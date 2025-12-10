Patrick Byrne: Top Trump Appointees are Sexually Blackmailed and the "Elite" Eat Babies

Patrick Byrne is so frustrated about the Color Revolution being waged against America that he made the rounds on three shows yesterday and dropped a lot of bombs and he burned his cover, finally admitting that he’d been a CIA asset since the early 2000s, telling Emerald Robinson that he’d had a non-standard relationship with them until he started working for John Brennan around 2006 to become a “Tier One Intelligence Asset”.

Around 2010 or 2011, Barack Obama elevated him to a “National Intelligence Asset” and in 2016, he was handled by Peter Strzok and James Comey to bribe Hillary Clinton for $18 million, during the early phase of the Russia Hoax.

Patrick tells Harrison Smith, here that while he was in Serbia over the past couple of years, investigating the theft of the 2020 election, he met two different men, one from an Eastern European intelligence agency and the other from the mafia of another country, who were going to help him take out the vote theft operation in Belgrade until US Cyber Command stepped in, in late 2024.

The two men didn’t know each other but both knew what was going on in Serbia and both separately told him that Ric Grenell had been there a couple of years earlier and that he’d been caught on tape having sex with a boy who was 14 or 15 years old and that the Russians have the tapes and that Grenell is “owned”.

Patrick says this may explain why Grenell, as Trump’s Special Presidential Envoy is suddenly working against the US and why he’s pushing to keep the Venezuelan cartel in power by replacing Nicolás Maduro with Delcy Rodríguez – who is actually Maduro’s boss in the cartel – as attested by Venezuelan Major General Cliver Alcalá, in an open letter to President Trump and the American People, released by The Dallas Express on Monday, which I’ll get into in a moment.

Patrick went on to say that CIA Director John Ratcliffe has a similar problem, according to his solid intelligence sources. Ratcliffe was caught on tape with prostitutes twice when he first got to DC as a Congressman in 2015. The good news is he’s not also a pedophile but Patrick told Alex Jones that Ratcliffe is controlled by former CIA Director John Brennan, which is why he’s now pushing for Delcy Rodríguez to replace Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelans who actually know what’s been going on in their country are hopping mad about the recent puff piece in The New York Times on Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, complete with a fashion photo of her, all glammed-up.

VIDEO: iamgermania - A message to the @nytimes from millions of Venezuelans: please stop promoting our Chief of Torture as the solution to our crisis. Delcy Rodriguez is one of the architects of our hemisphere’s most severe modern crises. Have some respect.

Share

In the video above, Venezuelan refugee, Germania Rodríguez describes Delcy’s extreme Sadism, as the overseer of El Helicoide, which is known as Latin America’s biggest torture center and how several political prisoners have said that Delcy personally watched as they were tortured by the Regime’s forces for opposing Maduro.

Patrick then tells Harrison that, “There’s 3,000 to 3,500 people around the world, aristocrats from Europe, bankers, politicians, movie stars and the good and great, the so-called elite who have been filmed either with kids or like eating baby brains.”

I guess this is the “Big Club” that George Carlin talked about!

Patrick then gets into the sordid details of the P. Diddy case and how LeBron James submitted himself to sexual abuse by P. Diddy and “four or five of his guys” before he signed his $100 million Nike deal. James Comey’s daughter, Maurene was the prosecutor at the Southern District of New York (SDNY) who threw the P. Diddy case. She also threw multiple cases against Jeffrey Epstein.

Patrick tells Harrison that Maurene Comey and the SDNY had prevented hearing testimony from high-level members of the Venezuelan regime, like Hugo Carvajal and Cliver Alcalá, saying:

“SDNY, who had control of the case would not let anyone near these people to get this information. We had to get a person, as a paralegal onto their legal team to get them into the prisons, to interview them and get them to write these letters. “They’ve been trying to turn this over…These Venezuelans in prison contacted us and wanted and SDNY, Maurene Comey, the woman who lost the P. Diddy case and some other things she’s thrown, they kept it. “We had to finagle like Hell to get to these generals and get this information.”

So now, we know how these stories have found their way to The Dallas Express newspaper, which on Monday released a second bombshell letter from a second former high-ranking member of the Venezuela’s Chavista regime addressed to President Trump and to the People of the United States, following the release last week of an open letter from Venezuela’s former intelligence chief, Hugo Carvajal.

