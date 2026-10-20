Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Rollo Tomassi's avatar
Rollo Tomassi
7d

Juan always has a good reason for pushing the date back. Now it's Dec. 19th. Soon it will be some other date further down the road.

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Beth Matherly's avatar
Beth Matherly
7d

Everyone, vote like your future depends on it, because it does.

Our voting is part of the scenario needed to do the reveal.

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