In this video, Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president issued a joint statement by himself and by fellow Brazilian exile, journalist Paulo Figueiredo.

The statement is in response to the 50% tariffs placed by the US Government on Brazil on Wednesday, making Brazil the most highly-tariffed nation by the US.

Brazil is the 5th largest country by area, larger than the Continental United States and the 7th most populous country in the world. Brazil is the largest country in terms of arable land, a top-5 producer of 34 agricultural commodities and the largest agricultural net exporter, according to the USDA, with 39% of its agricultural exports going to China and 70% of those exports being soybeans.

Between 1960-2010, Brazil was a major growing manufacturing power but China's currency manipulation, its manufacturing slave labor, its sheer demand for raw materials, due to its positioning by the City of London Bankster/Globalists to become the next centralized global hegemon has ravaged Brazilian industry, the same way that it has ravaged American and industry throughout the West.

Historically, the US was Brazil's largest trading partner but China overtook the United States in 2009, according to Foreign Policy Association.

Under the current Woke Brazilian president, who was sprung from prison for the job and who was installed via election fraud, Brazil has become a Chinese puppet. (Who isn’t, these days?)

Brazil was de-industrialized and driven back into a colonial plantation economy as a by-product of the centralized, planned Chinafication of the world, by the same forces that are currently collapsing, depopulating and reverting the rest of the West to a feudal condition.

Eduardo Bolsonaro read this statement from an nondescript parking lot in an undisclosed location in the US, where he is in hiding from the corrupt lawfare of Brazil’s current regime under President Luiz Inácio da Silva and Brazilian Supreme Court Associate Judge, Alexandre de Moraes.

Moraes has somehow become the most powerful man in Brazil, with zero previous experience as a judge and with most of his career as a lawyer defending Brazil's largest and most violent crime gang, Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

PCC has recently become militarized, with weapons and training from Iran-funded Hezbollah, which operates a large cell in Brazil's remote border region with Paraguay and Argentina.

Corrupt lawfare is a phenomenon with which Americans have become sadly familiar during the past decade, with the numerous fraudulent prosecutions of Donald Trump and the Federal Government's attacks on Trump supporters and on right-leaning US Citizens, in general.

Similar campaigns are being perpetrated against Bolsonaro and his supporters in Brazil. The depredations of this legal warfare are aggravated by the fact that the Brazilian constitution doesn't protect the God-given rights of its citizens as comprehensively as the US Constitution does those of Americans.

The Tupi Report has summarized Eduardo's statement below.

My English language transcript appears beneath the Tupi Report's summary.

🇧🇷🇺🇸🇺🇸❌🤡⚖️👨‍⚖ — Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), currently on leave, and journalist Paulo Figueiredo issued a joint press statement endorsing US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on all Brazilian exports to the United States: "Eventually, the Bill Comes Due."

📝 The statement claims that, in recent weeks, both men have maintained dialogue with US government officials with the goal of presenting “accurately and with documentation the reality Brazil is currently facing.” According to them, the letter signed by Trump “merely confirms the success in conveying what we have been presenting with seriousness and responsibility.”

❗️ The note asserts that “Brazil was given all the warnings,” citing diplomatic efforts, congressional hearings, and private meetings. “The response from Brazilian authorities was scornful,” they criticized. “Laughter, irony — and, even worse, the choice to double down.”

❌ The text also criticizes the Supreme Federal Court and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of “human rights violations against journalists, citizens, and U.S. residents, the practice of prior censorship,” and of denying Jair Bolsonaro “basic legal guarantees, the right to defense, and the presumption of innocence in what amounts to a near-summary trial in a court of exception.”

🏛 In conclusion, the signatories issue an urgent call for action: “There are three weeks left to prevent disaster,” they warn. “It’s time for those responsible to put an end to this authoritarian adventure.”

