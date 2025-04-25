VIDEO: "Second Pentagon Official Caught on Hidden Camera Plotting Against President Trump Resigns" - Pub. by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net April 25, 2025

Yet another DC bureaucrat and the second Pentagon official – DoD Branch Chief Nicolas Turza – has been caught on hidden camera, bragging to a woman who he'd only just met through a dating app about his high-level Pentagon job and how he vows to "Resist" Donald Trump and "Everything he does," lambasting the President with the same fraudulent Deep State canard that drove the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation and that has driven the nonstop lawfare against him.

A toe-curlingly awkward confrontation video with James O'Keefe and Nicolas Turza may on the way but regardless, Turza has resigned.

I love how OMG's undercover journalist always acts like total ditz! She lays it on so thick! No adult woman talks like that! These bureaucrats love this Baby Talk and they have zero situational awareness about the two hidden cameras filming them, as they profess their insubordination and Treason.

Just before President Trump was sworn-in last January, James O'Keefe's OMG team caught Jamie Mannina, a contractor at the Joint Chiefs as he gushed to this same woman about how he had been meeting with "retired generals" in the highest-security of all US Government SCIFs, known as "The Tank" at the Pentagon, in order to discuss "raising money" to "hire staff" to pursue whatever it takes to Stop Trump during his second term. He flirtatiously told her this was "Very sensitive information. We're going to have to keep it between us."

Mannina also told her that lately, he had transitioned from writing under his own name to ghostwriting for retired generals, which he deemed necessary to challenge Trump's influence.

Mannina was reportedly fired soon after this fiasco but there has apparently been no other action taken against him. His LinkedIn profile still shows him working at Booz Allen Hamilton, his personal website is still flaunting his 20-year career as a DC bureaucrat.

Mannina was Hillary Clinton's Special Assistant when she was the New York Senator. Mannina followed her to the State Department, which experienced a pedophilia scandal on her watch while he was there.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Charles Q Brown was abruptly fired by Trump a month after OMG's Mannina video came out, 32 days after Trump was sworn-in.

Several years previously, Mannina was caught in another undercover sting at an Arlington, VA home after he'd allegedly made online arrangements to meet and to have sex with an underage teen at that address. Jamie Mannina admits on-camera in this video that, "I just wanted to try to get to know her" (an underage girl).

One would hope that the alleged retired and active generals who'd been colluding with Mannina would think twice about doing whatever they were going to do, as they might get stopped, the same way their intended election theft last November got stopped.

Between this and the ongoing judicial coup against Trump's agenda, it's clear that the bureaucracy's war against the American People is not over.

Attorney Mike Davis made the rounds of alternative media shows on Thursday, assuring audiences that, "Just because you’re not seeing criminal indictments right now, that does not mean they’re not coming. They are very much incoming."