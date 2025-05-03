Russiagate Victim, Maria Butina Has a New Movie Coming Out
VIDEO "Russiagate Victim, Maria Butina Has a New Movie Coming Out" - Pub. May 2, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowlege.net
Maria Butina is a Siberian-born Russian gun rights activist who came to the US under a student visa and who frequented gun rights events in the US, for the purpose of learning Libertarian ideals, in order to "make Russia better", according to her.
During the course of her activism, she encountered and dated Libertarian philanthropist, Patrick Byrne.
Ironically, Butina, a Russian citizen was framed by deranged Bolshevik bureaucrats within the US Federal Government, as part of the "Russiagate" hoax against President Trump during his first term and in particular, in their efforts to derail Trump's talks with Russian President Putin ahead of the 2018 Helsinki Summit.
Butina was arrested in July 2018, just prior to the Helsinki Summit. She was charged with being an Unregistered Foreign Agent and she was held without bail for one year before trial.
In July 2019, Butina was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison by Jamaican-born Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan but Butina was released after six months, in October 2019 and was deported home to Russia.
Judge Chutkan later became famous as the presiding judge over the criminal trial of Donald Trump over his alleged attempts to "overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election".
Chutkan was also supposed to preside in a case against Donald Trump over the alleged events at the Capitol during January 6th but that case was dismissed after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Butina has complained about having been forced to sign the plea deal in the US case against her, claiming that she'd been convicted for simply being Russian.
I do not watch any Hollywood or Normie content, whatsoever – but I would watch this Russian film, in order to get another perspective on America's recent history.
For the past 22 years, I've been a close friend of a noted investigative reporter who returned to the 'States' after many years abroad. He had prior spent 8 years working in the WH as some kind of financial writer for that despicable POTUS, one who disconnected so many of our phone calls, I started referring to him as 'your former boss' to avoid the algorithm on the phone, messaging or Gmail exchanges that was cutting our exchanges off. My friend eventually got a journalism teaching position at Columbia where he also began investigating the NY based Russian Mafia. He witnessed a Russian coming into his bosses office with an attache case who happened to leave the case behind after the meeting. That day, his boss directed my friend to kill the investigation of the Russian's NY operations, so my friend let me know his time there was in question. Ironically, Patrick Byrne called his boss looking for a tough investigator to help him manage his 'tour de fource' website Deep Capture, a job my friend quickly accepted, saying that his students were graduating and mostly taking corporate jobs anyway, not that there was any longer as much paid work available doing guerilla reporting.
Deep Capture was a huge success on the internet at the same time you were achieving accolades from new
followers and building a new life for yourself.
Deep Capture was identifying corrupt financial operations worldwide and naming names. After several years of this, Patrick and my friend were hit with a major defamation lawsuit from one of the criminal organizations that my friend had thoroughly investigated using the most esteemed standards for digging up the truth. The lawsuit originated in Canada and they lost it, with Patrick paying out some $ 1,200,000 in fines. My friend either lost his job with Patrick or decided to leave. I have not pressed him on the issue, but assume one way or other, it did not end well for Deep Capture, even though Patrick occasionally still posts there. My friend has many other stories to tell me and emphasizes my fact checking extensively before posting. He has not worked in many years now and I'm very concerned for him.
My files on your work amount to around 700 entries and I worry about you and your brother often.
I wish I could help many more of us, yet can barely live comfortably myself...
Rob
There is one entity, which - if you require them to register as a foreign agent - will get you killed!
"An additional major area of concern for Israeli officials may have involved the efforts of the Kennedy Administration to sharply restrict the activities of pro-Israel political lobbies. During his 1960 presidential campaign, Kennedy had met in New York City with a group of wealthy Israel advocates, led by financier Abraham Feinberg, and they had offered enormous financial support in exchange for a controlling influence in Middle Eastern policy. Kennedy managed to fob them off with vague assurances, but he considered the incident so troubling that the next morning he sought out journalist Charles Bartlett, one of his closest friends, and expressed his outrage that American foreign policy might fall under the control of partisans of a foreign power, promising that if he became president, he would rectify that situation. And indeed, once he had installed his brother Robert as Attorney General, the latter initiated a major legal effort to force pro-Israel groups to register themselves as foreign agents, which would have drastically reduced their power and influence. But after JFK’s death, this project was quickly abandoned, and as part of the settlement, the leading pro-Israel lobby merely agreed to reconstitute itself as AIPAC." - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/2025/03/how-israel-killed-kennedys-by-ron-unz.html?m=0