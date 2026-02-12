Questions About the Venezuela Narrative

Tommy Kerrigan was joined by retired Air Force commanders, Col Roxane Towner-Watkins, Gen Blaine Holt and Lt Col Steven Murray and I’ve taken an 11-minute snippet from this two-hour podcast, where they discuss the claims of Patrick Byrne and Gary Berntsen about Venezuela’s role in the theft of elections worldwide and the chaotic events in the aftermath of the 2020 election and the whole cast of characters who unsuccessfully challenged the results.

Col Towner-Watkins says she suspects that Giuliani and the others who were trying to correct it were infiltrated by the Bad Guys.

I’d always heard that their cases were thrown out due to “lack of standing” but she says that in the Sidney Powell lawsuit she investigated, there were two false affidavits that were inserted into a hundred affidavits and the case was thrown out, as a result of those false affidavits – not due to lack of standing.

Col Towner-Watkins says Gary Berntsen’s ‘Stolen Elections’ book is poorly-written and it is full of factual errors and that when she was on CannCon‘s podcast to challenge Patrick Byrne on three inaccuracies she found in his claims, Patrick canceled his appearance five minutes into the broadcast, while the opening credits were rolling.

She explains why she thinks the story about Venezuela stealing the elections is untrue and how everybody ignores that Smartmatic came onto the scene immediately after the Hanging Chads incident in 2000, which she says was an PSYOP to push the election machines (I have said this before).

She says she viewed the testimony of a Serbian Smartmatic engineer (which I’ve never seen), who did not once mention Venezuela under oath and that she’s never found a link to Venezuela, besides the Venezuelan ownership of the company.

Moreover, she says it makes no sense that Venezuela would be in bed with CIA doing election interference in 72 countries at the same time that the CIA spent billions of dollars for decades trying to overthrow their own government through USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Lt Col Steven Murray says he suspects all of that USAID regime change stuff was just more money-laundering and says, “I don’t mind being wrong about the narrative on that; that we all bought that, because look at the narrative we all bought after 9/11?”

Well, I never bought the 9/11 narrative for one second and I’ve been chronicling Patrick Byrne’s narrative about Smartmatic, as it’s gone from being all about Venezuela to being about “Mike Pompeo’s CIA” to “I was in the CIA!”

TRANSCRIPT

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: ...All of that sits on a foundation of elections and I think that the focus is going to be – and I think that’s going to be the next shoe to drop – with the raiding of Fulton County. My friend, CannCon who is like a encyclopedia of elections across the United States – information – and I have talked about this offline that this is going to grow exponentially quickly, because of the implications. And just as a PS news flash: It wasn’t Venezuela.

Gen Blaine Holt: Really?

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: No (laughs).

Gen Blaine Holt: Now, you got me!

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: No!

Lt Col Steven Murray: It wasn’t. But to your point –

Gen Blaine Holt: I thought they had their fingerprints on it.

Lt Col Steven Murray: They do.

Gen Blaine Holt: But I mean, there’s other countries involved.

Lt Col Steven Murray: Smartmatic and Dominion were both manipulated, right? So it doesn’t matter –

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: No.

Lt Col Steven Murray: There’s a lot of – how do I say this? There’s a lot of fingerprints that are IP-based that can be traced, there’s some that can’t be traced but there was a lot of different countries that were reaching into those machines.

Gen Blaine Holt: Sure.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: So, the whole story that got rolled-out to us by the CIA, by the way, using Patrick Byrne and Berntsen, himself –

Gen Blaine Holt: (Laughs) The house of stories.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Yes. So, their story that got quickly rushed-out, right before the Fulton County operation was this poorly-written ‘Stolen Elections’ book.

Lt Col Steven Murray: You mean Patrick Byrne’s an asset?

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Everybody was just like full-out, “This is a great book! Oh my God! Venezuela’s behind all of this!”

What you find out, when you actually do your own research is that the people in 2001 – which, just weirdly enough, is right after Chávez is elected president in 1998 in Venezuela and all the ex-pat rich people that were complicit with the CIA controlling the country all end up in a very rich neighborhood of Miami.

Among them are the three people that created Smartmatic in the United States, in Miami – not Venezuela – and registered the company in Delaware and they were smart enough to know everything about our legal system, here to create a company in Florida and register it in Delaware – somehow. They couldn’t even really speak English at the time, but never mind that.

It was done immediately after the Hanging Chads incident in 2000, which was an op, as well, in order to push the entire country into election machines – but don’t pay any attention to that, either!

But in this book, like on page 2 of the book, I’m reading it. I’m doing a show with CannCon and Ashe, over on Badlands Media, Dissecting this poorly-written book, with numerous errors and misinformation in it. It tells me that these “Whistle Boys” – they call them “Whistleblowers” – They’re all – it’s all bullsh¡t. But anyway –

Lt Col Steven Murray: They’re blowing something. It’s just not a whistle.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Yes, the CIA guy tells me –

Gen Blaine Holt: (Laughs) Blow is involved.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: He talked directly to General Franks, who was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And so when we were doing the show, I turned around and I said, “You see that coin up there in my shadow box?” (Points to the medals and Challenge Coins on the wall behind her), “That’s General Frank’s coin. He was the Commander of CENTCOM on that date. He was not at the Pentagon.”

So, if they can’t even check their facts about where a Four-Star General is assigned and what authority he has in their quote-unquote “election interference” operation – and yes, the rest of the book falls in line with that, as far as misinformation.

Lt Col Steven Murray: “Trust me, Bro! Trust me!”

