You may see this video circulating of Pope Francis on the day of his death and I just want to give you the heads-up that the English subtitles are a malicious mistranslation of the Pontiff's actual words.

My personal views of the Jesuits and of Pope Francis are not very favorable, so when I saw this posted on Telegram and I thought, "Wow! The Pope confessed! Is this an AI video or is this real?"

On further examination, I found that whoever put together this video did so with malevolence and that whoever is promoting it has not vetted the content. To add further insult, it's insinuating itself as "MAGA".

I was no fan of Pope Francis but what's fair is fair. I respect Christianity, so I wanted to correct the record.

This video was recorded on an iPhone in January 2014 by Tony Palmer, the late South African Evangelist Protestant bishop who held an informal ecumenical dialogue for many years with Pope Francis, as part of the "Miracle of Unity" movement to unite the various Christian sects with the Catholic Church.

The recording was made to be shown at an upcoming Charismatic Christianity conference hosted by televangelist and Prosperity Theologist, Kenneth Copeland, where Pope Francis was sending Palmer to attend as his special emissary.

This recording is not a confession of the "Jesuit conspiracy" or anything else printed in the video subtitles. I've translated it from Italian, below.

TRANSCRIBED TRANSLATION

Narrator: (Affecting MAGA affinity) Nothing can stop what is coming.

Pope Francis: (in English) Dear brothers and sisters, excuse me because I speak in Italian, but I do not speak in English.

I will speak, no Italian, no English, but 'heartfully'.

(In Italian): It is a language that is simpler and more authentic. This Language of the Heart has its own parlance and a special grammar, a simple grammar. Two rules: Love God, above all and love the other, because they are your brother and your sister. And with these two things, we go forward.

I am here with my brother in spirit, Tony Palmer. We have been friends for years.

And he told me about your meeting. I greet you with pleasure and joy. It is a joyful and nostalgic greeting.

Joyful, because it gives me joy that you have come together to praise Jesus Christ, the only Lord, to pray to the Father and to receive the Spirit. And this gives joy, because you see that the Lord works all over the world.

Nostalgic, because it happens, as in the neighborhoods between us. In the neighborhoods, there are families that love each other and families that do not love each other. Families that unite and families that separate. And we are a little, I'll allow myself the word, "separated".

Separated, because sins have separated us. Our sins, the evil ones in history; a long road of communal sin. But who is to blame? We are all to blame. We are all sinners.

Only one is blameless: the Lord.

And I have the nostalgia that, separated, we may be united.

This is the communion, the nostalgia of the embrace, in which the Holy Scripture speaks; of when the beggars of Joseph starved, they went to Egypt to buy, to be able to eat.

When they went to buy, they had the money, but they could not eat the money. But there, they found something more than food. They found a brother.

We all have money; our wealth of culture, our wealth of history, our wealth of religion, our wealth of diverse traditions. When we should, instead find each other as brothers. We need to cry together, as Joseph did; the cry that soothes, the cry of love.

I speak to you as a brother, and I speak to you like this, always plaintively with joy and nostalgia: Let our nostalgia grow, that it may push us to find each other, to embrace each other and to praise Jesus Christ, as the only Lord of History.

I thank you so much for hearing me and I thank you so much for letting me speak the Language of the Heart.

And I also ask you a favor: to pray for me, because I need your prayers. I'll pray for you, I will do that. But I need your prayers and to pray to the Lord, because everything is at risk.

And we go forward. We are brothers, we spiritually give each other this hug and let the Lord finish the work that he has begun.

Because this is a miracle. The Miracle of Unity Has Begun!

An Italian writer, the famous Manzoni, he says this phrase in a novel, a simple man of the people says this phrase: "I have never found that the Lord has begun a miracle without finishing it well."

He will finish this Miracle of Unity well.

I ask you to bless me and I will bless you. From brother to brother. A hug. Thank you.

(Fade to the 2014 Kenneth Copeland Charismatic conference, where Copeland walks up to the stage and he begins "Speaking in Tongues". It is impossible to know what Copeland actually saying, but the malicious false subtitles continue).