Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Forbidden.News's avatar
Forbidden.News
Sep 30

Jay Dyer did a much better job at breaking this down and why it matters than I did: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpMOMY-uek8

The simple reason I posted about this today is because I just hate it when "Truthers" are liars.

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Steve and Krys Crimi's avatar
Steve and Krys Crimi
Sep 30

Wethinks all UK uppercrust be gay, learned in Eton. Monty Python upper class british twits skits are actually documentaries. Should we be happy that at least Candace is actually a woman?

What’s left? Alex Jones is a reptilian Draco? Tucker a Cthulian plant? Need an extra quilt to hide under…

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