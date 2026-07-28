Project Reigns: Timeline of US Election Theft 1999-2024

In the wake of the Government’s admissions about our cooked elections and the release of official documents showing that executives from the NSA, CIA, DHS and FBI engaged in election malfeasance, people are taking another look at what self-funded citizen investigators of this global election theft operation have been saying all these years. (Note that because our government was fully captured, it was citizen investigators who had to do this).

I’m picking up lot of details now from some early reports that had gone completely over my head in 2020 and 2021. Back then, I didn’t know anything about Serbia’s involvement in the theft of US elections, so the references to Serbia passed me by.

Another thing I’m noticing is that I’ve had this fixation on the idea that legions of faceless bureaucrats are the ones overthrowing our country – which is true – but there are also a lot of famous and sometimes unexpected household names involved, as well, which we’ll get to in a moment.

This short video of my former AMPNews colleague, the late Lt Scott Bennett was tweeted the other day. It appears to date from the period immediately following the 2020 election when Scott, a former Army Terrorist Financing Officer and contractor with Booz Allen Hamilton was working with a team of experts in SIGINT, cryptology and computer systems, investigating both the digital and the physical/logistics aspects of the theft of the 2020 election.

VIDEO: “Scott Bennett: Biden Visited Serbia in 2009 to Recruit Hackers for Dominion Voting Systems” - Pub July 26, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE: Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Serbian President Boris Tadić during state visit to the Balkans in 2009.

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In the clip, Scott reads from an undentified whistleblower testimony that says, “Biden visited Serbia in May of 2009 to personally recruit computer hackers there to control future Dominion software design.” (I have a idea who this whistleblower is, which we’ll get to in a moment).

Then–Vice President Joe Biden was officially on a state visit to the Balkans from May 19–22, 2009 but according to the deposition being read by Scott Bennett in 2020, Joe Biden was really there to recruit technicians for Dominion’s Huawei election-switching server farm in Belgrade, the same one that was taken-out by USCYBERCOM before the 2024 general election, that I only really started hearing about and reporting on in late 2024-2025.

Scott continues reading from the text, which describes how when Dominion became the global focus after the 2020 General Election, more than 100 Dominion employees deleted their records on LinkedIn, “including Serbian employees.”

Likewise, the text says the New York private equity firm, Staple Street Capital, which had acquired Dominion in 2018 and issued a press release at the time abruptly changed its website after the general election on November 3rd, removing all the information about the company’s founder and the company’s investment portfolio.

Last October, Dominion’s identity was obscured again, when it was purchased by Liberty Vote – but Barry County, Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf recently announced in an open letter to President Trump that Liberty Vote is essentially the same company as Dominion, with the same software and equipment – and with the same Venezuelan and Serbian employees as before:

IMAGE: Open letter from Sheriff Dar Leaf to President Trump

Sheriff Leaf wrote:

“Liberty Vote has concealed its employment of Venezuelans, and the fact that past Dominion/Smartmatic/Sequoia employees and contractors are currently working for the company. “Edmundo Rojas is one example. Mr Rojas is from Caracas, Venezuela and worked for Dominion Voting. Edmundo Rojas and others were permitted remote access to the US election equipment by “virtual machines” and this access went undetected by clerks across the country. This insider threat is not isolated to Edmundo Rojas. I have evidence that other critical Dominio employees with remote access have transferred to Liberty. “Attached, you will find proof of Dominion, and Eric Coomer’s email reflecting that he surreptitiously accessed early voting results using a winEDA server prior to pushing the results files to the official EMS. Eric Coomer coordinated his access during the November 2020 Election with a network that included Ronald Morales and Serbian foreign nationals.”

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Declassification of Scott Bennett Mission to Washington DC to Report on Election Fraud/Treason

Scott Bennett recorded this podcast during the first week of December 2020 and I consider this to be an absolute motherlode of open source intelligence about the history of election theft and treason in the US, starting in 1999.

In short, Scott recounts how former CIA Director John Brennan spearheaded the move from punch hole cards to electronic voting in the US. He was directly involved with the development of the machines, starting in 1999. The first time the Smartmatic software was brought in for a General Election was in 2012.

During 2012-2016, the election theft operation was conducted out of a suburban DC private home owned by John Brennan, who also co-owned the private home in Belgrade, Serbia filled with the Dominion Huawei servers that tried to steal 2024.

