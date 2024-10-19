Last Tuesday was the 4th anniversary of the release of Hunter Biden's "Laptop from Hell".

The following Thursday, both Tore Maras and Patrick Byrne each posted on their Telegram accounts that they had just been served with defamation lawsuits by Hunter Biden, with @PatrickMByrne posting to Telegram:

Share

Share if you agree that this is the funniest joke of the day: This paragon of integrity is suing me for doing harm to his sterling reputation. (and below, put your estimate of the age of the girl with him by the stripper pole).

For reasons that are unclear, Hunter Biden obsessively incriminated himself by videoing himself committing all sorts of crimes, such as smoking crack, while engaging in sex acts with his then-13-year old niece, the daughter of Beau and Hallie Biden, the latter with whom he also had a longterm affair, during which time they lived together for three years with her children (including his child rape victim) in Annapolis, Maryland.

Last June, Hallie was the star witness in the US Government's gun case against Hunter Biden, in which Biden was convicted of three federal firearms-related felony charges after he had admitted to "illegally owning a gun while a drug user".

In the video below, Hunter Biden is seen speaking on the phone with Hallie Biden.

The video was posted by @SGTnewsNetwork on his Telegram account last week with the following comment:

Today is the 4th anniversary of the Hunter Biden's Laptop Scandal Here's a private conversation found on his laptop between Hunter & his brother's widow Hallie, who he was having an affair with She's extremely worried to be caught up his shady business dealings No charges. No felonies. Hallie "I don't have any business dealings that they’re going to criticize" Hunter Biden "Business dealings?" Hallie "I don't know where they’re going to go with you" (referring to not knowing how far the government is going to look into Hunter’s businesses) This clearly shows she's aware Hunter Biden is involved in crime. Full 6+ minute phone call:

TRANSCRIPT

Hunter: Hallie, I didn't say that you're against me.

Hallie: Then, why would I...(inaudible)

Hunter: Because, the same way you used Carly against me.

Hallie: Oh my God.

Hunter: What, "Oh my God?" Okay. Nevermind.

Hallie: I'm sorry about the argument (inaudible)...I'm scared of (inaudible) Hell...

Hunter: You think that it's going to affect you. "For all of us?" What do you mean, "For all of us?" It isn't already all of us? Hallie, It isn't already all of us?

Hallie: It is already all of us.

Hunter: So, what are you scared about? It's already happened.

Hallie: It's gonna come...

Hunter: No, it already came – to me.

Hallie: (Loudly) It's gonna keep coming!

Hunter: To me!

Hallie: OK, that's fine. (Hunter puts phone next to computer mic, so we can now hear Hallie better). And I'm sorry that that came to you. Of course, I'm sorry. But I'm not causing that!

Hunter: I didn't say you caused it! All I expected was, literally, just a modicum, of like, compassion. To talk about that, rather than to ask me, like, what, what my program is like –

Hallie: I didn't! I said, "Are you connecting? Do you feel like" –

Hunter: (Interrupting) – I know, Hallie, and there's no answer to that! OK? I'm in rehab! And I can't believe that you're responding – I mean – that you can't understand this?! How can you not see how devastating this is to me?

Hallie: Because, I want it to be more than just about you!

Hunter: Hallie. It is me and my children.

Hallie: I want you to see that there are five kids and –

Hunter: No, there is me and my children.

Hallie: OK.

Hunter: It obviously is not affecting you, in any way.

Hallie: Of course it is!

Hunter: How?

Hallie: What are you talking about?!

Hunter: How?

Hallie: OK...

Hunter: I'm asking you how. In what way?

Hallie: (Hallie becomes less audible, as Hunter moves out of view and away from the videocam and mic on his computer)...I'm going to be outside with the cellphone...you don't think it's affecting me...

Hunter: No, I'm asking you, what proof? (Inaudible)

Hallie: I don't have any business dealings that they're going to criticize. I don't have any –

Hunter: (Interupting) Business dealings?

Hallie: I don't know where they're gonna go with you! It's not just like – it's not all about me that they're attacking.

Hunter: I didn't say it was!

