Rothschild Agents, Iran & the Coming Civil Wars

Crypto Rich is joined by Brigadier General Blaine Holt (Ret) and former Green Beret EM Burlingame to discuss Joe Kent, Iran and the coming civil wars in Europe and in the US.

EM says that he believes Joe Kent resigned so publicly three weeks ago because the latter believed that President Trump was “under duress” from the interests pushing for war in the Middle East and that he wanted the President and those in power to know that the Special Operations community does not support a war with Iran.

He says that after 30 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, etc, and going further back to Vietnam, the veteran community is extremely bitter about the false premises and the futility of these campaigns and how while they were putting their lives on the line, their kids were being wrecked with Marxist gender ideology, even within the DoDDS system that serves the children of military overseas. Moreover, they were being force-vaccinated with bioweapons and betrayed by the DoD at almost every turn.

EM says, “You think we’re going to go f@cking fight for you in Iran? You think we’re going to fight for f@cking BlackRock’s investment in Ukraine?”

Blaine agrees, saying that these Neocon interests have created a monster among the community of ~17 million military veterans in the US that is going to become very unwieldy for them to deal with, describing it as a “Sleeping Giant, which is not so sleepy anymore”.

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George Webb has a different understanding of the forces at work behind the operation in Iran, which he says boil down essentially to “A Tale of Two Pipelines”. He says, “The Rothschild interests are going nuts right now, because the Rothschild pipeline through Iran is getting blown up and also, the Rothschild customer base of highly-enriched uranium and bio-agents for Iran is getting blown up.”

George explains that Joe Kent is working for the Rothschild/City of London and that he is a toady of John Brennan, Jim Woolsey, Jack Lew and of all the Obama insiders who did the Iran Nuclear Deal and of those affiliated with Genie Energy; of those who want to build the Rothschild pipeline through Syria.

He says that in order to keep the “Rothschild Teeter-Totter” going, both Israel and Iran needed to have the ability to use nuclear weapons asymmetrically without causing a nuclear war.

He says Bibi Netanyahu represents an alternate Israeli faction that he calls “Old Mossad” that wants to sidestep Iran and Syria in favor of building a pipeline across the Arabian Peninsula to the top of the Gulf of Aqaba, connecting with the Eilat–Ashkelon Pipeline and from there, the EastMed Pipeline. George claims this is the basis of the Abraham Accords for peace in the Middle East, versus the Rothschild model that profits from the world always teetering on the brink of destruction.

George explains:

“That’s why they tried to kill MBS, the Crown Prince and now the King of Saudi Arabia, right?..That’s why they try to kill him in Las Vegas, right?..They want the Rothschild Teeter-Totter. The CIA wants the Rothschild Teeter-Totter. That’s why Joe Kent did eight different CIA deployments in Syria, mainly giving ISIS weapons.”

VIDEO: Clip from “Chasing Joe Kent CIA Psy Ops” - Published Mar 29, 2026 by George Webb

IMAGE: Rothschild Coat of Arms

But Joe Kent has long been a poster boy for the Special Ops community and it’s doubtful this will change, because he emblemizes their suffering and every horrible thing they were ordered to do over the decades. They will close ranks behind him, because he paid the price of losing his wife for the Neocon’s stupid narratives and for their worthless wars.

EM suggests that whereas, US warfighters may have no interest in fighting for oil pipelines in the Middle East, they may have an interest in defending their ancestral nations in Europe, which are currently under attack. He believes that the next phase of this world war will manifest as “revolutions” in Europe and the UK, where he expects US Special Operations private military contractors to deploy in order to advise and assist against the enemy in their own territory and that the same scenario is likely to spill over the US.

He asks:

“How do you unwind this regime, this system, this insidious slaver system that’s three-, four hundred years old, without pushing the enemy to such a place that they revolution you and your country?...Revolution’s coming. So who’s going to do it to who first?... “Now, you got to take certain external threats off the table, which is happening. We did, in Venezuela. Now we’re doing, in Iran – and the region – you’re going to have to deal with Turkey somehow, right? But ultimately, when this gets to it, it’s really going to be, is the City of London and their European Masters is going to revolution the United States before we revolution them?”

Blaine says Europe will probably pop-off first. He also notes that he doesn’t think it’s possible that the military action with Venezuela, Iran, etc didn’t happen without coordination between DC, Beijing and Moscow and how each capital has an intimate knowledge of – and scar tissue from – what they’re up against, namely, the Globalist financial system and its “Rules Based Order”.

He reminds listeners that the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy implies an alliance between the three superpowers, the “ARC” (America-Russia-China).

[A full transcript of this excerpt from the Crypto Rich podcast is HERE]