VIDEO: “She’s Been Caught..” by Asmongold - Pub Sep 29, 2026 as “Satanic Inversion” by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

George Edevane of MysteryMachineNews (.@EsoShaggy on X.com) has published an extensively-documented exposé on Candace Owens that substantiates his allegations that she is secretly a lesbian, that she cheated on her husband with women via four lesbian dating apps as recently as 2022, that Zionists fund her supposedly anti-Zionist operation and that Milo Yiannopoulos is blackmailing her with gay sex tapes:

“Milo Yiannopoulos, Candace’s close friend, asserts in leaked audio that he has a sex tape of her in a lesbian extramarital affair. “This adultery occurred four years after her marriage & a year after having her first child, while she was 4-5 months pregnant with her 2nd child. Candace was 32 years old; this wasn’t a teen experimenting; this was an adult woman committing an act of infidelity.”

Edevane is offering $100,000 to anyone who can prove that all of the dating accounts he found of hers are fake.

Furthermore, Edevane has uncovered evidence that Candace’s British husband, George Farmer – son of Baron Michael Farmer, Life Peer in the House of Lords (aka “Mr Copper”, because he controls the metals market) – is also gay.

The National Pulse Editor Raheem Kassam is one of several confirming that George Farmer is a homosexual.

IMAGE: Raheem Kassam tweet.

George and Candace are beards for each other, which may help explain their highly transactional shotgun wedding but it doesn’t explain how they can live with themselves, currently expecting their fifth (IVF?) child to raise in a reality that is so inverted, it can only be described as Satanic.

How else does one reconcile these revelations with her public persona of a “tradwife”, constantly taking her children to Catholic mass and her trademark put-down, that “Everything Is Fake and Gay”?

IMAGE: Fake & Gay Crewneck Sweatshirt for sale on Candace Owens’ website.

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To be clear, nobody is mad that Candace is gay. They’re mad that she’s a pathological liar.

Who are these blackmailed influencers who are dangled in front of us to become multi-millionaires, selling their distractions?

YouTuber, Asmongold did good coverage of this story and to the reactions within the Twittersphere:

“Candace Owens is a barnacle. Worthless, rough, destructive, attached to something infinitely more valuable than herself that has been slowly decaying and eroding the foundation of the thing that she has attached herself to in the most parasitic and worthless way possible. She represents the worst inclinations of the dumbest people. “She is the manifestation of stupidity, insanity, hypocrisy, and just pure garbage. And do you remember what I said about Candace Owens that I was waiting for the day? I’m just... And I just go in and the thing is that Asmon being vague, I’m not being vague, I think she’s a disgusting, filthy, f@cking stupid bitch liar that successfully derailed the concerted effort that there should have been against dismantling Leftist domestic terrorism by inserting red herrings about Israel in order for her own personal gain and I think that she should have her reputation completely destroyed, if not put in jail or fined for millions of dollars…”

George Edevane notes that Candace has begun deleting these old dating app accounts but it’s too late, as he’d already archived everything.

IMAGE: George Edevane tweet.

IMAGE: George Edevane tweet.

VIDEO → HERE .

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