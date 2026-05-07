Nino Rodriguez expresses the frustration of many, that the Trump administration has not called out or done anything to stop Israel’s bloody siege of southern Lebanon in recent weeks and he asks Juan O Savin whether Benjamin Netanyahu will be charged with war crimes.

Juan says there is some basis for that and it’s not out of the realm of possibility but on the other hand, Hezbollah had 300k missiles staged in Lebanon pointed at Israel, with the intention of wiping it out.

He explains that the current war has been engineered since the 1850s and how the Albert Pike Model was to create three world wars to bring about a New World Order.

He says:

“This is the Palestinian District. What we’re fighting, in large measure is the Brits. That’s who’s behind the money-laundering going to Iran and the toll fees and everything else. “The banking stuff, fifteen ways from Sunday, these guys have been messing with us, including making sure that Iran had enough money to fund the buildups that they were doing in these places to be a threat. “They want – this Globalista New World Order crowd want, this Masonic crowd – want a third world war. That’s what’s in the book, ‘Morals and Dogma’, that Pike wrote in the mid-1800s – they need three world wars to create a New World Order. They need the conflict; divide-and-conquer.

Free PDF: ‘Morals and Dogma’ by Albert Pike.

Juan says, “You got to live in the real world, OK? The real world that we’re living in is that these guys were engineered on both sides to fight each other and bring us into the loop.”

He says that Israel is being dealt with, by getting rid of the threats that their lobby uses to keep this conflict going, saying, “Both sides wanted it. They want the whole world sucked into it, is what they want.”

Nino then asks Juan what he thinks about an interesting 4chan post about the Iran war and whether he agrees with it, which interestingly echoes some of the things that Dr Jack Kruse was recently saying about the war between the Elite Banksters and the Tech Bros:

Iran is not an insolvent pariah state. Iran is the primary source of unhedged liquidity for the shadow banking system. London is the hub; Tehran is the offshore battery. IRGC energy credits are not sold, they’re swapped for vostro credits in mid-tier Omani banks. These credits get bundled into collateralized synthetic obligations. They hit the London repo desks as high-quality collateral to back short-term loans. Without this 24/7 inflow of dark energy-backed paper, the City of London’s leverage ratios collapse.



The 2026 Iran war is based on two factions of the global elite fighting one another. Their fight has gone from boardrooms to kinetic events, which can also be seen via other seemingly unconnected “accidents” in the form of private transport crashes and security lapses for world leaders.



Faction A:

Old money central bankers, they aim to keep the Iran loop open at all costs. They know the western debt-to-GDP ratio is terminal. They use the shadow-trade to suppress domestic inflation and keep the repo market from seizing. To them, a nuclear deal is just a legal patch to keep the detergent flowing.



Faction B:

Silicon Valley neo-feudalists, they aim for kinetic escalation and regime change. They want to force a global default and great reset to move everyone onto a fully CBDC-tracked ledger. They attack the Iran loop because it is un-tracked and gives old money a way to survive without their tech.



There is no blockade, it’s a monopoly. The sanctions are not walls, they’re tolls. They create a compliance tax that ensures only the 5 biggest banks can handle the volume. Seizing the central bank of Iran is about deleting the last off-grid gold reserves. If the Iran loop breaks, London will take a 30% liquidity haircut within 48 hours, which one may see via a shift in the gold-to-oil ratio. Escalation will probably involve cutting subsea cables. The system is cannibalizing its own infrastructure to stay alive.

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Juan replies:

Yeah, it’s been going on forever, man…I think that’s pretty accurate. I mean, remember, it’s the banks in the City of London. It’s not even England, as such or the Commonwealth. It’s the banks at the center of the City of London, the one square mile that has maneuvered and engineered this, so that they have a constant cash cow toll fees for the movement of energy across the world. That’s why they want to do the Green Movement. Why? Because it’s a further toll crossing fee. You have to pay for the Carbon Credits. You have to create carbon credits. You have to sell your soul to have carbon credits. And so why? Because energy makes the world go round as the plan is out, as we increase technology, we’re always going to use more energy, always, with an increase in population, other than if we’re all wiped-out and eliminated. And so, by putting these toll fees on the movement of energy, the biggest being oil and natural gas and coal and things like that, you control whole societies, industries. You pick winners and losers, even in the pricing of the oil and things like that. So, what we’ve done is gone in and pulled the teeth of this racket being run by this banking cabal in the City of London. And remember, I told you, back when we did the 250th anniversary for the Army last summer, President Trump put the two flags up on the White House front lawn. Then he had security fencing put around the White House. And then, only one other place, the Treasury Building – not the Federal Reserve, not the Department of Justice or the Senate and House, not the Supreme Court – the Treasury. Why? Because the fight, moving forward is the White House and the Treasury. And the banking, the money, where’s a lot of that money come from? Most of it’s going through energy of one type or another all over the world. When we pull the teeth of this Energy Trade Cabal that is using energy as the basis for their monetary transactions and manipulations, we start to defang the Davos crowd, the City of London crowd, the Roman Society and Masonic and all sorts of things. And that’s important, because as we defang them and take the money away – remember, think of what happened with USAID, and they had all their money pulled from them out there, USAID, to operations all over the world. A lot of the mischief just plain was defunded, stopped. We’re doing the same thing with what’s happening in Iran and previously happened in Venezuela. We’re cutting off their money supply. And without the money, the mother’s milk of politics and terrorism and war, these guys are going to have a hard time presenting the kind of obstructions to life that they’ve been trying to do. And as we as we tone this all down, pull the money train out, we can get to serious talks in Israel and get to real peace and including us not having to throw as much money at the problem, like all these politicians. So decades, decades and decades. What other presidents wouldn’t do, Trump is now doing. Don’t throw stones at him. And Israel, they’re racing the clock, because we’re coming for them, too and they know it. That’s why they’re racing so fast to rip that whole thing apart.

So, there’s been a “buzz” about King Charles’ recent state visit and the encounter at the White House apiary and how this has something to do with ancient rituals among English and Scottish nobles.

Nino asks Juan whether there’s something different about Royal Blood and whether it has to do with being Rh negative and then he asks point blank whether the British Royal Family are shapeshifting reptilians?

Juan starts by saying that King Charles did not come to the US because he wanted to, that, “He got an ultimatum and he showed up.”

As for the blood, Juan mysteriously says that the answer has to do with suppressed physics and “Third-strand DNA”.

He says he ran across something unusual nearly two decades ago: