Last March, RKF Jr announces his VP pick, Nicole Shanahan

On an evening in which Antifa has promised to unleash violence during the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, there are some positive developments in the background.

Late last week, there were reports that the "Swifties," the legion of fans of Taylor Swift, numbering in the hundreds of millions around the world having made a sudden shift towards Trump, as a result of the recent foiled ISIS terrorist attack in Austria.

I suspect this move may also be related to a movement of billionaires bailing-out of the Globalist agenda, as recently described by financial analyst, Edward Dowd.

Taylor Swift is a billionaire, after all and her catalogue and total assets must be worth billions more. Does she represent a faction that's no longer supporting the World Economic Forum? Her "Boyfriend" was paid millions to advocate for everyone to get their COVID-19 booster shots alongside their flu shots, last October – after which, the company's stock hit a five-year low. I wonder whether he (or she) is having any side effects?

Then, on Tuesday, on the Impact Theory podcast with Tom Bilyeu, we heard RFK Jr's VP-pick, Nicole Shanahan hinting of the possibility of dropping out of the 2024 Election and endorsing Trump.

This had the effect of instantly torpedoing the campaign's fundraising abilities. In the long version of this interview, she prefaces these comments with stories about how their campaign was sabotaged from every angle, including, from within and you can see that she is exhausted and that she'd exhausted every countermove, however, the campaign is still looking to leave the most positive impact they can in the 2024 campaign.

Nicole Shanahan: "You know, there's two options that we're looking at. And one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Waltz Presidency, because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw – somehow – more votes from Trump. "Or, we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and we explain to our base why we're making this decision."

The Leftist Jackal Media outlet, BuzzFeed, which published the infamous and fraudulent "Pee-Pee" Dossier" is now gloating about how Shanahan's rogue announcement has, "just absolutely killed fundraising," according to Jeff Hays, a Kennedy fundraiser, told NBC.

BuzzFeed also reports that Kennedy had responded to Shanahan's comment by cancelling a Utah fundraiser and that Kennedy wrote in a post on X, Tuesday that he is in "talks with other campaigns".

Kennedy campaign insider, Kyle Kemper told NBC he would be "heartbroken" if Kennedy were to "sell his soul" to Trump. "Don't make a deal with the devil," Kemper advised, demonstrating the schism within the RFK Jr. campaign; between those who cling to their Trump Derangement Syndrome and those who don’t.

The more mature and wise members recognize the existential threat of allowing the un-democratic installation of Kabala as a fourth toxic term for Barack Obama, to "Finish the Job" of collapsing and destroying America with the Cloward Piven Strategy, the CBDC , the eating of bugs, and more of the forced vaccinations, endless wars, the theft of our Treasury and the genocidal tyranny of the United Nations' World Health Organization.

There had previously been a clue that a move toward Trump by the RFK Jr Campaign could be in the offing last month, when RKFJr's son, let leak a videoed conversation between his father and Donald Trump.

RFK Jr is seen in a hotel room on the campaign trail holding his cell on speakerphone. Trump is heard on the other line saying:

"I agree with you, Man. Something's wrong with that whole system," he tells that 10-20 lbs babies are being given shots quantities and in doses more appropriate for a large horse, Trump adding, "And then, you see the baby, all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. "And then, you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago."

In this leaked call filmed by RFK Jr's son, Trump told RFK Jr that he'd love for him to be a part of his Cabinet, saying, "I would love you to do so. And I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win. We’re going to win. We’re way ahead of the guy [Biden]."

The two the briefly chatted about Trump's recent assassination attempt and Trump mentions that Biden nicely called him and asked "what had made him move his head?"

RFK Jr later tweeted that his in-house videographer was filming and that he should have ordered him to stop and that he’s mortified that it was posted and he apologized to the President.

However, it did seem like a strategic leak, which has how led us to this moment, with the Swifties AND the RFK Jr voters being directed toward Trump. This could make that too many votes for a DNC steal to overcome.

CNN followed-up with Donald Trump after seeing Shanahan's comments on the Impact Theory podcast, asking him whether he would appoint RFK Jr to a cabinet position. Trump was caught off guard but repeated that he always liked and respected RFK "a lot" and he that he probably would, if that came up.