Everybody wants to know what’s really going on with all of the IT disruptions affecting so many businesses and sectors and there are rumors that the November 17th test of the Emergency Broadcast System had problems. However, several officials have come forward to insist that the test went smoothly and that there is no major cyber attack happening.

About this, Juan O Savin tells Nino Rodriguez:

“Much of the battle in America – the worst of the battle, by the way – is internal. It’s Senior Executive Service. Almost nobody talks about it. Why? They control the airwaves. They run CIA. CIA doesn’t work autonomously. “Who’s the people pulling the strings over at CIA? Who’s pulling the strings over at FBI? Without going into it deeply, I can assure you that the Patriot wing of the members of FBI’s services, that are all screaming bloody murder internally, ‘What the Hell is going on here? What have I gotten into?’ that recognize internally how captured the FBI is, they’ll all tell you, to a person, the problem in FBI is the SES. SES has hijacked control of all the key nodes within the FBI. “They’re all on the payroll. They all do the bidding of what’s being asked of them from the SES side. SES, the biggest branch of Government, here in the US you never heard the name of…SES is secretly running the United States of America and almost every agency in the country.”

Juan gets into the history of the SES and how it was enacted in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter, while George Bush Sr was his CIA Director. The Church Committee hearings of 1975 that investigated abuses of the intelligence agencies were a public relations disaster for the CIA and George Bush Sr was brought in to do damage control.

In addition to the formation of the SES, Jimmy Carter also oversaw the creation of the Office of Inspector General, the agency that ultimately decides what gets funded and what doesn’t – regardless of what Congress says.

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VIDEO/ARTICLE: “Who Is ‘Them’?” - Pub Dec 7, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Juan says both Carter and Bush Sr were “Secret Handshake Club” members and working for the Rockefellers and that, indeed, most of what we call the “Deep State” in America today are manifestations of Rockefeller operations in the country, going back to the turn of the last century.

Although the Rothschilds have left a mark in the US, most of their activity was focused on the rest of the world, whereas, the Rockefellers were responsible for implementing Globalist policies in the US and coordinating their actions with the Internationalists in the City of London.

During World War II, David and Nelson Rockefeller were already preparing for the Postwar period, setting up the United Nations, which was largely cobbled together from the failed League of Nations, a previous attempt by unelected elites to hijack control from individual nation-states.

The UN facilitated US-China relations during the Nixon Era, while George Bush Sr was the de facto US Ambassador to China and Henry Kissinger – another Rockefellerite – was negotiating for the transfer US technology to China and the industrialization of China. Post-World War II China was a Rockefeller operation.

Juan says that before it’s all over, Henry Kissinger and George Bush Sr will be widely seen as the traitors to America that they were.

In the meantime, Juan says that SES has morphed into a Leviathan Monster of unimaginable proportions.

He says:

“If you wanted to visualize ‘Who is SES?’ it’s Godzilla. It’s a Godzilla movie. It got hit with radiation. It was, you know, all Goody Two Shoes, everything else. And that worm is turned into this dragon monster with hands and legs and it’s taking over. It’s going to crush all the big cities in America. It’s crushing America! It is Godzilla. SES is Godzilla. “It’s not just FBI or CIA or NSA asking for this stuff, it’s being coordinated at a higher level that’s back at Senior Executive Service. Their role is to manage the country between elected administrations. “So, where’s the ‘gap’ that Continuity of Government needs to take place? ‘Well,’ they say, ‘In that handoff in the lead-up to the handoff and after the handoff, we need to help the one side, let it go and the other side to take control of it.’ “And then, that time lengthens and lengthens and lengthens – to where they’re in control the whole time. And the baton pass is just a formality. You understand, I’m saying Democrat, Republican, doesn’t matter, it’s SES that’s that’s handling the whole thing. And the actual handoff is a formality, because they’re in control of both sides.”

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Everybody wants to know why Trump doesn’t seem to be “doing anything” about the stolen Midterms. Juan says that many of us are still traumatized by 2020, when Trump ultimately walked away from the obvious theft of that election but he says this time is different.

He reminds us that last July, Trump very plainly announced to the world on live television that China had put Joe Biden into office in 2020.

Juan adds that even if states and counties certify 2026 elections, this still doesn’t automatically guarantee that there’s no other action that can be taken to intercept the theft.

He says that in 2020, Trump’s military advisors told him not to invoke the Insurrection Act, or it would lead by degrees to civil war by late spring or early summer of 2021, so he walked away.

Nino asks if Trump will make that move this time?

Juan replies:

“Does it feel like 2020 all over again? Does it sound like 2020 all over again? Is Trump being 2020 all over again?.. “I’m telling you, this is not 2020 and what you’ve seen happen is not the same. And you do have information that if you reason your way through it and think through your response – not a reaction, not a trained knee-jerk type reaction – that if you think your way through it, you have enough information that you can understand this isn’t the same. This is not the same old sh!t. “And many of the things, the things that I’m trying to help you think through: is USAID alive and well? They’ve been de-funded – and not just a little bit. “Well, USAID was helping run elections all over the world. Yeah. They had momentum. They had money in play. Do they have more coming? They’re expending ammo and there’s no re-supply coming. “And let me just add this one thing: They are losing.”

In other words, they’re backed into a corner and they’re throwing everything they have left at us, which does not mean that they’re not still extremely dangerous.

Juan continues:

“Before we’re all done, you’ll find out Sandy Hook was a FEMA operation, was being coordinated by Senior Executive Service, even all the court stuff [with Alex Jones] and all that… “I had Curt Weldon right on that stage, right there in September with evidence that 9/11 was an inside job, that Cheney and Rumsfeld were coordinating it. It was their operation. Where were they working from? Senior Executive Service ran 9/11! “And what else are they running? Our elections! “Do you understand? And if you’re going to go to war with them, you better get your ducks in a row, because they’re not a tiny little operation. They have hands in everything, Nino – everything! “So, if you’re going to go to war with them and you want the country to survive, maybe a test here and there to see what else they’ve got compromised isn’t a dumb idea!.. “Dunkirk is what would have happened if we had done it in 2020. We’re not doing Dunkirk. We’re coming to win. “This isn’t 2020. This is the win. So don’t talk that sh¡t with me!.. “People keep coming. ‘What about 2020? Didn’t do anything in 2020!’ We didn’t go invade in ‘43. Well, I’m just done!’.. “Well, this is nothing like those. And you can see it by the actions that are taking place right now. If you want to talk defeat, go freakin’ visit some freakin’ monastery in France and hang out there. Get out of my face!”

For the full videos excerpted above, go → HERE & HERE.

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