Hallie: Okay, well then, what are you blaming me for? Why am I –

Hunter: I'm not blaming you for anything, Hallie! Hallie, I'm saying to you, it would seem to me that you would call and not expect me to apologize for my – for the things that I've done to harm you – today; it's that you would have called, after reading that article and you would have said, "You know what? This really sucks for you."

Hallie: Of course it sucks for you!

Hunter: That's what I thought you were calling about.

Hallie: I didn't even know about the article!

Hunter: Well, then once you read it, what, did you not – didn't you think that, maybe, is what you should say?

Hallie: I'm sorry. I know it's hard for you.

Hunter: Oh, God, I mean, I, I, I, I mean, I...

Hallie: I guess I want you to see the bigger part, here, on how much damage you've done to me, Madeleine, Hunter and your kids – yeah.

Hunter: What are you talking the damage I've done to you?

Hallie: Are you kidding?

Hunter: You're telling me right now, right in this moment, that what I should be focusing on is how much damage I've done to you and my children? That's what's going to get me sober?

Hallie: And my children. Yes.

Hunter: And your children. The damage I've done.

Hallie: I want you to talk about that with your therapist. Absolutely! And if I come visit, I would like to talk about that! Yes!

Hunter: OK, so what you're telling me is that what you called me to tell me is not only was I supposed to apologize to you; is that you also want me, in this time to be truly focusing on what an asshole I've been to my family –

Hallie: I think that to see, to own the shit that you've done is more important than worrying about the articles that are gonna come out. I do. I think it's more important for you to recognize the damage you've done to your family. Yes, that is most important. And so that you don't do it again.

Hunter: I'm not kidding you, now. I'm asking earnestly, because I have talked about that. But what is the damage that you perceive that I've done?

Hallie: OK. I'll talk to it with the therapist.

Hunter: No, no, no. I want to know.

Hallie: I'm not gonna have – no, no, no, no. I'm not going to talk on the phone and argue.

Hunter: I'm not arguing. I'm asking. I'm being totally serious.

Hallie: When I come, if you want me to come, I would love to have a therapy session and we will talk about it, there.

Hunter: Hallie, I'm being serious. What is it that did you see –

Hallie: I get it. I'm not going to talk about it, unless there's a therapist present. OK?

Hunter: So, so you want me to do one of these –

Hallie: I'd love to do it, like traditionally, when you have a partner and they're in rehab and I come.

Hunter: Wait a second. Wait a second. Wait a second. Do not say that. I've asked 50 times to be able to do that with you. You've never, ever, ever –

Hallie: You weren't sober! Shut the f@ck – because it does matter! Talk to your therapist about that. Come on!

Hunter: Hallie, did you call to do this to me right now?

Hallie: No. I'm sorry. I'd love to come and talk to you.

Hunter: Okay. So you can come, Hal. But let me just ask you. Did you call right now to do this to me?

Hallie: No. I guess you're right. And I'm sorry. And I can't help myself. I have so much anger. I do.

Hunter: So why did you keep calling me then?

Hallie: Because I love you. And I'm proud of you. And I want you to know that.

Hunter: So angry. And you're proud of me. And you want to blow me up.

Hallie: Yes. I know. I don't want to blow you up! I want you to –

Hunter: You don't think this blows me up today?

Hallie: Well, you're in a place that you can go and work through it.

Hunter: I'm in a place I can walk out of too, Hal.

Hallie: Well, don't!

Hunter: Just like you did!

Hallie: Why would you? Oh, my God.

Hunter: Oh, my God, what?

Hallie: OK.

Hunter: What? Did you call to do this to me?

Hallie: No. I love you. I'm sorry. I'd love to come and talk with a therapist with you.

Hunter: Literally, for real. I know all the things that I've done.

Hallie: Okay. Well, then act a little more, you know, contrite!

Hunter: I am trying to, Hallie, I was trying to –

Hallie: And humble. Instead of saying, "Thanks for telling me that, about the article." Or, "Thanks for," you know, things like, "Have you been supportive? I didn't notice!" I mean, those are your jabs at me. Like, it's on me to –

Hunter: I didn't say anything's on you.

Hallie: Okay. Well, then, to say you didn't notice that I've been supportive, that I've reached out to you, every day. I've reached out to you every day!

Running Time 6 mins