Sabrina Wallace: Your Cells Are the Chip
"Q IS THE SPYWARE FROM NSO TECHNOLOGIES ALSO KNOWN AS PEGASUS, THAT'S LOGGING INTO YOU, ALL LEADING STRAIGHT TO CIA HEADQUARTERS & CO."
VIDEO: "Sabrina Wallace: Your Cells Are the Chip" - Pub. by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net July 12, 2025
IMAGE: From "Enabling Covert Body Area Network Using Quasistatic Human Body Communication" - (Nature 2019)
Sabrina Wallace posted two short, important livestreams last month that deal with the misconceptions being propagated about the COVID injections and how these relate to geoengineering ("chemtrails") and to the advancing agenda of the Brain-Computer Interface.
The misconceptions that we have about these things are rooted in the fundamentally deterministic, mechanistic propaganda of the scientific establishment.
Our most basic scientific assumptions are the products of a long term project of narrative control, crafted to constrain human understanding of the phenomenological world and of who we are, as spiritual beings and about what life is. Our understanding of the fundamental aspects of our existence: "atoms", "molecules", "DNA" and "viruses" are essentially limited hangouts and Fake News.
Sabrina recommends this Substack post by Telestai Nexus. (This one is important, too).
Sabrina explains that the main thing from which we are being distracted is the bioelectrical nature of life, saying, "It's funny how they claim to encrypt a message on DNA, when the DNA code, itself is just ciphered bioelectricity voltage language."
She implies that the suppression of this basic understanding is how an agenda is being surreptitiously deployed to control humanity via the next generation sensor networks of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN), that has already connected each of our biofields as "nodes" or "devices" to the Cloud (i.e., Internet of Things and the Global Information Grid) via millimeter wave 5G and 6G cellphone technologies.
These technologies are actively being developed and refined by the major telecom companies, Nokia, Ericsson and Bell Labs with their Hexa-X Project.
My ears perked up when I heard Sabrina mention, "Q, which is the spyware from NSO technologies also known as Pegasus, that's logging into you and the starseeds, all leading straight to CIA headquarters and Company."
Tore Maras has referred a few times to the Israeli spyware technology group that includes NSO, Pegasus, Q Cyber Technologies and OSY Technologies, where Lt Gen Mike Flynn was an Advisory Board Member for seven months in 2016.
Notably, in this September 2022 podcast, Tore said that Q, as in "QAnon" was cellphone spyware and that Q influencers were either lying about that fact or were utterly clueless, like virtually everybody else talking about Q. Tore said that Q spyware was datamining everybody on the planet's phone and that it was controlled by the Knights of Malta.
"Q Is Spyware (Now on Your Phone) Controlled by the Knights of Malta" - Pub. September 22, 2022 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
I'll digress from Sabrina Wallace for a moment to reproduce a segment from that post about Tore's 2022 podcast:
At 39 minutes, Tore says, "Q is software. The operators of that software are the Knights of Malta. Now, are they all bad? Not really. But they think that they know better and this is why this [software] has been deployed."
She shows another online business filing for OSY Technologies, the Luxembourg-based subsidiary of NSO Group, holder of intellectual properties, which is described as "Primarily a consortium of cyber-spy companies run by former Israeli intelligence officers."
Lt Gen Mike Flynn is listed as having been on the board and OSY Technologies between May-Dec 2016 and Q Cyber Technologies Ltd is listed as the owner of OSY.
Tore says "This is a sting operation and they have all been caught. The Q software is only able to tackle RSA-backed systems, not the quantum-.
"There is no 'Q person'. Q is software. Spyware. There is no 'QAnon following'. You don't follow software unless you're retarded...Q is a software and Anon is someone that likes to remain anonymous.
"Q is mostly software, most of it AI-driven, of course and the predictive analytics it has are no match to mine...
"I do know that behind the curtain, is just a computer software that is vulnerable to people like me, that have access to quantum software and right now, what we're going through is war and that software was incredible, because it was able to mine all the crimes that they have done and I am so grateful for that...I am so grateful that the Knights actually thought of that; that people were against what the Pope [Benedict] was doing, by lining up with this New World Order and that Ancient Order [Knights of Malta] decided 'Uh-uh'."
Tore says Q was created right after General Flynn's team was in charge of going after Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and she says that we should thank General Flynn for protecting Assange by being in the middle of it, saying, "He had people like Cassandra Fairbanks and other assets that he hired in the media.
"Jack Posobiec is an infiltrator. He should not be awarded any medals. I say that clear. And just so you know, the DIA's task force ended on the 17th of October of 2017. When did Q post? Right then.
"And you know what? All these losers that you see, telling you about Q [X22 Report, etc]? They've run under McChrystal's People First company. That's how they're paid. I have receipts!"
She says that the Knights of Malta, through their Q datamining operation have been fighting for humanity and they're mostly good people but they have been infiltrated, too by the likes of Stanley McChrystal.
