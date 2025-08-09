VIDEO: "Bill Barr’s Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of Trump and Block His Political Comeback | Part 2" - Pub. Aug 9, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net (which was knocked offline earlier, now fixed, links changed…)

Due to the efforts of Brazilian journalist, Patrícia Lélis, there is now solid proof that former CIA lawyer, Bill Barr has been working with Obama to stage a coup against America for nearly a decade.

Based on her extensive documentation, Project Veritas has released a stunning two-part report with proof that the whole time Fulton County Attorney General, Fani Willis was going after Donald Trump and his former White House staff and conservative media personalities, she was working at the direction of Bill Barr – Trump’s Former Attorney General!

Lélis, now in hiding abroad and fearing for her life, due to direct death threats, documented here from her former boss, political commentator, Armstrong Williams, for whom she worked as a journalist at his media company, has also delivered shocking evidence of an alleged visa fraud scheme involving Armstrong, former US Attorney General William Barr and other prominent DC insiders, in which wealthy foreigners are securing US visas through sham companies, with Barr’s direct participation. Lélis alleges she's being set up to take the fall in an ongoing DOJ cover-up to protect the powerful Deep Staters involved.

Worse, Lélis has been set-up by the above to take the fall for their crimes. She was charged in January 2024 with masterminding this visa scheme, while no charges have been filed against Williams or his employees. A Trump DOJ official stated, "Barr has put the entire FBI after this woman to get the documents she has."

Lélis also reveals the role of META/Facebook and their targeted algorithms to promote all of these nauseating criminal schemes and to drive the Democrats' treasonous January 6th narrative about everyday Americans being "Domestic Violent Extremists", seen in this Part 2 report, beneath this snippet from this Part 1 of Project Veritas' report:

Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Media Figure Armstrong Williams

by Project Veritas Patrícia Lélis, hired in 2021 by Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings, claims she was pulled into a visa fraud scheme to secure U.S. visas and green cards for wealthy clients, including the parents of Superordinary CEO Julian Reis, a former JP Morgan trader and hedge fund founder. Lélis alleges that Williams and his legal counsel, NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, instructed her to craft business plans for fake companies, like “Reis Cosmetics,” to obtain E2 Investor Visas, which allow foreign nationals to work in the U.S. by investing in a business. Project Veritas examined texts revealing Armstrong Williams directing Patrícia Lélis to receive $700,000 into her personal account for creating a business plan for Peter and Vivienne Reis' E-2 visa application. When Lélis raised concerns about the absence of a contract and being falsely presented as a lawyer rather than a journalist, Williams responded with threats.

Armstrong Williams instructs Patricia Lélis to receive $700,000 into her bank account. "Stop asking so many questions."

“$700,000 is nothing… you are living in the richest country in the world…stop asking so many questions and do your job if you don’t want to lose your greencard,” Wiliams states. Despite being presented as legitimate to U.S. immigration authorities, these companies allegedly conducted no actual operations. Lélis further claims former Attorney General William P. Barr knew of the fraud and used burner phones to communicate and conceal the scheme. “It is way more easy to defraud the immigration system and the government more than people think. And I have proof of that because that’s what Armstrong and Bill Barr does,” Lélis stated in part one of her interview released today. Lélis further stated, “Bill Barr knows the companies that they launched for the visa was not real companies.” She revealed a suspiciously swift visa approval process, including a mere 10-minute interview in Singapore for Julian Reis’ parents, expedited through Barr’s connections. “After they got their visas, I discovered they do not have any plan to open and operate the company. So, it’s basically like they create a fake company that I helped to create with them,” she said.

In a March 2022 email, Clyde Vanel told Patricia Lélis that Bill Barr would expedite the visa approval interview for Julian Reis’ parents, Peter and Vivienne Reis. A remarkably swift 10-minute interview and approval followed in Singapore in July 2022.

Part 2: Former Attorney General Bill Barr Bill Barr Held Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of Trump Block His Political Comeback

by Project Veritas A whistleblower has provided Project Veritas with explosive evidence of secret meetings orchestrated by former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to prosecute Donald Trump and prevent his political comeback.

Key Points

“Bill Barr was like, ‘We should bring RICO because it's a very difficult type of charge to defend.’”

