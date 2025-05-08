ForbiddenNews Substack

ForbiddenNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
2h

Viruses are very fake. The real psyop which has controlled the world for over 100 years is that viruses a real. They are fake. PhDs are the most fanatical pushers of this lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
31m

Alexandra, you have really hit the jackpot on this one. The idea that the white clots are amyloid is absolutely correct. How this happens after the "jab" is explained in an essay by Dr. Lewis Coleman that we just published on Three Sages here:

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/why-does-the-covid-jab-maim-and-kill

The amyloid is produced within the body as the result of a known biochemical process. It has long been known that amyloidosis is a deadly disease resulting from what Dr. Coleman describes as the stress response. It is found in rheumatoid arthritis and other stress-related illnesses. The genocidal maniacs who produced the "jab" know all about this and have used their knowledge to trigger the amyloid response in billions of people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture