Contrary to the fabulist perpetrating that she is Jeffrey Epstein's niece, Leo Zagami brings the goods about the history of Sabbatean Frankism that sheds light on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, the Counterculture of the 1960s, the transgender rights movement, Marxism, Satanism and on the hidden history of the world. When people clamor for the "Epstein files", they're striking at the heart of the cryptocratic cult that controls the world.

Ukraine is the homeland of both the Epstein and the Maxwell families and it was a hotbed of Sabbatean Frankism, a heretical movement that became the most influential Jewish sect in the world during the 18th century. Together with the Jesuits and the Black Nobility, Sabbatean Frankists formed the most consequential and powerful partnership in the world, known as the Illuminati.

Leo says there are misconceptions about what Sabbatean Frankists truly are, due to their secrecy and the fact that they acquired so much power within the banking system and how they expanded from a messianic movement among themselves in the 1750s to marry into the European aristocracy, becoming more influential and more sinister.

Leo shares BBC clips and archival images of Robert Maxwell, going into his past in World War II fighting for the British Army, following his escape from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia and immigrating to the UK.

The beginnings of Maxwell financial empire were in Berlin during World War II, where he ran a successful black market trade in everyday goods and where he also became a KGB spy and did odd jobs for MI6. Somewhere along the line, he also began working for Israeli intelligence.

After the war, Maxwell went back to London and convinced MI6 to finance his book publishing company. This grew into a vast publishing empire that included the Daily Mirror in London, and the New York Daily News and Macmillan Publishing Company in New York.

It all ended for Maxwell in 1991 at the age of 68, when he "fell" from his yacht into the Atlantic off the coast of the Canary Islands. Leo says that a Mossad hit squad was likely involved – the same people who later honored him with a lavish state funeral in Israel.

Leo says, "In the end, being a triple agent pissed off somebody". Similarly to with his protégé Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Maxwell's cause of death was ruled a "suicide".

Maxwell's publishing empire collapsed soon afterwards. He had used hundreds of millions of British Pounds worth of his employees' pension funds to protect his businesses from bankruptcy. These funds were later paid out, half of them by the British government.

Leo says that Maxwell wasn't simply a creature from the dark world of espionage. He says, "Within the Elite, he was seen as the reincarnation of Jacob Frank." Jacob Frank in turn, had fancied himself as the reincarnation of Sabbatai Zevi.

Leo says, "Something people don't understand about the Sabbatean Frankists, they believe in reincarnation. They're firm believers in reincarnation," unlike with believers of standard Judaism.

In the arc of Maxwell's life, Leo sees a will similar to that of Jacob Frank's, to expand his Sabbatean project – in secret, of course. "Because, let's never forget, the Sabbatean Frankists NEVER claim to be Sabbatean Frankists. They always claim to be something else. It's Crypto-Judaism, in which they survived since the persecution of Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank." They practiced their faith in secret or in secret societies.

This has made for a confounding situation, especially for Jews, where you may have a prominent Conservative Jewish rabbi who is secretly a Sabbatean Frankist.

Followers of Jacob Frank converted to Catholicism and infiltrated the Catholic Church centuries ago and Leo says a cousin of Jacob Frank was one of the founders of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco. The Sabbateans also infiltrated Freemasonry and had a huge impact on shaping it into what it went on to become. He says that Madame Blavatsky, who was born in what is today Eastern Ukraine was a follower of Polish occultist, Max Théon, who Leo describes as a "Sabbatean Frankist" before she went on to found Theosophy.

I've written many times about how Marxism/Socialism/Communism are Sabbatean co-productions of the Rotshchilds and the British Crown to destroy their enemies (which includes their own people) and how Lionel de Rothschild helped pay for Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels to write the 'Communist Manifesto' of 1848 while he was a Member of Parliament during the rule of Queen Victoria and how Karl Marx, himself was a third cousin of the Rothschild Family. We also know, from the work of Antony Sutton that Sabbatean Wall Street bankers financed the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

Leo says internal documents about Sabbatean Frankism are very rare, due to its secretive nature but he cites Hillel Levine's 1984 'The Kronika: On Jacob Frank and the Frankist Movement' as a good source to learn more about it.

Leo notes that Gaza became the holy city of the Sabbateans after they were kicked out of Jerusalem. Gaza was also the second most important base of the Knights Templar, the most important being the Dome of the Rock. The Templars were accused of heresy because they professed elements of Gnosticism and Islamic mysticism (Sufism). So, Leo finds it interesting that Gaza has become center stage.

Leo doesn't think we'll ever know for sure who killed Robert Maxwell, the same way that we won't know for sure who killed Jeffrey Epstein but he believes that the same people who killed Maxwell killed Epstein, as they are the same people, including the Mossad who'd used both to do their blackmailing operations.

Leo says that the problem for Trump is that the Sabbatean Frankists control the banking system and he relies on them to maintain his financial empire and he says, "Regardless of Trump being willing to give us a shielded version of the events, we need to have access to those videos, if we really want to know if Bill Clinton had sex with a 13, 14, 15 or a 12-year-old, because that is probably what's in there."

Leo says that when it comes to the Sabbateans, Trump is playing with fire and he's concerned about his legacy, which he thinks will be determined by how he handles the Epstein files.

As he says, "This world is not run by beautiful people, it's run by gangsters...it's run by people with a gangster mentality and those people don't care about the majority of us." Himself being a recovering member of the Black Nobility, Leo knows what he's talking about, here.