In this letter, former Major General Cliver Alcalá describes the structure of the transnational crime cartel that is the Venezuelan government and he corroborates Patrick Byrne’s assertions last December that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and her brother Jorge are the architects and the controllers of the Cártel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua.

Alcalá’s letter comes just days after another high-ranking Venezuelan official, former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal sent a separate letter. Both men served in different branches of Venezuela’s national security structure and both are now imprisoned in the United States for separate narcoterrorism convictions.

Key points in General Cliver Alcalá’s open letter include:

• Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez cultivate a low public profile but they are the true Machiavellian masterminds behind Cártel de los Soles and they are the real controllers of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. The Regime’s survival is largely due to these two individuals. • After Chávez’s death in 2013 and Nicolás Maduro’s assumption of power, Alcalá retired because it was very clear to him that a criminal gang leader was taking power and he became a staunch public opponent of Maduro. • Corrupt union leaders linked to a Chinese-funded Aragua-Carabobo railway project are part of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang. • Smartmatic voting systems to alter election results in countries outside Venezuela, including the US and the controllers of this entire system are the siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez. • Maduro deepened Venezuela’s cooperation with Iran and managed relations with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah for decades, since he was Hugo Chavez’s foreign minister. • There have been close ties between Venezuelan top power player, Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodríguez, Delcy Rodríguez and American congressmen. Maduro and his accomplices are said to have boasted about the supposed control they exercised over these congressmen.

This is the letter from retired General Cliver Alcalá, republished verbatim (emphases, mine):

IMAGE: Venezuelan General Cliver Alcalá

Date: 8 December 2025

To: The President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald J. Trump, and the American people.

From: Major General Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones

Subject: Information of interest for the national security and foreign policy of the United States

Mr. President and citizens of the United States of America:

My name is Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones, retired Major General of the Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela. I address you with respect and in a spirit of cooperation to share information that I consider relevant to the national security of the United States and to the understanding of criminal and political dynamics in my country that extend beyond its borders. I have been detained in the United States since March 2020, after voluntarily surrendering to agents of this country while in Colombian territory. I am currently held in a federal correctional facility in the state of Maryland, serving sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of having provided assistance to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). By following direct orders from my then-superior Hugo Chávez, I committed a huge mistake that I will regret for the rest of my life.

Today, I wish to provide information about the criminal structure that dictatorially governs Venezuela, currently known publicly as the Cártel de los Soles. Two key figures in this entire criminal network are the siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez. With a deliberately low and calculated public profile, they are the true Machiavellian masterminds behind the leaders of the cartels corporation known as the Cártel de los Soles. They are the real controllers of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. The Regime’s survival in power is largely due to these two individuals.

Delcy Rodríguez is the current vice president of the country, and her brother Jorge Rodríguez is the current president of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

Tren de Aragua

I served in my country’s army for 34 years. In 2011, while stationed in the state of Aragua, I led the military takeover of Tocorón prison. Despite political pressure from some members of the Venezuelan government to prevent the operation, I carried it out and took military control of the facility, resulting in the deaths of 16 criminals. The leaders of the criminal group now known as Tren de Aragua were being held in that prison. The then-Minister of Sports, Antonio Enrique Álvarez Cisneros—better known as “Potro” Ávarez—was sent by Chávez to have direct contact and coordinate the criminal leaders in those prisons.

After Chávez’s death in 2013 and Nicolás Maduro’s assumption of power, I requested my retirement from the army despite offers to continue, because I was unwilling to serve under his command. It was very clear to me that a criminal gang leader was taking power. From that moment on, it became public knowledge that I became a staunch opponent of the dictator Maduro.

With his political consolidation, the prison-based criminal structures were strengthened under his control: there were direct communications from the prisons to him, with Potro Álvarez acting as the facilitator of links with prison leaders; instructions were even given to those leaders to control inmates’ votes in elections, while criminals came and went to commit crimes and the prisons functioned as weapons and other illegal elements’ depots.

Some of those criminals—including corrupt union leaders linked to a Chinese-funded Aragua– Carabobo railway project—form part of the group now known as Tren de Aragua, which has been used by Maduro for his criminal purposes ever since.

