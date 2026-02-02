Salty Cracker: PizzaGate Was Real ReeEStream

Millions of redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents were released on Friday and there’s a lot to dig out but at first blush, we see many search results for “babies”, “pizza”, “torture” and “goyim”.

Is this all a big distraction or is this the motherlode that will unravel the mystery of the Khazarian Mafia, once and for all?

The jury’s still out but in the meantime, I find Salty Cracker’s takes to be highly amusing. For those unfamiliar, Salty’s expletive-ridden convulsions are peppered with very incisive analysis. (If you don't like swear words, however, this podcast is not for you).

Last night’s episode takes us down Memory Lane to 2016, at the height of “PizzaGate”, the worldwide anon investigation into the Satanic pedophiles who run the planet, spawned by WikiLeaks’ publication of The Hillary Clinton Email Archive and The Podesta Emails.

Many people were put on domestic terrorist watchlists for even whispering about it. The dinosaur media marshaled the BBC and others to discredit the citizen investigation and the FBI even hired a crisis actor to shoot a single bullet inside the infamous pizzeria, where the only damage it caused was to perforate a web server that hosted questionable images of small children with the restaurant’s owner.

There are many cross-references between the latest tranche of Epstein files and the 2016 WikiLeaks releases, vindicating anons around the world.

I’ve cut this video down to 58 minutes from the original 2h11m show, which you can view HERE.