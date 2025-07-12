Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Delayne Paddock's avatar
Kim Delayne Paddock
20h

I tried to communicate to Sabrina about how to disrupt this technology. Nanoparticles are tiny computers. They are the supply chain to get payloads into your cells. They must have simple programming due to their size. How do they find living beings to inhabit? Are they programmed to go to higher frequencies which is what life forms put out?

I experimented to find out if this is true. In 2016 I extracted the pure high frequency of the hemp plant. I used this high frequency and made a bath and body oil. I cleaned my tub thoroughly and checked it with a blacklight to make sure it was clean. Then I put about 2 tbs of high frequency oil in the tub and soaked for 15 minutes. At the 5 minute mark I used the blacklight and saw nanos rising from my skin to the top of the water where the high frequency oil was. After 15 minutes these nanos had magnetically connected and looked like branches on a tree. Apparently, they were looking for that life form. Some of the nanos made a ring around a drop of oil. Then they began to swim. I got out of the tub. I saved some of them in a container that I still have. I posted the picture and this story on my website at www.miracle-products.com

After 3 baths in this oil, I didn't have too many nanos coming out of me. I also bought a 500 lb test magnet that is about the diameter of a golf ball. I ran this over my body as magnets destroy computers. My body tingled for hours but I felt fine. We can defeat this technology with simple means.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Forbidden.News and others
The Wise Wolf's avatar
The Wise Wolf
20hEdited

The "Q" in QAnon stands for 'Quantum'. Quantum Anonymous. The Qanon movement is a movement of NEPHILIM aka FALLEN ANGEL misinformation. They are witches. That is what 'magick' really is - the ability to effect probability and causality at the quantum level.

What is happening is so strange and bewildering and utterly insane that you cannot talk about it without looking like you are a mental patient. You cannot easily convey decades of academic research into a brief statement that is palatable by the average mind that still thinks of the world in dated, Newtonian-style physics and has zero understanding of the way the world functions at the quantum level.

As for the Knights of Malta - years ago - before he became a politician, you could find information easily online about his connections to various knightly orders (more like LODGES) such as the Teutonic Knights and Knights of Malta. Now this information is suppressed and becoming harder and harder to find. https://www.spreaker.com/episode/donald-trump-and-the-knights-of-malta--57153688

This podcast details some of the information and to further demonstrate Trump's connections to these 'Orders' - Trump claimed in one of his books that he studied Kaballah. Kaballah is Satanic witchcraft. Cube-Allah, Cube God, Saturn is called the 'Cube God'. Saturn is another name for Satan or Kronos or Anu.

To further his connections:

Knights of Malta (KMFAP) Sends Letter of Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump

His Most Eminent Highness Prince José Cosmelli, Grand Master of the Federation of Autonomous Priories of the Sovereign Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, Knights of Malta (KMFAP) and Head of the State of the Knights – in his personal name and on behalf of all the Knights and Dames of St. John – expressed his warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election last week.

Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump emerged victorious on Tuesday (5 November), defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, marking a historical political comeback after four years out of office.

Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States of America.

These 'knightly' orders are Canaan-KNIGHT orders. They are the seed of Tubal Cain and Ham, Noah's son, who founded Babylon.

They are the secret 'ghost nation' that has been behind every major conflict of the last 250 years and are currently finalizing their plans to take over the world and enslave mankind and bring back the 'glory days' of 'Atlantis'. The pre-flood empire where black magick using cannibal giants ruled over mankind that was so wicked God had to destroy the entire planet and nearly all life on it to shatter their empire.

Atlantis is named for Atlas. Atlas is another name for Azazel. Azazel is one of the leaders of the fallen angels that propagated the giant races.

I am sitting here typing this drinking lemonwater out of a 100 year old Mason jar that says 'Atlas: Perfect Mason' on it.

The evidence is all around us but most are not willing to search it out or fall for the tricks and traps that are placed in their way.

My research into this topic has destroyed my life. I have lost over a million dollars in crypto, spent tens of thousands of my own money over the years, spent years in jail and prison because I was set up for crimes I did not commit by Masonic cops that were working to silence me, beaten, robbed, several attempts were made to infect me with diseases or poison me via attractive young women who would suddenly show up in my life and beg for sex - but I wasn't a complete freaking idiot and saw through the ruse. One of these women drugged me with something that left me vomiting blood for hours after blacking out for nearly an entire day only to wake up and find my laptop and phone with decades of research on them had been completely wiped or outright stolen. Forensic recovery software found that the drive had been overwritten using the same algorithmic method intelligence agencies perform. I know what I am saying makes me sound crazy and that is fine because this IS crazy. This is the Book of Revelation playing out right in front of us and if we do not do something soon - God is going to have to intervene and this time it will be with 'fire, sword, and war'.

America has its problems, its leaders are all scumbag black magick cannibal pedophile garbage, but the people - even the athiest and woke morons don't deserve to die because they fell for the lies but that is what will happen.

If you do not believe in God, if you are involved in the occult - I suggest you stop immediately. It is only a matter of time before the Messiah reveals himself and Babylon will crumble in a single hour.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture