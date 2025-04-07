IMAGE from WHITE PAPER: "IEEE Future Directions" - Pub. Oct 28, 2018

There is so much valuable information in this video that cannot fit into one Substack post. It's a bummer, beyond your wildest dreams.

Sabrina Wallace presents the history, the technology and the white papers that show how, since 1995, everybody's biofield has already been tethered to the Cloud (aka Global Information Grid) and she maintains that we are inexorably headed towards a Skynet future and the previously-schedule mass-genocide will carry on, regardless of any superficial political changes that have taken place.

Sabrina delivers dire news that autonomous killer robots, drones and/or augmented killer humans, that are "faster than us" that our guns are "useless", as the automatons can find you and kill you with Directed Energy Weapons, wherever you are, by homing-in on your frequency.

It's important for the viewer not to take what she says personally. This can be a challenge, because her trademark is to speak angrily at "you" and to accuse "you" of things you've never even heard about.

She does not mean you – unless you are a sadistic scientist who has sold-out the human race by hijacking the human biofield or who has otherwise withheld information about the implementation of these technologies via the 6G Wireless Communications Network.

If you're a Deep State scientist, like those who she says experimented on her as a child or if you're currently getting paid by the DoD or by other Globalists in the EU, etc for the deployment of these Brain-Computer Interface, millimeter wave 6G technologies, that have connected our individual human biofields to the Global Information Grid as "nodes" and/or "devices" on the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), then she absolutely does mean you.

For example, if you're working at Nokia, Ericsson and Bell Labs, on projects associated with the Hexa-X Project, she means you.

If you are a scientist cited in any of the white papers linked below (and on related projects not cited here); if you are a scientist talking about this technology in a video linked below, she means you.

She complains, here about viewers who tell her that she isn't being "nice" but that's not the actual problem. Her persistent misuse of the word "you" is the problem.

She does not articulate to her viewers "who" she means by "you" – thereby implicating hapless viewers in diabolical crimes of which they are totally unaware.

She's been doing this due to her PTSD and for her own personal catharsis. She started making these videos to address her perpetrators but now she's gathered a following whose members don't deserve to be endlessly berated.

Masochists may enjoy being blamed for things that they've never heard about but this comes off as just more 5th Generation Warfare that the beleaguered public does not need. I feel that she is sabotaging her own message and perpetuating the cycle of abuse and defeating her otherwise extremely valuable work.

Sabrina says she has an IQ of 200, so she's capable of directing her complaints more precisely and coherently.

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Sabrina Wallace: ...There are videos loaded on the Channel about machine symbiosis, that explain this white paper and people are not watching it. And I understand you don't want to hear it – but you got to. You're going to have to get over it, because pretty soon, your friends and family are going to be changing even more than they have been. It's market share. I'm really sorry to a lot of you that are late, because everyone was lying. You know, I understand. I do. But you have to understand that the reason I read it to you the way I did eight years ago, is because of how many of these narrative-drivers have been putting you under. You need to be able to feel your own skin. If you can't, you're going to turn into an Augmented Human. It's all there is to it.

(Roll video of trailer for 'The Humanity Bureau' (2017), Canadian Predictive Programming Sci-Fi dystopian action thriller starring Nick Cage about the Humanity Bureau, a new US Government Agency that will terminate "unproductive" Americans, which Sabrina suggests is not unrealistic).

Sabrina chides viewers who think they can get out of this by growing their own food or by thinking that the DoD somehow overlooked them or who think, "They can't do it". "It's impossible". "They don't know what they're doing".

Sabrina cites this white paper:

White paper: "Human-machine symbiosis: A multivariate perspective for physically coupled human-machine systems" Pub. Feb 2023 by International Journal of Human-Computer Studies

She continues:

Sabrina Wallace: So we have radar cubes. Yes, we do. And we have a Global Information Grid with Discrete Global Grid systems. Yes, we do. And that's harnessed by things like GPS. Another big arena that you all lied your little asses off, because you damn well know all those coordinates he's citing in that video. Well, that's you and your Kill Box – since '95 – at least. The world, itself is divided into appropriate grid systems for magnetics, as well as millimeter wave radar cubes. This comes in with your human activity recognition radar. This is 'Hunger Games', for real…They're faster than humans – and augmented humans are faster than you with your gun. You said nothing.

WHITE PAPER: "Radar-based human activity recognition with adaptive thresholding towards resource constrained platforms" - March 1, 2023 Pub. by Nature

Sabrina Wallace: The millimeter wave radar cubes for human activity recognition, human, are part of 802.15.4, what I started with. Boom. This 802.15.4 is 1995-forward, commercially. Now you're going to tell me GPS doesn't exist, the Earth is not magnetic and the DoD left you out, because your heart's not electrical, you sh¡t ham sandwiches. This is why returning that anatomy to humans full-on, straight-out, in whatever way they can understand is pretty important.

Sabrina refers to the work of Dr Robert O Becker and book, 'The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life' and about how DARPA buried Dr Beckers work, because we would find our how easy it is for to biomedical engineers to simply login to your body. She warns:

Sabrina Wallace: If you cannot feel your own biofield, the AI walks right in – and so do they, with their advanced signal processing. Clicking your heels will not save you. It's not going to happen! DNA computers, lipid-based logic gates, chemical computation through receptor-ligand interactions, etc. 2006 paper entitled, "Towards Computing with Proteins". That's molecular communication, right now, today, and since 2014, commercially. You're a walking hard drive. DNA steganography. That's what I said. So, I just want you all out there to have an appreciation for how hard they've been busy lying to you!

Sabrina Wallace: And she couldn't be bothered to tell you they were already done with the cyberphysical backbone. She couldn't be bothered to tell you that Molecular Communication had been around and in place since 2014.