In this video, Canadian attorney, now an ex-pat in Florida and the host of the popular podcast, Viva Frei does an excellent job of breaking down how the World Economic Forum's Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which represents 90% of the advertising spend online, used its monopoly powers illegally (under the Sherman Act) to target and to specifically censor online speech that does not conform with the authoritarian, communistic, anti-human politics of the World Economic Forum, thereby engaging in Election Interference.

X.com's filing of an Antitrust lawsuit against them last week caused GARM to vaporize instantly, which Frei explains is a de facto admission of their guilt.

Viva Frei: "Rats jumping the ship is one thing but you damn well know, that if they're not deleting evidence now – because I don't know that they could easily be deleting emails – because, as I explained yesterday, part of what led to this was the House Judiciary Oversight Committee investigating into this. And the House Judiciary Committee came to the conclusion that what GARM was doing via the WFA [World Federation of Advertisers] was likely illegal – but apparently they've been placed on, not a 'Litigation Hold' but a 'Document Preservation Hold', from about a month ago. So it might be less likely that they're actively just out there, digitally-shredding emails; you know, using Bleach Bit, "wiping it clean" or smashing it with hammers, as Hillary Clinton did. "It's less likely that they might be doing that but that they might be disbanding their activities, because with each passing day that GARM participates in what it understood was an unlawful boycott, they would be accruing the damages that they might be ordered to pay, to both Rumble and Twitter… "GARM is done and they're not necessarily going to get away with it – but we'll see what happens after this. If they destroy evidence, we'll see where the House Judiciary Committee goes. "Now, this immediate disbanding, after the lawsuit is an outright admission of guilt. It's an admission of wrong. If what they were doing was not wrong; was good and was totally clean-and-Kosher, why would they disband it, overnight after two lawsuits? Which would presumably get to some form of Discovery – and still might, because the lawsuits don't end, because this [GARM] initiative is over! The entities are still there. Discovery can still be had! "Why would they end this, overnight if what they were doing was clean and in the best interest of the internet? There's no good answer to that question, which means the answer is probably that they were never up to good, in the first place. They were a WEF-Globalist entity, involved in Election Interference, undisclosed campaign donations and outright no-goodness – and they would have gotten away with it, if it weren't for Twitter and Rumble's Chris Pavloski! Keep up the Lord's work, People!"

Corporate censorship has pretty much destroyed my life and I may die homeless, as a result of it but this glimmer of good news could mean that I can have the opportunity to achieve a measure of dignity in my dotage.

On top of this nefarious and illegal advertising blacklist, the mass-de-platforming of myself and my online business has been equally or possibly even more devastating.

This is not about "Woe is me". This is simply what is happening and why your favorite alternative news sources have all been reduced to constantly beating the sh!t out of their subscribers to buy their products or to donate to them, which destroys the user experience and just totally sux all around, including for the advertisers, who would like to have access to the market comprising the majority the country – that is, unless they're in "The Club" and are fully onboard with the Globalist genocide project – those, whose CEOs got the memo not to take the vaccine.

I recently reported that the late YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki had de-platformed millions of people for posting "Medical Misinformation" but I failed to mention that she had de-platformed millions more people for questioning the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election and for questioning the Globalist "Climate Change" narrative and for questioning the dangerous, environmentally toxic, wasteful, monopolistic, slave-driving (often Chinese-based) scam industries that hinge on this fraudulent climate alarmism, that is relentlessly propagandized by these Globalist "mother-WEF-ers".

Wojcicki de-platformed anyone for voicing any opinion that would contradict the genocidal United Nations' 2030 Agenda – as did ALL of the other Big Tech platforms.

Now, we learn that Wojcicki's husband, Dennis Troper was serving on the Board of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during the inception of this unprecedented internet censorship that led to the mass-deplatformings of millions of law-abiding, good people who were simply exercising their First Amendment rights in the United States.

The ADL was the online enforcer of these World Economic Forum policies that caused Big Tech to de-platform millions of users in recent years, sending all of the de-platformees' data to the FBI, who now work to frame everyday Americans as "Domestic Terrorists".

The ADL is heavily involved in the new UN treaty that ends Free Speech as we know it and they are one of the main contractors profiting off of the new growth industry known as the Censorship Industrial Complex.

The ADL's Silicon Valley Anti-Cyberhate Working Group includes representatives from all of Big Tech and the ADL's hate specs are programmed into the machine learning algorithms of all their platforms, including YouTube's Trusted Flagger program.

This has resulted in massive economic losses to Big Tech and to advertisers, to say nothing of the de-platformed individuals who've been financially and socially disenfranchised by these anti-American and tyrannical policies, including myself.

Back in 2019, I was de-platformed by several tech companies without warning or explanation, including by some who had been great business partners with me for nearly a decade. In retrospect, I understand that those 2019 de-platformings were about setting the stage for the Globalists' 5th Generation Unrestricted War against humanity, spearheaded by their 2020-2021 COVID PSYOP-and-bioweapon attack.

