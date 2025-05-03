VIDEO "Russiagate Victim, Maria Butina Has a New Movie Coming Out" - Pub. May 2, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowlege.net

Maria Butina is a Siberian-born Russian gun rights activist who came to the US under a student visa and who frequented gun rights events in the US, for the purpose of learning Libertarian ideals, in order to "make Russia better", according to her.

During the course of her activism, she encountered and dated Libertarian philanthropist, Patrick Byrne.

Ironically, Butina, a Russian citizen was framed by deranged Bolshevik bureaucrats within the US Federal Government, as part of the "Russiagate" hoax against President Trump during his first term and in particular, in their efforts to derail Trump's talks with Russian President Putin ahead of the 2018 Helsinki Summit.

Butina was arrested in July 2018, just prior to the Helsinki Summit. She was charged with being an Unregistered Foreign Agent and she was held without bail for one year before trial.

In July 2019, Butina was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison by Jamaican-born Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan but Butina was released after six months, in October 2019 and was deported home to Russia.

Judge Chutkan later became famous as the presiding judge over the criminal trial of Donald Trump over his alleged attempts to "overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election".

Chutkan was also supposed to preside in a case against Donald Trump over the alleged events at the Capitol during January 6th but that case was dismissed after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Butina has complained about having been forced to sign the plea deal in the US case against her, claiming that she'd been convicted for simply being Russian.

I do not watch any Hollywood or Normie content, whatsoever – but I would watch this Russian film, in order to get another perspective on America's recent history.