Sabrina Wallace posted two short, important livestreams last month that deal with the misconceptions being propagated about the COVID injections and how these relate to geoengineering ("chemtrails") and to the advancing agenda of the Brain-Computer Interface.

The misconceptions that we have about these things are rooted in the fundamentally deterministic, mechanistic propaganda of the scientific establishment.

Our most basic scientific assumptions are the products of a long term project of narrative control, crafted to constrain human understanding of the phenomenological world and of who we are, as spiritual beings and about what life is. Our understanding of the fundamental aspects of our existence: "atoms", "molecules", "DNA" and "viruses" are essentially limited hangouts and Fake News.

Sabrina recommends this Substack post by Telestai Nexus. (This one is important, too).

Sabrina explains that the main thing from which we are being distracted is the bioelectrical nature of life, saying, "It's funny how they claim to encrypt a message on DNA, when the DNA code, itself is just ciphered bioelectricity voltage language."

She implies that the suppression of this basic understanding is how an agenda is being surreptitiously deployed to control humanity via the next generation sensor networks of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), that has already connected each of our biofields as "nodes" or "devices" to the Cloud (i.e., Internet of Things and the Global Information Grid) via millimeter wave 5G and 6G cellphone technologies.

These technologies are actively being developed and refined by the major telecom companies, Nokia, Ericsson and Bell Labs with their Hexa-X Project.

My ears perked up when I heard Sabrina mention, "Q, which is the spyware from NSO technologies also known as Pegasus, that's logging into you and the starseeds, all leading straight to CIA headquarters and Company."

Tore Maras has referred a few times to the Israeli spyware technology group that includes NSO, Pegasus, Q Cyber Technologies and OSY Technologies, where Lt Gen Mike Flynn was an Advisory Board Member for seven months in 2016.

Notably, in this September 2022 podcast, Tore said that Q, as in "QAnon" was cellphone spyware and that Q influencers were either lying about that fact or were utterly clueless, like virtually everybody else talking about Q. Tore said that Q spyware was datamining everybody on the planet's phone and that it was controlled by the Knights of Malta.

Share

I'll digress from Sabrina Wallace for a moment to reproduce a segment from that post about Tore's 2022 podcast:

At 39 minutes, Tore says, "Q is software. The operators of that software are the Knights of Malta. Now, are they all bad? Not really. But they think that they know better and this is why this [software] has been deployed." She shows another online business filing for OSY Technologies, the Luxembourg-based subsidiary of NSO Group, holder of intellectual properties, which is described as "Primarily a consortium of cyber-spy companies run by former Israeli intelligence officers." Lt Gen Mike Flynn is listed as having been on the board and OSY Technologies between May-Dec 2016 and Q Cyber Technologies Ltd is listed as the owner of OSY. Tore says "This is a sting operation and they have all been caught. The Q software is only able to tackle RSA-backed systems, not the quantum-. "There is no 'Q person'. Q is software. Spyware. There is no 'QAnon following'. You don't follow software unless you're retarded...Q is a software and Anon is someone that likes to remain anonymous. "Q is mostly software, most of it AI-driven, of course and the predictive analytics it has are no match to mine... "I do know that behind the curtain, is just a computer software that is vulnerable to people like me, that have access to quantum software and right now, what we're going through is war and that software was incredible, because it was able to mine all the crimes that they have done and I am so grateful for that...I am so grateful that the Knights actually thought of that; that people were against what the Pope [Benedict] was doing, by lining up with this New World Order and that Ancient Order [Knights of Malta] decided 'Uh-uh'." Tore says Q was created right after General Flynn's team was in charge of going after Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and she says that we should thank General Flynn for protecting Assange by being in the middle of it, saying, "He had people like Cassandra Fairbanks and other assets that he hired in the media. "Jack Posobiec is an infiltrator. He should not be awarded any medals. I say that clear. And just so you know, the DIA's task force ended on the 17th of October of 2017. When did Q post? Right then. "And you know what? All these losers that you see, telling you about Q [X22 Report, etc]? They've run under McChrystal's People First company. That's how they're paid. I have receipts!" She says that the Knights of Malta, through their Q datamining operation have been fighting for humanity and they're mostly good people but they have been infiltrated, too by the likes of Stanley McChrystal.

Tore didn’t say anything about NSO spyware logging into people's biofields, she said it had datamined the crimes of the Globalists in a "sting operation" and that "they had all been caught".

Sabrina Wallace continues talking about how AI-driven cellphone technologies are interfacing with the human biofield via Quantum dot technology and that our own cellular processes are being hijacked by agents in the COVID injections and in the chemtrails.