land.

He tells Nino Rodriguez that they’d originally planned to have this accomplished by the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049 but that things were going so well with President Obama that in 2010, they accelerated the completion of the plan to 2030.

He says that after they succeeded in overthrowing the US with the 2020 Election, the Chinese elites started telling each other that their plan would be completed by 2027 or 2026. He says they literally distributed deeds on every nice house in America to members of the PLA and the CCP brass.

Between the Death Shot, the COVID mandates and throwing open the borders to 20 million cartel gang bangers, they were certain that Biden would succeed in collapsing the US.

Patrick says:

“We have people within our country, within our government who are signed up for this. About 10 years ago, somebody very significant in DC gave me a little speech, said, ‘Patrick, there are two camps in Washington now: Those that think that if we don’t get our act together, China will be overthrowing us within the next decade and is going to reduce us to a vassal state. And the other camp thinks it’s already too late.’ “And what I think happened is that camp started making their deals. There’s clearly elements within our CIA and FBI who were in cahoots with China.”

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Patrick doesn’t believe that Trump’s presidency is a secret military operation to overthrow the Deep State, as suggested by Q and by Juan O Savin but he does think there is something to the stories about a group of generals “auditioning” potential presidents – because he thinks that he was also auditioned by them!

He says:

“Believe it or not, I think I may have been auditioned for the same role and they went with him. I’ve never said this. “I used to get called to DC and called in front once a year or so and like be in front of [Government people]. And I went one time and I used to always wear Chinese clothes and I had this schtick. I didn’t realize I was going to be meeting with a bunch of generals! And I went into a situation and it turned out to be a bunch of generals and I was dressed like a Chinese guy! “…There could be a hundred reasons they went with Trump but I learned later that that was actually some kind of audition. And it was some months after that that Trump came out. But I don’t know. I think Trump was going to run… “People imagine that that is some big military operation. I think there were people in the military who recognized what Obama was doing and they were saying, ‘We have to have somebody who’s a candidate who can understand and stand up to this.’ “And I think they were looking for someone. So it may there may be something to the idea that some generals talked to Trump about this. But Trump’s been planning on running for President since the mid-’80s. And we just got there. So I don’t think he’s a creation of some military project, like that. But I think he’s he’s he was aligned with it. “But that was 10 years ago. A lot of those people have been cashiered and went on their way and they’re in retirement. Now, he’s his own man. He’s his own creation. “And I don’t buy the story that while Biden was in power, Trump was secretly still the President. That’s a bunch of wishful thinking, I think. That’s not true.”

By the way, Juan has never said that Trump was “secretly the President”. Juan has said that Trump never conceded the 2020 Election and that he never surrendered the Nuclear Football to Biden and that therefore, per NORAD Continuity of Government protocol, he remained Commander-in-Chief, because Biden was an illegitimate Manchurian Candidate, installed by China.

Regardless, Patrick says that although the Chinese were caught off guard when their steal was thwarted in 2024, their plan to take over America was not thwarted, it was just delayed.

In Patrick’s mind, China is a monolith and it is America’s foremost enemy. Patrick doesn’t seem to see modern day China for what it is: a creation of the Financialist / Globalists that was built up from the pile of mud and open sewers that it was a four decades ago into the formidable manufacturing powerhouse that it has since become for the ultimate purpose of destroying America and implementing a “China Model” One World Government.

What I’ve been relaying for the past few months from podcast guests like Blaine Holt, Tom Luongo, EM Burlingame and the late Scott Bennett is that the Hu Jintao / Party Elder faction of China are the ones closely aligned with the Deep State and who are Xi Jinping’s rivals. It was they who presided over the meteoric rise of China and it was they who cornered the market on election theft technology through a partnership with Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS). It was Chinese Communist Party Elders, Wang Qishan and Wen Jiabao who established UBS Securities, LLC in 2014 with $200 million and then, on October 8th 2020 put $400 million into Dominion.

But it is the Xi Jinping faction of China that is cooperating with the Trump administration’s investigation into the global election theft operation.

As Pete Santilli tweeted on July 18th:

President Trump is not punishing China because CHINA was assisting the U.S. investigations! The source of information on the 10’s of thousands of licenses and fake Joe Biden ballots came from a PRC GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL.



- In the emails released by Chuck Grassley in July 2025, Albany FBI office indicated that their source regarding the fake licenses and ballots was an “unidentified PRC government official”.



-The DMC/Acting DRO, Albany also indicated he was obtaining approval from the OGC (Office of General Counsel) and LEGAT (Legal Attache) Beijing prior to dissemination --- regarding Nikki Floris recalling the IIR (Intelligence Information Report)… THE highest level source within the Administration just informed me that this is the biggest open-sourced news story I’ve ever broken since 2011 when I got started.



“you’re over the target --- there’s nothing bigger, but more information is coming that will shock the conscience.”



Based on my own analysis (with a nod from above that I am over the target), IRAN and CHINA are foreign proxies of the Deep State, and the Deep State has been using their clandestine resources in each country to take down the United States of America. President Trump has likely been relying upon foreign partners as part of the investigation… This would be a solid reason why @RealDonaldTrump is not sanctioning China by invoking Executive Order 13848. The PRC was part of the investigation!

Or as Q posted on Nov 11, 2017:

IMAGE: From Q post 140

Patrick, of course doesn’t believe in any of that. He doesn’t see that all of the great- and middle powers of the world, including China and Iran have been victimized, puppeteered and used as proxies by the Financialist / Globalists (“City of London”) just as America has and that the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy aims to end the toxic Internationalist dynamic that has prevailed post-World War II:

“The United States will put our own interests first and, in our relations with other nations, encourage them to prioritize their own interests as well. We stand for the sovereign rights of nations, against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations, and for reforming those institutions…”

The theft of one election is an Act of War. The overthrowing of 72 nations over the course of 20 years is beyond comprehension.

Pete Santili says that evidence related to Obama’s HAMMER project is part of multiple Grand Jury investigations in multiple states and Juan O Savin has said the same about the Smartmatic technicians.

The plan seems to be to avert war with China and to have Xi turn in the Chinese Deep State and for the US to turn in ours.

But if Patrick is right, that this Trump administration stuff is just a speed bump, we can all kiss our asses good-bye.