Tore didn’t say anything about NSO spyware logging into people's biofields, she said it had datamined the crimes of the Globalists in a "sting operation" and that "they had all been caught".
VIDEO: "Sabrina Wallace: Your Cells Are the Chip - Part 2" - Pub. by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net July 12, 2025
IMAGE: From "Enabling Covert Body Area Network Using Quasistatic Human Body Communication" - (Nature 2019)
Sabrina Wallace continues talking about how AI-driven cellphone technologies are interfacing with the human biofield via Quantum dot technology and that our own cellular processes are being hijacked by agents in the COVID injections and in the chemtrails.
Sabrina Wallace: The system is online when billions of those quantum dot-labeling fluorescent voltage trackers are nucleated to our membranes, confusing our whole energy system for ill ends.
This is what Pfizer means with their "billions of nanobots". They are illuminating our cells with liquid crystal graphene dots. And no, it is not – it is absolutely not – about rhodopsin bacteria.
It is about our cells as the chip, and all the science is written in a distracting way.
Technology is ciphered into all sorts of COINTEL narratives around "nanobots" and "memristor chips" on "graphene".
What it has always meant are cells that have been altered, altered. Our cells that are changing the blood and fabricating strange tissues on command. They have hijacked our body, and they are doing that more and more, and they won't stop...
Reverse transcription RNA to DNA. Q dot receives signal and turns it into voltage. RNA equals terahertz infrared signal. DNA equals voltage gradient signal.
Bacala explains it as "gene editing", while all sorts of novel life forms are pulsed inside of us with our comfortable next-gen Smart tech all around us, the transcriptional space is nothing else but the mind acting through the electron and voltage language.
The messages are useful to make Bluetooth signals and receive them. The Q dots are perfect to interface with IR [Infrared] and can be interfaced with towers with up to 300 micrometer precision through a software tweak in the towers. Our cells are instructed to construct all sorts of tissues, change their nucleus, divide.
There is no limit to the imagination of those who force this upon us without informed consent. They do not deserve the air they're breathing or to keep doing this to people.
Now, they cannot reach all of us all the time, but considering the level of cyborgification we've accepted, so far.
They've been working on this for 20 years, with the Body Area Networks, which are the primary interface. Other bodies, including mammals, plants, they've got this stuff in everything.
And by "this stuff", I mean, they're watching everything. They're bouncing signals off of everything and the primary use for them right now are the Body Area Networks.
I tried to explain this to Non-Vaxxer the other day, because we were double-checking different paperwork and everybody's all worked-up about towers and "They cannot reach all of us all the time."
Well, I disagree with you on that, because of the mesh networking and the amount of viability they've got from other bodies, because that's primarily with the DARPA 1,000 Molecules Program and everything else...They're growing it all within the body.
And by the way, this is inside of a bunch of history at the turn of the century in Japan and Russia and China. And even here [the US]. Lawrence Livermore and all that kind of stuff. They already knew they could give people disease and take it away electrically in the 1930s.
What we call "nanobots" are very likely the parts of the assembly for these messages, dielectric antenna fibers and crystals.
Now, you understand the intensity of the efforts to subdue our understanding!
Blaming bacteria for artificial cells to hide the hijacking and Frankenstein through Q dots and other nasty growth in the nucleus. "Synthetic life", it is not!
We can only merge what has been created, brought forth by the intelligence of nature. It's really important that we admit that the biofield is human anatomy. I cannot stress this enough.
Until we admit that the body is electrical, running on bioelectricity for the way our cells communicate, they're going to continue to just walk right over everybody...
The Body Area Networks are the number one biomedical telemetry point that they are using today. That's why they want everybody lost, screwed up and arguing back and forth...
The Golden Dome is the mesh networking with bodies. The National Science Foundation has been working with that visible light communication, free space optical for over 20 years. We're not even there, yet with the amount of people that know about that stuff.
Nobody will talk about Human Augmentation. It's very dangerous. These are warfare doctrines. These people are way ahead of what the general public is being allowed to imbibe for information...
They're dumping all this synthetic crap in the atmosphere. They're using the machinery of our own cellular biology to do it...
And the sensor cloud surrounds you everywhere you walk around in your house until it takes over your cell structure and it gets what it wants. Then the AI takes over your different neural networks, takes over your bioelectricity...
You have to be able to feel your biofield and when and where those signals are coming and going...
And I really wouldn't be nearly as worried about all these other towers and systems as I would be about whoever it is walking next to you, especially if they can't even think their way through a paper bag and are already suffering a bunch of the different systems that they've had planned for that symbiotic autonomous system since 2017. Because that ain't a maybe. That's "Them" with their integrated circuits.
That's your Golden Dome and your air molecules on crack. That's your Agentic AI. That's your augmented humans for 15 years of conferences at the Marriott, not in an underground bunker! [← Click to see DoD video].
So, we either start talking about what's real or we're not going to be able to help anybody.
You're going to have to stand up for yourself, at some point. If you don't, you've got nothing. Because they've been doing this for 60 years without an issue, because nobody will admit to the anatomy they're using [the human biofield].