Nicolás Maduro, trained and educated in Cuba, used these criminal schemes from the prisons for personal gain, replicating practices he learned in that country. Nicolás Maduro’s government exported this criminal organization to other countries, including the United States of America.

Electoral Frauds

In the electoral sphere, Army General Carlos Quintero—a member of Venezuelan military intelligence—and current vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) has been responsible for committing electoral fraud. General Quintero was the engineer in charge of Venezuela’s Smartmatic electoral technology used to carry out the frauds. Most elections in Venezuela have been manipulated by Maduro’s government. I am aware of the use of parallel Smartmatic voting systems to alter results, especially in locations without opposition party representatives, making irregularities difficult to detect. This is the same technology used in other countries including USA by the company Smartmatic. The controllers of this entire system are the siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez.

Relations with Iran

Regarding Venezuelan foreign policy, the relationship with Iran has been historically close. Maduro deepened cooperation with Iran as a strategic partner for Venezuela. Maduro maintained and managed the most sensitive relations (IRGC and Hezbollah) with Iran since he was Hugo Chavez’s foreign minister.

Relations with the United States

In terms of intelligence and relations with the United States, there were close ties between the current supreme core of Venezuelan power (Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodríguez, Delcy Rodríguez) and American congressmen. Maduro and his accomplices boasted about the supposed control they exercised over these congressmen. I learned this information in 2007 when I was transferred to the state of Carabobo, where I met with several congressmen who were members of that group.

Drug Trafficking and Illegal Mining

Finally, drug trafficking and illegal mining, as two of the most important criminal activities of the Venezuelan regime in power. It was widely known that government leaders were involved in this criminal activity in various ways. I publicly accused Nicolás Maduro’s government of embezzling Venezuela’s minerals, including gold and diamonds, but also other rare strategic minerals, specifically in the region named Arco Minero del Orinoco. Nicolás Maduro even used his son to control the illegal activities in that geographic area. These were complementary criminal activities. Gold and diamonds served as a key commodities in the money-laundering mechanism of the drug trafficking carried out by what is now known as the Cártel de los Soles.

I am willing to testify about these and other matters within my personal knowledge that may be of interest to the government of the United States.

The government of the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his Cártel de los Soles undoubtedly represent a threat to the national security of the United States of America and other neighboring nations.

They are also, of course, responsible for having destroyed my beloved homeland.

I thank you for your attention and your determination in pursuing the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. It is public knowledge that I also attempted this more than once and put my life at risk for it, forcing me to live in exile in Colombia. Without a doubt, I would do it again. It is an unwavering commitment to my country and its constitution.

I remain at your disposal to collaborate broadly with your government, with the aim of contributing to the security and justice of your country and mine

Sincerely,

Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones

Date: December 8, 2025

Alcalá says he’s “willing to testify” about intelligence operations, electoral manipulation, criminal activity and foreign-policy relationships involving the Chavista regime’s ruling structure, which could affect the remainder of his sentence, should his cooperation provide substantial assistance.

Extended Sale Ends 15th December!

Last Chance – 30% to 45% discount!

This is it – the final hours are here!



30-45% off Black Friday sale with promo code “FORBIDDENNEWS” on GcMAFplus creams, sprays, and GcMAFpets products is coming to an end on December 6th. Don’t miss your chance to support your immune system (and your pets’ too) with our most advanced formulas, now at an unbeatable discount.



Immune System Support You Can Trust:

Whether it’s their highly effective transdermal creams or potent sublingual sprays, GcMAFplus has been designed to activate your body’s natural immune response, helping you stay resilient against health challenges. With their scientifically advanced formulas, you’re investing in real, long-term wellness.

Through lymphatic transport, GcMAF (Globulin component Macrophage Activating Factor) is distributed throughout the body to support immune health. Learn More.



Support Your Pets’ Health Too:

GcMAF can support your pets’ health too. Explore our GcMAFpets products for dogs, cats, and other pets at gcmafpets.com and give your furry friends the gift of good health.

Time is Running Out – Shop Now Before It’s Too Late!

Once this sale ends on December 15th, it’s gone for good. Don’t miss the opportunity to invest in your health and wellness at a discounted price!

P.S. Tell your friends and family about our sale and let them enjoy the savings too!