This is reminiscent of what we saw last March with FBI Chief Division Counsel for the DC Field Office (Retired), Allison Lawter, who ran Arctic Fox out of a McLean, Virginia private home.

The cryptologist whistleblower who was directly involved with this project from 1999 to 2016 described Smartmatic technology as “Foreign entity-created code and algorithm, built by a Soros-owned company called Smartmatic, Smart Cities, SOE Software, fine-tuned by China via a French contractor, Safran, which also subscontracts to Papillon AO, which is a GRU link.”

Scott recorded this with University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus James Fetzer, which I posted on my site on March 30th, 2021 as a two-part series (SEE: Part 1 & Part 2), in which Scott explained that the modus operandi of the 2020 Election theft could be divided between two sides: the technological cyberattack side and the AFL-CIO-CCP “Ground Game” side.

2020: THE CYBERATTACK & THE GROUND GAME

The following is a summary of what Scott Bennett told James Fetzer in the first week of December 2020:

• The electronic voting machine manipulations have been decades in the making. It essentially started under Obama, McCain, Romney and John Brennan.

• The “Ground Game” was orchestrated by the AFL-CIO, whose late president, Richard Trumka was a Communist with direct ties to the CCP.

• Dominion software has a direct connection to the CCP and Union Bank of Switzerland, which was also financing Islamic terrorism.

• Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer worked for Covington & Burling, the law firm that represented Union Bank of Switzerland.

• Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama all conspired and collaborated to set up the UBS-Chinese Communist Party technological manipulation of election software.

• They tried to steal the election in 2016 and failed but they fixed their loopholes and succeeded in 2020.

CCP & UBS PARTNERSHIP PURCHASED VOTE-COUNTING TECH TO OVERTHROW TRUMP

• The CCP and Union Bank of Switzerland created the joint organization, UBS Securities, LLC to purchase Dominion Software, Dominion Voting and other voting machine manufacturers so that they could monopolize and corner the market of the electronic voting processes and systems, which they corrupted to manipulate the algorithms to come up with the end result that they wanted.

• Chinese Communist Party Elders, Wang Qishan and Wen Jiabao established UBS Securities in 2014 and originally put in $200 million and didn’t put any more money into it until October 8th 2020, when they put $400 million into Dominion.

• Associates of the Soros Canada Foundation were also part of this UBS/CCP effort to manipulate elections through software.

CRYPTOLOGIST SAYS BRENNAN WAS BEHIND PUSH FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING

• Scott refers to an unnamed “brilliant woman” cryptologist (who I strongly suspect is Tore Maras) who he says had been a private contractor for 20 years with corporations both inside and outside the United States and he reads her statement about a meeting she attended in 1999 that included Gen Dunsford, Gen Hayden, John McCain, Clinton staffers, John Brennan, Robert Cuthbertson, Robert Mueller and other identified brass and military personnel.

• At this meeting, John McCain discussed the problems with the punch-holed paper cards and how the CIA was sourcing the right software to ensure that elections were secure and in the future.

• The software developers included people from China and EU.

• The development of the machines was apparently being spearheaded by a CIA private contracting company owned by John Brennan, who had taken a hiatus from government service to found The Analysis Corporation (TAC), which he continued to lead after it was acquired by Global Strategies Group (GSG) in 2007, before returning to government service with the Obama administration as Homeland Security Advisor in 2009 and as CIA Director in 2013.

• The woman cryptologist stated she had personal knowledge that former DNI and CIA Director, Gen Hayden was running point for John Brennan, who was appointed CIA Director as his reward for setting up the election machines and software. That was “the Deal”.

• The woman cryptologist was tasked to be the “localizer” of the products used in these machines, testing-out the various components that were competing to bid on these new government contracts for voting machines that were being built-out. She also compiled and analyzed the data in order to “secure” the elections.

• Kuwait was the first country whose elections were used to test the products that were being used in the machines of John Brennan’s company.

• The Kuwait deployment was the predecessor of the Fallujah election, where the same software was used.

• During this 1999 meeting, the woman cryptologist asked, “Aren’t the people supposed to be voting for themselves?” John McCain’s response was, “We can’t have people voting for their leaders. We need to make sure the nations are in the right hands.”

• John Brennan then briefed the group on how to manipulate people to embrace new electronic voting machines and to get the US away from the standard of punch-holed paper cards. That was their agenda.