Gen Blaine Holt: I knew about the formation. I understood the Delaware thing I didn’t have any problem with that. There are Venezuelan links to this but but then the other countries involved that I think a lot of people – to get to your point of doing your own research – Italy, Serbia, China –

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: And the Serbian one came out in testimony. But that same guy did not mention under oath Venezuela, at all. So, I’ve not found a single Venezuela link to it, other than the brass tacks, that –

Lt Col Steven Murray: That had to have some kind of a link though, because – well, let me qualify –

Gen Blaine Holt: Look at the timing of events though.

Lt Col Steven Murray: Right, I think Maduro has a play in this somewhere, because –

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: From the perspective of him being accused of doing it and him being here to say, “No! I didn’t!” I do think he has a role in it. But I don’t think it’s the role that most people think.

Lt Col Steven Murray: Let me say it differently, because people need to understand, the CIA works throughout the region, right? And just because you have an unfriendly government, there’s a lot of jungle in Venezuela and you can do a lot of operations there that the government may know about or may not know about.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Correct.

Lt Col Steven Murray: So that when you talk about the links in a lot of these countries, that could just be a CIA station that’s in the woods somewhere, that’s doing illicit activities and that’s the piece to pry into, so –

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Right, but I’ve not found a single Venezuela – actual link, yet.

Lt Col Steven Murray: That doesn’t surprise me. I mean, look, I don’t mind being wrong about the narrative on that; that we all bought that, because look at the narrative We all bought after 9/11? Then we got over there and went “What the f@ck are we doing here?”

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: It also doesn’t explain why the USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy has spent billions of dollars in Venezuela trying to overthrow Chávez and Maduro for the CIA. It doesn’t explain that. If they’re the Bad Guys in bed with CIA in election interference, which is the claim in here – you know, the “Bad CIA”, as if there’s a “good” part – if they are, why is the CIA funding their attempted overthrows of their government?

Oh, and by the way, another clear indication that it’s a weird narrative is they claim that Smartmatic was running 70 countries’ elections. That’s absolutely not true. At the national level. It was a handful of countries and not a single one of them benefited Venezuela’s agenda as opposed to the US. They all elected US-friendly people. So if they’re doing it, they really suck at it.

Lt Col Steven Murray: To me that’s a money-laundering operation is all it is, if they’re trying to overthrow a government.

Gen Blaine Holt: Yeah, I can see the value in the war on the cartels and the money-laundering so that that part is valuable for the Maduro piece. And maybe then, the rabbit hole that goes to nowhere fast is the election piece.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: The election piece is totally, like out in Left Field and anytime that you put that information out, they’ll block you. If you talk to any of the errors in this book, they’ll block you.

Patrick Byrne agreed to come on Canncon’s election show and I posted three of the errors in this book and CannCon commented on it. The afternoon that he was scheduled to go on his show, that night and five minutes into the show, as the trailers were playing, he canceled. He didn’t want to be asked those questions.

Lt Col Steven Murray: Wow. You realize that’s a conviction of Flynn too, right?

Gen Blaine Holt: Yes, absolutely.

Lt Col Steven Murray: They’re both in his orbit and –

Gen Blaine Holt: Yep, and Lindell.

Lt Col Steven Murray: And that Julian guy, “Mr Image File” What was that retard’s name? [Jovan Pulitzer].

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: So, I don’t buy “association”, because I’ve associated with people, not knowing what their real agenda was.

Lt Col Steven Murray: But you missed my – I’m not saying that I believe it, I’m just saying that, because Byrne is implicated, that also implicates Flynn, because of their association. I’m saying it from the perspective of the way the public views it.

Gen Blaine Holt: OK, OK, wait, let’s take a quick trip back to the sh¡t show that happened right after that election was over. What did they all do? They were all supposed to be assembled on the President’s team to help run the analytics to prove that there was a problem. And I know several people that were on that team. And when we talk – and then, there’s crazy Linn Wood, who has his plantation Down in South Carolina – he hosts all these people. So, in very close proximity to each other, you’ve got Byrne, Flynn, Lindell.

I’m not implicating them to say that they’re guilty of some sort of malfeasance. But if you were going – and then Sidney Powell – but if you were going to pick a team to actually go get the real work done at the speed and the timeframe needed to be done to protest this election, it seemed to me, outwardly that they were doing the opposite of all of that.

You saw the the Giuliani Circus, with Jenna Ellis going around the nation and filing these impotent protests and then you get to the work that they were doing at Linn Wood’s thing and then Linn Wood goes off like a rocket ship and goes batsh¡t crazy, stepping onto everybody’s stage, invoking everything from the name of the Lord to, you know Oprah Winfrey’s god – and it just snowballed from there, till you get to a place called “Jan 6th”.

And so, you know, I’ve never had confidence in this group of people who were supposed to be the ones who were the vanguards of of of holding back the illegality of those moments.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: And so, if I was the bad guys, if you had a handful of competent people you thought you could task with that, I would infiltrate them.

Gen Blaine Holt: I agree with you. Yes.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: And that’s what happened with Sidney Powell in two of her lawsuits that I paid particular attention to. There were two affidavits that were false, that were inserted into a hundred affidavits and the case was thrown out, as a result of that.

Gen Blaine Holt: Wow.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Um, so again, I think there were good people and –

Gen Blaine Holt: Yeah, that’s fair. I think that’s very fair

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Yeah, I don’t have enough information, other than the self-destructed ones like Linn Wood and Patrick Byrne – and Patrick Byrne has recently came out and said he worked for the CIA, so...

Lt Col Steven Murray: Imagine that!

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: Yeah, that’s his own words, so, um, yeah.

Gen Blaine Holt: Well, even that. Is that getting right with the Lord, before all this sh¡t comes out and people are getting their stories straight and want to have a particular public persona and posture, before everything kind of rolls? Maybe.

Col Roxane Towner-Watkins: That's what I think, so. Yeah.