“I have notes of every single meeting. One meeting can be about visa for someone, or another meeting can be about January 6th, or RICO case [against Trump].”

August 7, 2025: NEW YORK, NY – A whistleblower, currently under indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice and granted political asylum in an undisclosed foreign country, has provided Project Veritas with explosive evidence alleging secret meetings orchestrated by former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, media figure Armstrong Williams, and other prominent Washington, D.C., insiders to plan the prosecution of President Donald Trump, his allies, and January 6 defendants. Patrícia Lélis, hired in 2021 by Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings, claims she attended dozens of meetings where Barr and others devised legal strategies to target Trump supporters and block his political comeback. She provided Project Veritas with extensive handwritten notes and photos documenting these secret discussions which took place from 2021-2023.



Lélis detailed a September 13, 2021, meeting involving herself, Armstrong Williams, CNN Commentator Shermichael Singleton, and former Attorney General William P. Barr, which focused on strategizing for the newly formed January 6th Committee. “The investigation will be focused on people close to Trump and make efforts to formally prosecute these people,” Lélis wrote.

September 13, 2021 Meeting Discussion about January 6 Prosecutions. Attendees: Between Former AG Bill Barr, HSH CEO Armstrong Williams, CNN Commentator Shermichael Singleton

Her notes reveal that Barr provided a list of targets, including Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Stewart Rhodes, Enrique Tarrio, Jeffrey Clark, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys. Following this meeting, many of these individuals were subsequently subpoenaed to testify before the January 6 Committee or faced charges related to January 6th or the 2020 election, demonstrating Barr’s apparent influence in driving the legal actions against them.

"RICO." March 15, 2022 Meeting with Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Armstrong Williams

Project Veritas also verified a January 19, 2023, text from Williams to Lélis confirming a planned meeting between Bill Barr and Fani Willis. Notes from February 27, 2023, confirm the meeting took place, with Barr advising Willis to pursue RICO charges against Donald Trump. Lelis stated, “Bill Barr was like, we should bring RICO because it's a very difficult type of charge to defend,” noting Barr described the charge as broad and challenging to counter under U.S. law.

A January 19, 2023 text from Armstrong Williams to Patrícia Lélis confirms the date of the next meeting with Bill Barr and Fani Willis. Notes from February 27, 2023, confirm the meeting took place, with Barr advising Willis to pursue RICO charges against Donald Trump.

Lélis claims the overarching goal in all the meetings was to block Trump's return to power. “One thing that I understood very well is like Bill Barr and Armstrong and all the politicians too, they're very focused like in how they go to stop Trump,” she said.

February 27, 2023 Meeting between Former AG Bill Barr, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel. Project Veritas confirmed the address listed is the personal address of Willis.

In their efforts to oppose Trump’s reelection efforts, Williams' team began talks with Facebook to develop "anti-Trump" social media content. December 2021 meeting notes and texts from Danielle Kersey, the Government and Politics Manager, indicate Meta was creating content focusing on claims that "Trump destroyed democracy." The strategy, as outlined in the notes taken by Lélis, was to "alter the algorithm" to persuade Republicans to reject Trump and show he does not represent the Republican Party.

A December 2021 meeting with Danielle Kersey, the Government and Politics Manager at Facebook, strategize on how to alter the social media algorithm to persuade Republicans to reject Trump

Texts from Danielle Kersey, Facebook's Government and Politics Manager, appear to indicate Meta was creating "anti-Trump" content for Armstrong Williams.

Lélis reported Armstrong Williams and Bill Barr to the FBI in June 2023 for their secret meetings and the visa fraud scheme exposed in

“You had a chance to be part of my team, to build something big, make money…and you threw it all away. You took my documents and phones and never returned them. Now you think you can move against me? Let me be clear, your time is running out… Letting you live was one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made. If I could, I’d have my hands around your throat right now.” – Armstrong Williams, CEO, HSH

It’s critical to highlight that Project Veritas was first tipped off to this story by Department of Justice officials troubled by an apparent DOJ cover-up to pin Barr’s actions on Lélis. A Trump DOJ official stated, “Barr has put the entire FBI after this woman to get the documents she has.”

Charged in January 2024, Lélis faces accusations of masterminding the visa scheme at Howard Stirk Holdings, while no charges have been filed against Williams or his employees.