• The woman cryptlogist says the project was called “Project Reigns”, that no one told her this meeting had classified information, nor was anything marked “Classified”.

McCAIN AND ROMNEY LOST ELECTIONS ON PURPOSE + SHADOWNET

• The woman cryptologist said that in 2008, Obama and McCain fixed the election for McCain to lose from this manipulation. It was a test of the technology and of McCain’s strategy, to see if it could compete and/or synergize with social media outlets.

• White House Counsel under Obama, Robert Bauer had drafted the legal framework for it, dependent on Brennan to deliver with social media, which was the proof-of-concept.

• Obama DNI Dennis Blair was also briefed and assured success in the project by helping to deploy the Shadownet, a military datamining psychological warfare weapon, which has been used to control the public narrative through social media and mainstream media, in order to rig elections and to organize paid protests and Astroturf riots.

• Shadownet technology was the reason why Obama crammed the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act into the 2012 NDAA, because it allowed this general pattern of information operation and management of opinions and behavioral modifications and controlling of people through legacy media and social media.

• Shadownet technology had been used as a weapon in Iraq and was then privatized and commercialized for personal gain by General James L Jones at Dynology. Dynology helped McCain collect data and deploy; to compare, contrast and compile data and merge it to the Obama Campaign. The RNC was in on it. Dynology had access to the RNC though the McCain Campaign.

• The purpose was to fine-tune predictive analytics, coupled with all the data they were able to collect, through various FBI contracts. Robert Cuthbertson was able to obtain and secure such data from both the CIA and the FBI. McCain’s purpose was to hide metric data collection that he would feed to the Obama Campaign, as well as to set a precedent for the acceptance of the results.

• Facebook partnership began at that point, with the predecessor of Cambridge Analytica, SCL Group.

• The woman cryptologist said that in 2011, prior to the 2012 Election, she provided a Georgia address (which I think may be this) in writing to Patrick Byrne and Joe Flynn, which was the location where the cycle testing on the machines was done to ensure that live updates did not capture vote block allocations, that were needed to ensure efficiency of algorithm, battery life, latency, ballot counters, optical scanners and digital slate. These are the technical terms used for these electronic manipulations of the numbers and the ballots and the votes.

• She said that none of this information was marked “Classified” at any time. Mitt Romney knew he was going to lose. She had personal knowledge that Romney colluded to pre-arrange his election loss but that he’d hoped the mission would fail to solidify.

• A foreign entity-created code and algorithm, built by a Soros-owned company called Smartmatic, Smart Cities, SOE Software was then fine-tuned by China via a French contractor, Safran, which also subscontracts to Papillon AO, which is a GRU link.

DOMINION-CCP OPERATION CAME FROM THE CARLYLE GROUP

• At this point, Scott Bennett interjects that there was an incestuousness between the Carlyle Group and his former employer, Booz Allen Hamilton and Dominion, the CCP and the people tied to these corporations, including Gen Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, and many others; that the people in this Dominion Software-CCP operation ultimately came from the Carlyle Group and that this needs to be evaluated for prosecution.

• The woman cryptologist said she was operating under the supervision of President Obama, CIA Director Brennan, the Head of Election Crimes of the DOJ Richard Pilger and others.

• In 2011, they’d already planned to remove Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who refused to relinquish control but he was successfully replaced as SECDEF by Leon Panetta, a Booz Allen Hamilton man, to ensure that the DoD would studiously ignore the fact that products of foreign defense were being deployed on US soil as tools for US elections.

• She says Brennan reassured Obama that he was confident the software would work and would move the election in his favor. Romney wasn’t on board but he knew that the software was going to be used. His indirect investments in the election machinery was a problem and his knowledge of the operation was used as leverage against him in order to make him agree and moreover, the 2012 Election was NOT to choose a president but to test drive the new software.

