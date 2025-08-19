Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg
16h

Comey is on the top ten list most deserving jail time, others include Brennan, Clapper, Fauci, Gates, and many many more.

Rumor has it that Taylor Swift is a dude, kind of like big Mike, Michael LaVaugn Robinson. Crazy world out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
17h

His comments on Substack are locked 🤣🤣 His behavior is just plain weird. Bro’ is SCARED! He should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Forbidden.News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture