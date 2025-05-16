VIDEO: "Qatari Band Playing and Dancing to ‘YMCA’! 😁" - Pub. May 16, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV
The world order is being radically re-aligned and this video of a Qatari sword dance band is an almost comical emblem of this.
Regardless of your views on the authoritarian Gulf regimes, their investments in US industries are about to make the life of Americans – and peripherally, those of people throughout the West – to improve.
Even if you are an automaton Woke victim or if you are a recalcitrant ignoramus nincompoop, your life is about to improve, so dig it and get on the right side of history and let’s make a better future for ALL of humanity.
"Recalcitrant ignoramus nincompoop" I haven't read the word nincompoop in a long time! Such a wonderful description! 😂
What we are seeing is the bankrupt Anglo-American-Zionist Empire surviving the only way it can: by begging someone else to cover its debts in exchange for military protection. YMCA.