TRANSCRIPT

Eduardo Bolsonaro: My friends, I'm going to read to you the joint press note signed by me, Federal Representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, and also by journalist Paulo Figueiredo, under the headline "Eventually, the Bill Comes Due":

President Donald J. Trump's letter to the Brazilian president is clear, direct and unequivocal, and reflects what we, for a long time, have warned: Brazil has been deliberately moving away from the values and commitments it shares with the free world.

For decades, Brazil has been involved in the international democratic community, led by the United States. This involvement has privileges, but it requires minimal civilizational commitments, such as respect for human rights, due process, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and the implementation of transparent elections and the broad participation of opposition parties.

In recent months, we have maintained an intense dialogue with President Trump's government authorities, always with the aim of presenting, with precision and documents the reality that Brazil is experiencing today.

The letter from the President of the United States only confirms the success in the transmission of what we have been presenting with seriousness and responsibility.

All due warnings were given to Brazil, through diplomatic means, public statements, letters, hearings in Congress, and private meetings.

The response of the Brazilian authorities was scorn, laughter, irony – and, even more serious – the decision to double down.

While the Supreme Court and Minister Alexandre de Moraes collected human rights violations against journalists, against citizens and residents of the United States, he also advanced against the opposition's biggest leader, former President Jair Bolsonaro, denying him the minimum guarantees of legality, defense, and presumption of innocence, in the form of a farce of an almost summary trial in an irregular court.

In response to the restrictions imposed on freedom of expression violators, announced by the US government recently, Brazil's Supreme Court decided to retaliate. The following week, the court ruled and decided, for a partial revocation of the Internet's civil framework, a measure that makes the regular functioning of American social networks in Brazil unfeasible. This is a direct attack on freedom of expression with global consequences.

Meanwhile, [Brazil's President Luiz Inácio da Silva, "Lula"] descended into a sequence of anti-American diplomatic disasters, with angry statements by him, his ministers and even by the First Lady, accompanied by deliberate approaches to authoritarian regimes, such as China and Iran.

Ignoring the Trump administration's warnings, Lula insisted on the expansion of BRICS, and even criticized the United States for neutralizing the Iranian nuclear program, a global threat.

None of this would have happened under Bolsonaro's presidency.

President Trump's decision is clear: The commercial, diplomatic, and institutional relationship with Brazil has ceased to be balanced and beneficial to the United States, and it needs to be re-evaluated in light of the abuses committed by its leaders.

Since the beginning of our international performance, we have sought to avoid the worst, prioritizing that sanctions be applied in an individualized way, with a focus on the main perpetrator of the abuses: Alexandre de Moraes, sanctions that, very possibly, would still be additionally implemented, without harm to his expansion against his direct supporters.

However, recently, President Trump correctly understood that Alexandre de Moraes has only been able act with the support of a political, business and institutional establishment in Brazil that is in agreement with his escalating authoritarism.

The American president understood that this establishment also needs to bear the cost of this autocratic adventure.

Therefore, from August 1st, Brazilian companies that wish to access the world's largest consumer market will be subject to what can be called "moral tariffs".

This is an opportunity to choose. Will we [Brazil] follow the path of freedom, prosperity, and sovereignty, like the United States? Or will we become a controlled and submissive society, like China, so admired by the Brazilian Supreme Court?

We appeal for Brazilian authorities to avoid escalating the conflict and to adopt an institutional way out, that restores the freedoms of Brazilians.

It is up to the Brazilian Congress to lead this process, starting with a broad, general, and unrestricted amnesty, followed by a new legislation that guarantees freedom of expression, especially online and for public officials to be held accountable for their abuse of power.

Without urgent measures, the situation will tend to worsen, especially for certain individuals and their supporters.

Three weeks remain to avoid a disaster.

It is time for those responsible to put an end to this authoritarian adventure.

May God bless Brazil and may God bless the United States of America.

Signed,

Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, and journalist Paulo Figueiredo.

A strong hug ["Um forte abraço", a commonly-used send-off in Portuguese]

God bless ["Fique com Deus", i.e., "Stay with God"]