I tried to communicate to Sabrina about how to disrupt this technology. Nanoparticles are tiny computers. They are the supply chain to get payloads into your cells. They must have simple programming due to their size. How do they find living beings to inhabit? Are they programmed to go to higher frequencies which is what life forms put out?
I experimented to find out if this is true. In 2016 I extracted the pure high frequency of the hemp plant. I used this high frequency and made a bath and body oil. I cleaned my tub thoroughly and checked it with a blacklight to make sure it was clean. Then I put about 2 tbs of high frequency oil in the tub and soaked for 15 minutes. At the 5 minute mark I used the blacklight and saw nanos rising from my skin to the top of the water where the high frequency oil was. After 15 minutes these nanos had magnetically connected and looked like branches on a tree. Apparently, they were looking for that life form. Some of the nanos made a ring around a drop of oil. Then they began to swim. I got out of the tub. I saved some of them in a container that I still have. I posted the picture and this story on my website at www.miracle-products.com
After 3 baths in this oil, I didn't have too many nanos coming out of me. I also bought a 500 lb test magnet that is about the diameter of a golf ball. I ran this over my body as magnets destroy computers. My body tingled for hours but I felt fine. We can defeat this technology with simple means.
The "Q" in QAnon stands for 'Quantum'. Quantum Anonymous. The Qanon movement is a movement of NEPHILIM aka FALLEN ANGEL misinformation. They are witches. That is what 'magick' really is - the ability to effect probability and causality at the quantum level.
What is happening is so strange and bewildering and utterly insane that you cannot talk about it without looking like you are a mental patient. You cannot easily convey decades of academic research into a brief statement that is palatable by the average mind that still thinks of the world in dated, Newtonian-style physics and has zero understanding of the way the world functions at the quantum level.
As for the Knights of Malta - years ago - before he became a politician, you could find information easily online about his connections to various knightly orders (more like LODGES) such as the Teutonic Knights and Knights of Malta. Now this information is suppressed and becoming harder and harder to find. https://www.spreaker.com/episode/donald-trump-and-the-knights-of-malta--57153688
This podcast details some of the information and to further demonstrate Trump's connections to these 'Orders' - Trump claimed in one of his books that he studied Kaballah. Kaballah is Satanic witchcraft. Cube-Allah, Cube God, Saturn is called the 'Cube God'. Saturn is another name for Satan or Kronos or Anu.
To further his connections:
Knights of Malta (KMFAP) Sends Letter of Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump
His Most Eminent Highness Prince José Cosmelli, Grand Master of the Federation of Autonomous Priories of the Sovereign Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, Knights of Malta (KMFAP) and Head of the State of the Knights – in his personal name and on behalf of all the Knights and Dames of St. John – expressed his warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election last week.
Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump emerged victorious on Tuesday (5 November), defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, marking a historical political comeback after four years out of office.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States of America.
These 'knightly' orders are Canaan-KNIGHT orders. They are the seed of Tubal Cain and Ham, Noah's son, who founded Babylon.
They are the secret 'ghost nation' that has been behind every major conflict of the last 250 years and are currently finalizing their plans to take over the world and enslave mankind and bring back the 'glory days' of 'Atlantis'. The pre-flood empire where black magick using cannibal giants ruled over mankind that was so wicked God had to destroy the entire planet and nearly all life on it to shatter their empire.
Atlantis is named for Atlas. Atlas is another name for Azazel. Azazel is one of the leaders of the fallen angels that propagated the giant races.
I am sitting here typing this drinking lemonwater out of a 100 year old Mason jar that says 'Atlas: Perfect Mason' on it.
The evidence is all around us but most are not willing to search it out or fall for the tricks and traps that are placed in their way.
My research into this topic has destroyed my life. I have lost over a million dollars in crypto, spent tens of thousands of my own money over the years, spent years in jail and prison because I was set up for crimes I did not commit by Masonic cops that were working to silence me, beaten, robbed, several attempts were made to infect me with diseases or poison me via attractive young women who would suddenly show up in my life and beg for sex - but I wasn't a complete freaking idiot and saw through the ruse. One of these women drugged me with something that left me vomiting blood for hours after blacking out for nearly an entire day only to wake up and find my laptop and phone with decades of research on them had been completely wiped or outright stolen. Forensic recovery software found that the drive had been overwritten using the same algorithmic method intelligence agencies perform. I know what I am saying makes me sound crazy and that is fine because this IS crazy. This is the Book of Revelation playing out right in front of us and if we do not do something soon - God is going to have to intervene and this time it will be with 'fire, sword, and war'.
America has its problems, its leaders are all scumbag black magick cannibal pedophile garbage, but the people - even the athiest and woke morons don't deserve to die because they fell for the lies but that is what will happen.
If you do not believe in God, if you are involved in the occult - I suggest you stop immediately. It is only a matter of time before the Messiah reveals himself and Babylon will crumble in a single hour.