• Scott Bennett reading directly from the woman cryptologist’s testimony:

“There were about 30 to 42 Intelligence Community employees from various agencies that assisted in the deployment of the cipher key; what you need to access the Trap Door across 4 time zones. This was executed out of a location in Alexandria, Virginia that John Brennan owned, a property that his wife, Shirley managed under the cloaked portfolios he has. “The 2012 election was fixed. McCain had failsafes, if anyone was successful in altering their desired outcome. During that time, Petraeus was moved into the position of CIA Director after [Michael] Morrell created the landscape to capture insurance. “Both Chinese and Pakistani ISI operatives had been involved in monitoring, auditing and ensuring the software deployment was ushered in real time. There is important background information to consider. JL (?) may be able to provide more information as to what Petraeus was actually trying to do. “Morrell primed and then Morrell cleaned up. He was the one who mitigated all that refused to cooperate, as Benghazi was being planned in 2011, when Ambassador Stevens first arrived in Libya via Greece. I have personal knowledge of that operation and how Morrell was working with the UN to orchestrate it. “Morrell was a point-of-contact that Hillary Rodham Clinton brought in to buffer the Intelligence Community concerns that the UN had with timing on the deployment of the North American Union.

2016 ELECTION THEFT DISRUPTED

“’2016 Election, President Trump successfully won fairly. I observed that no script deployment or stalls occurred in 2016. This was because physical mitigation was in place, since Owen [John Brennan’s middle name, often used by Tore Maras when referring to him] used the same location of deployment. “‘Network and power were disrupted during the tally, which disallowed them from remotely accessing the election machines. I have personal knowledge of the physical actions taken to ensure disruption of their communications.’ [Two years later, in 2022, Tore Maras announced that she personally disabled the 2016 theft operation, which was being run out of a DHS facility in Brunswick, Georgia]… “‘The elections were compromised because they detected the hacker. It turned out it was not the Russians. The hacker was determined to be a Department of Homeland Security IP address.’ “’The cipher key for the trap door was always in the hands of the Department of Homeland Security, Intelligence Community persons that John Brennan had appointed. “It is the key to understand that Block Allocation is not a manual keystroke, it is the Block Adjustment of the vote. The code self-adjusts to allow the script to run, to provide the results of the election that had been pre-programmed. “’No Block Adjustments was done during the window of the 2016 Election. In 2016, Georgia had complained that someone hacked their systems. They claimed Russian hackers.

CISA’s CHRIS KREBS IMPLICATED IN 2020 ELECTION FRAUD

“’[In 2020] I believe that the Department of Homeland Security IP was discovered with a non-attribution method used to mitigate physical disruptions of cipher key deployment that had previously failed. “Therefore, I am certain that the master key holder, who was physically in Georgia in a port-of-entry flag, where DHS entered the election network in Georgia when it was there. “If you find the IP address in the device that the DHS hacked, you will find the Georgia elections and the location. “’Key points: The cipher key holders are within the Agency [CIA] and the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).” [This is why Chris Krebs was fired by President Trump]. “The 2020 Election seemed to have stalled all election machines at the same time, as the cipher key must have been originated from one point and pinged off of each state. This infers that the master key was used to block-out allocation and that the operation may have stalled counting to communicate with on-the-ground persons to help advise physical mitigations to be deployed, in case of an audit.” [This is when they brought in all the fake ballots] “The plan of mitigation if the algorithm fails, due to overwhelming contrary votes and the algorithm self-adjusts to block-allocate the votes needed to assure a pre-determined result is to call point-of-contact in polling locations and create volumes to match. It is then advised to divvy the amount of physical evidence that will be needed to cover the pre-determined vote to fix the elections. “They are instructed to create physical evidence, then to resume counting. This is why the creation of physical ballots is found. Call logs of individuals at locations will confirm this information. That is how we monitored those mitigating for us Outside the Continental United States. “This is the same operation that had run in two countries, where Obama helped usher in elections in Fallujah, Iraq and in Ukraine and others. This can be established with reference to the 2014 aid package. “John Brennan used federal tax money to help contract-out the fine-tuning of the core software, upon which all election machines run. This is not a Dominion software issue, only. It’s both CCP and Pakistani ISI professionals were involved. “When I arrived 12 days earlier, I asked for a collection of routers from all non-contested sites, in order to SIP and locate the IP access point. All 50 states and territories all connect to one location that gives a portal into the script marking. “The actions so far that I have witnessed indicate an active coup. We could have found out who, what, where it was done if we had tracked the routers.”

Scott Bennett laid out the AFL-CIO-CCP “Ground Game” in Part 2, which I will cover soon.

Tragically, Scott died of pancreatic cancer in November 2024, six months after traveling to Belgorod, Russia to cover the Ukrainian bombing of a civilian apartment complex there that killed 15 people and destroyed the homes of dozens more.

Belgorod came under a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack a few days ago, killing at least two people.