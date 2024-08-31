Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr's vice-presidential pick, has released a hilarious new television commercial, pretending to be Big Pharma advertisement that pokes fun at "TDS, also known as Trump Derangement Syndrome", a disorder that. can be treated with the new product being offered called, "Independence".

Rated News reports that, "The ad is part of the [RFK Jr-Shanahan] Campaign's strategy to highlight what they perceive as irrational opposition to Donald Trump, framing it as a significant issue in the current political climate. Shanahan's ad aims to connect with voters who feel that Trump’s critics are driven more by emotion than reason."

TRANSCRIPT

Narrator: Are you or your loved ones suffering from illnesses, such as TDS, also known as Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Do you dismiss or deny the current issues facing our country, such as historic inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, World War 3 escalations and the Chronic Disease Epidemic?

Are you willing to elect someone who was the least popular Vice President in modern history and who offers no policy or vision for America, simply because your brain keeps telling you, "Anyone But Trump?"

If so, you might be struggling from TDS.

Introducing Independence! Independence allows you the freedom to finally think independently, once again, instead of believing everything you hear from the Mainstream Media.

Independence allows for constructive critical thinking.

Customer Testimonial #1: I used to hear people on the news say things like...

(Cut to MSBNC Host, Ali Velshi:) "Donald Trump and the movement he has encouraged are a threat to democracy!"

Customer Testimonial #1: And I instantly believed it. With Independence, I now realize the media is run by the Democrat Elite, who are a corrupt oligarchy that censors Free Speech, silences political opponents, supports Forever Wars and abandons democracy, by anointing its candidates.

Narrator: Independence may not be for everyone. If you enjoy being lied to about your President's cognitive abilities, support Orwellian Totalitarianism or are excited about Communist fiscal policy, Independence may not be right for you.

Common side effects of Independence may include an awakening of rational thought, successfully identifying propaganda, freedom of choice, loss of hatred and anti-Narcissistic behavior and love of democracy.

Customer Testimonial #2: I used to blindly hate whoever my party was running against. I didn't care about facts or policy, because I was hopelessly indoctrinated.

With Independence, I'm much more interested in policies that uphold democracy and I truly care about the health of our country and its citizens.

Narrator: Ask your doctor if Independence is right for you and enjoy your freedoms, once again.

Running Time: 2 mins