Who's the boss? Big Tech or the ADL? Former British Intelligence Officer, Dr John Coleman mentioned ADL several times in his 1991 book, 'The Conspirator’s Hierarchy: The Committee of 300':

"The Anti-Defamation League is an outright British intelligence operation run by all three branches of British intelligence, that is, MI6 and the JIO…Let nobody underestimate the power of the ADL, nor its long reach…The ADL has an open door to the State Department and makes good use of State's impressive intelligence agency… "The ADL is a British intelligence operation founded in the US by MI6 and run by Saul Steinberg and Eric Trist of Tavistock. Saul Steinberg is the US representative and business partner of the Jacob de Rothschild family of London…[ADL is] a joint FBI-British intelligence operation designed to single out right wing groups and their leaders and put them out of business before they grow too large and too influential."

Alex Jones aptly described the ADL as a Globalist crime syndicate whose modus operandi is to implement the New World Order takeover, under the guise of being a "civil rights organization".

He said that the ADL has AI chat bot systems installed under agreements with many of the telecommunications companies, including Amazon Alexa and video game consoles, that are recording everything you say in your house and transcribing it, to create a file on you.

When I inputted the sentence above into Google Search in 2023, the top hit was this reply from Google's experimental Generative AI, which agreed that the ADL is, in fact doing this but it claimed there was no evidence that this data was being used to create files on individuals:

"The ADL does have AI chat bot systems installed under agreements with many of the telecommunications companies, including Amazon Alexa and video game consoles. These systems are capable of recording everything you say in your house and transcribing it. However, there is no evidence that these systems are currently being used to create files on individuals. The ADL has stated that the data collected by these systems is used for research and development purposes, and that it is not shared with any third parties. However, some privacy advocates have raised concerns about the potential for these systems to be used to collect and store personal data without people’s knowledge or consent. It is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with using these systems, and to take steps to protect your privacy."

Former CIA contractor, Tore Maras begs to differ with Google's Generative AI. She says that every single one of you reading this article has a digital shadow that knows more about you than you do.

In his book, 'Introduction to 5GW (The Citizen's Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare)', Mike Flynn, LTG US Army (Retired) writes:

"Right now, someone somewhere is assessing you as a 'target' and figuring out how to influence your thoughts, behavior, and actions. There are military manuals written on how to do it. This is not new and with the proliferation of artificial intelligence and social media, it's never been faster or easier, or more effective. Every click, every search, every hashtag, and every response you type on a machine hooked to the internet is a factor that develops a matrix for how best to manipulate you. Worldwide."

A year ago, Jones reported that Elon Musk had just confirmed what Jones had been saying for years: that the ADL is a multi-national Mossad/CIA/MI6 group that has private intelligence officers in most police departments and includes many judges, whose job is to convert America into an absolute tyranny – something that we are now witnessing unfold, at breakneck speed in the UK, under the authoritarian regime of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Alex Jones reported that Elon Musk had discovered, through an internal investigation that the ADL had been controlling Twitter as a go-between for the FBI and CIA and that Musk had promised to release those documents the following week. I don't recall that ever happening – similarly to how the promised 40,000 hours of CCTV footage at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 was never released – but I could have missed it, because I've been de-platformed by X.com since January 8th, 2021 and I've been denied re-instatement three times since Musk acquired the company in October of 2022.

In September of 2023, Musk blamed the ADL for a 60% drop in advertising revenue and he threatened to sue them for Defamation. The threat spooked the ADL into saying they would resume advertising on X the following month.

However, the corporate advertising boycott persisted, through the influence of the World Economic Forum-affiliated Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

So last Tuesday, X filed a Federal Antitrust lawsuit against GARM and its members, including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted and Unilever, alleging the group abused its influence over marketers and ad agencies to unfairly prompt an ad boycott of X. This caused GARM to immediately disband – all the better to hide the documentation of the illegal and unfair practices, in which they had been engaged.

Note that when the ADL stood down, the WEF/Black Nobility's GARM became the backup, to carry on with the destruction of businesses and lives. This is because both groups are part of the same system.

The ADL is a perfect example of how the Khazarian Mafia plays the "Bad Cop" for the Black Nobility, so that people will blame "The Jews" – to then, get accused of "antisemitism" and, in turn, get de-personed and destroyed.

The global crime syndicate is compartmentalized. Our intelligence services are not just serving the Black Nobility but their compartmentalized systems are based on their ancient model.

"The Black Nobility is the base of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet…The 'New World Order' is an attempt to take control of society by these fascist families with the purpose of the total slavery of humanity." – Anonymous

As an independent online publisher for nearly 14 years, I've watched the internet go from relatively free to the Communist gulag that it has now become. My business is destroyed, due to the concerted efforts of NewsGuard, a censorship company that takes its cues from the ADL and which has blacklisted my website on all the major online ad networks.

This is why my website is now covered in revolting ads about toenail fungus, that pay a pittance and which appear designed to scare people away before they can read the site's contents. But I keep those ads up, because I actually need those $200/mo.

Together with insane, ridiculous propaganda, censorship is germane to the genocidal DNC/RINO/Uniparty/Deep State/Globalist/Black Nobility/ADL/CCP agenda.

Throughout the COVID Hoax, we've seen how this insidious censorship is literally a matter of life and death, not just for my small blog but for our Republic and for all of humanity – including for the billionaires, who did not get the memo to not take the vaccine.

