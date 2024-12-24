Video by @Snicklink on YouTube last year – I missed it before – but I'm glad I caught it now! 😂 Very funny!

It starts off with a satire advertisement for the album, "Vaxxmas Hits" of 2023, with Klaus Schwab singing Golden Oldie Christmas songs with satire lyrics but then it gets gate-crashed by famous members of the anti-vaxx, anti-Communist alternative media resistance.

This is an interesting and fun look at the progress that has been made in mass consciousness since last year. Trump won the 2024 election, Musk is heading-up DOGE, to jettison the parasitical, genocidal swamp creatures from the US Government and Julian Assange is finally free!

TRANSCRIPT

Klaus Schwab: (Dressed-up like Santa Claus) Hello, my name is Klaus, "the Situation" Schwab. This Christmas, cuddle up with your loved ones while you enjoy a delicious holiday feast of mealworms and crunchy crickets and pop in a very special collection of songs!

The World Enslavement Forum presents 'Vaxxmas Hits '23'!

(Singing satire lyrics, set to "White Christmas" by Irving Berlin)

Klaus Schwab: I'm dreaming of a Great Reset like Communism, just in "Smart". With gene selection and eye detection and tone surveillance everywhere.

(Singing satire lyrics, set to "Last Christmas" by George Michael)

Klaus Schwab: Like Covid, I gave you my jab but for every new stash, you had to refresh. This year, a new pandemic is here. Get ready for forced injections.

(Singing satire lyrics, set to classic 18th century English song, "The Twelve Days of Christmas")

Klaus Schwab: On the fifth day of lockdown, my government gave me five stinky masks! Four Covid tests, three boosters, two sudden death and attempted genocide!

(Singing satire lyrics, set to "Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano)

Klaus Schwab: Police at your door! Police at your door! Police at your door, growing your own food is not allowed anymore.

(Singing satire lyrics, set to "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" by J. Fred Coots & Haven Gillespie)

Klaus Schwab: You better not ask, or lift an eyebrow, why people are "dying suddenly", now. Cancer Claus is coming to town.

(Singing satire lyrics, set to "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey)

Klaus Schwab: I don't want a lot for Christmas. Just control humanity. Maybe release new hybrid species like a monkey manatee. I just want to rule the world. Every tree and every bird. That is my goal. All I want for Christmas is your soul.

(Interruption)

Klaus Schwab: (Upset) Wait, what is this?

(Cut to Guns N' Roses concert, mashed-up with other viral clips and CGIs of famous members of the anti-Communist resistance, still to the tune of "All I Want for Christmas is You")

Axl Rose: We don't want a lot for Christmas. Just leave us the f@ck alone. Go hang out with your lizard buddies and have some fresh adrenochrome!

Alex Jones: I see the Enemy – and I swear total resistance to you, with everything I've got!

Elon Musk: (Audio from famous comment to advertisers boycotting X.com) "Go f@ck yourself. Is that clear? Hey, Bob [Iger, Disney CEO]."

Tucker Carlson: (Laughs)

Andrew Tate: This is a largest PSYOP on the human psyche!

(Rapping alternate lyrics, set to "F*ck Tha Police" by N.W.A.)

Ice Cube: F@ck the vaxxine coming straight from the Pfizer lab. A healthy body don't surrender to the jab.

("All I Want for Christmas is You" music resumes)

Kim Dotcom: Their business is done by murdering millions of people.

Joe Rogan: (Riding a giant reptilian) Oh, easy there, buddy.

Donald Trump: I want everybody to stop dying.

(Group of a couple dozen well-known podcasters from the anti-Communist resistance)

Resistance Podcasters: All we want for Christmas is a global human resistance.

Mariah Carey: Stop using my song for this sh¡t!

Resistance Podcasters: All we want for Christmas...

Julian Assange: ...is to be free!

