VIDEO: “Potential Dates for Unrest to Kick Off in the US” - Pub Oct 20, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

At an event held over the weekend in Clearwater, Florida, Juan O Savin reaffirmed to the audience that President Trump is going to pause the November 3rd Midterm Elections. He could do so at any moment but he’s going to telegraph when he will.

For months, Juan has said that he thinks Trump will pause the election less than a week prior to November 3rd. More recently, he told Nino Rodriguez that he might stop the elections on November 3rd, while the votes are still being cast, especially if the Republicans are clearly ahead, which would be harder for critics to argue against.

Over the weekend, Juan said that another potential date would be on December 19th, forty-five days after the election, with the release of the Intelligence Community report on foreign interference.

December 19th will be the 6th-year anniversary of when then-DNI John Ratcliffe failed to provide this same report, per Executive Order 13848, because the subversives then entrenched within the Intelligence Community refused to provide it to him.

This then led to the Congressional vote on January 6th that certified the 2020 election, because they had been denied the evidence of foreign interference. This led to the protest, the Fedsurrection, the unlawful detainment of many innocents, the censorship, the bogus J6 Committee and the ensuing sham impeachments.

Juan explained that the reason why the current situation is so dicey is because with the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) still in place, still stealing elections in 111 countries worldwide, Trump has to be very careful not to let all of these other countries fall into disarray, which, as we see is already being ginned-up around the world, paid for in Chinese Yuan, according to Tore Maras.

VIDEO: “Did the whole world agree to lose it at the same time???” - Youth protests in Brazil, India, Albania, Spain, Argentina, France, Belgium and Italy.

Share

Juan says that President Trump has already set everything up. On July 16th, he announced that China and other foreign adversaries had intervened in the 2020 election and he publicly released a trove of documents proving this.

The following day on July 17th, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued an Executive Finding that US elections could not be run using machines using foreign-sourced parts.

Juan says Mullins’ Executive Finding is important, because it lays the legal basis for the President to seize the machines and to take them into custody. He says the DHS set up a billion-dollar fund for states to buy US-made machines to use in the Midterms. Amazingly, not one availed themselves to this fund.

Instead, Washington State, Oregon, and California all started litigation against Trump, to “protect election integrity from presidential interference”.

The States do have the right to run their elections and to run other matters in the state, except under certain circumstances, such as an external threat or war.

Trump already explained to the entire world on July 16th, that we were attacked by China and by other foreign adversaries and that Joe Biden got into office in 2020 through election fraud.

Juan suggests that we’ve been in a Continuity-of-Government operation ever since and that a lot of stuff has happened that was not good, like the trafficking into our country of 20 million illegal aliens, the mandated bioweapon injection, the men playing in women’s sports, etc, etc.

He explains that the reason why Trump didn’t sign the Insurrection Act on December 19th was because too many Americans were still brainwashed by the Fake News. Had he signed it, like President Lincoln did, we might have gone into civil war.

The American Civil War caused the largest loss of life in the history of the US and President Trump does not want loss of life. He does not want to stop the economy and stop the supply chains that would crash our Just-in-Time logistics civilization. This is why we have been living in this twilight reality for so many years.

The four years of the Biden Regime and the past two years of Republicans stonewalling their own party and of foreign-born judges legislating from the bench and being overturned, many now see how these people govern, many have woken up and many have beome capable of having intelligent, coherent conversations about their government.

Juan says that we will have civil unrest in the very near future but because of the independent media, we’re moving out of the realm of where it could go to civil war. People realize the real threat isn’t their neighbor but he says:

“It is – it absolutely is China and the City of London, who is running China through the banking – threatening the whole world.”

He continues:

“Do you think for one hyper second that Trump isn’t going to get his report 45 days after the election this time? And what’s it going to say? “It’s going to say that the machines were used and the machines are not secure. The Finding by Mullin says the machines cannot be used. No machine currently in use anywhere in America can be used… “So what’s going to happen? Trump has every legal ability to step in and say, ‘Hey, foreign machines were used.’ He’ll get a report 45 days after that gives him cover. He has the Secretary of Homeland Security’s report saying that you can’t use any machines that have foreign cert cards. “The Executive Order’s been extended as of the 31st. The world is on notice after July 16th that China interfered. All he has to do then is, based on all of these checkpoints to say, ‘It is a threat. It’s a foreign-based threat.’ “He takes his Chief-of-Police hat off, puts it in the drawer, pulls out his Commander-in-Chief hat, puts on the leather jacket with the big patch, throws his 45s on his hips, comes out and says, ‘We’re not putting up with it. These states are forcing a vote to be done on foreign-sourced machines. “‘If you’re one of those governors, if you’re a secretary of state, if you’re one of the county clerks who defied our direction to get a system in place that doesn’t use these parts that are able to be hijacked by A-WEB and everything else, the Chinese-run operation out of South Korea (that’s why it’s pulled so hard on South Korea), then we’re going to have to go –’ as he said four days ago, nobody heard it: ‘We may just have to go out and seize all the machines if they use them in the election.’”

So, according to Juan, potential dates when we can expect social unrest to kick off in the US are

• Sometime between October 27th and November 3rd.

• On November 3rd.

• On December 19th.

• IF YOU CAN’T SUBSCRIBE, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION HERE

• SNAIL-MAIL ADDRESS HERE

Thank You!

SEE ALSO