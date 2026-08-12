Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
12h

I asked Grok about Q after Elon dropped the Q video the other day. Grok said the only reason that Elon and parts of the administration (like Dan Scavino, Dept of War, etc) drop Q references is for click engagement and the whole thing was just a LARP but the administration knows that Q references get the MAGA movemnent spun up so they use it for propaganda purposes. As for Patrick, I have trust issues. As for Trump, I happened to walk by a room in Vegas where he had been helping his ex-wife Ivanna sell condos and stood in the back to listen to questions by the investors. The talk turned to politics and he was giving his basic patriotic love for America and disdain for the people running it answers. People started begging him to run for President. (this was round 2002-2003) He did not seem to want to do that at all...and said he hoped good people would step up to the plate so he would not have to. I started thinking a business man might be a better candidate than politicians, right then and there.

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
14hEdited

I've watched Trump for almost 50 yrs. Back in 1980, I saw him being interviewed by Rona Barrett and she asked him if he wanted to run for president. His answer was absolutely not, he never wanted to do that. He saw the political world as a very dirty cesspool and wanted no part of it. He's been asked this question numerous times over the decades. Some years later in other interviews, I saw him say the same thing and then he said "but if no one else steps forward, I might have to." He never wanted to be president, but he also saw that America was going downhill and he has always loved America. I saw a very well done video a couple years ago, done by military who asked Trump to run in 2012. Trump said no. They asked him again in 2016 and by that time, Trump knew someone needed to step in and help to save America so he said yes. Military gave him a huge dinner to celebrate him and Trump said he felt very honored.

IMHO, Patrick is a massive liar. I've seen him tell many tall tales and I do NOT trust him. He also started the online shop overstock.com, which sold children to pedos. I looked it all up and saw it myself.

I've been a researcher of deep state for 30 yrs, Patricks's stories do not add up. Patrick is also good buddies with Gen. Mike Flynn, another deep state liar pedo. I did deep research into him and that's what I found.

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