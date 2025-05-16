VIDEO: "Qatari Band Playing and Dancing to ‘YMCA’! 😁" - Pub. May 16, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV

Share

The world order is being radically re-aligned and this video of a Qatari sword dance band is an almost comical emblem of this.

Regardless of your views on the authoritarian Gulf regimes, their investments in US industries are about to make the life of Americans – and peripherally, those of people throughout the West – to improve.

Even if you are an automaton Woke victim or if you are a recalcitrant ignoramus nincompoop, your life is about to improve, so dig it and get on the right side of history and let’s make a better future for ALL of humanity.