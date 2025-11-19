Seditious Feds Accelerate Insurrection

This video tweeted yesterday by Democrat leaders is unprecedented in US history. All of them are currently in office, all are former members of the military or intelligence and they’re launching a social media video campaign that seems to promote an insurrection within the US Intelligence Community and within the Armed Forces against this presidential administration.

The video showcases each official urging members to “Disobey illegal orders” at a time when they claim, “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens”, assuring members that, “We have your back” and ordering them to not “Give up the ship”.

Seditious Feds are publicly organizing an anti-Trump coalition among serving members of the military and intelligence, who may have already committed acts that will be found to be crimes of sedition and treason. They appear to be calling on them to join in an insurrection against the government.

Seditious Feds are trying to get ahead of the imminent declaration of a National Emergency and potential military retaliation for the Act of War that is the attack on the US voting system by foreign entities, in collusion with US Federal Agents.

Seditious Feds are trying to get ahead of Trump’s imminent issuance of an Executive Order about the US voting system, that would remove voting machines, end (most) mail-in ballots, restore hand-count paper ballots, have all ballots counted at the precinct on election day and not have ballots shipped to central vote counting centers.

Seditious Feds want to sow doubt that these actions are legal. They are 100% legal and they are the duty of the Commander-in-Chief.

Will the people in this video have their security clearances revoked and be barred from federal property, like the 51 former intelligence members who declared Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian Disinformation”?

Share

TRANSCRIPT

(Montage)

I’m Senator Alyssa Slotkin [D-MI]. I’m Senator Mark Kelly [D-NJ]. I’m Representative Chris DeLuzio [D-PA]. I’m Congressman Maggie Goodlander [D-NH]. I’m Representative Chrissy Houlahan [D-PA]. I’m Congressman Jason Crow [D-WI].

Sen Mark Kelly: I was a captain in the United States Navy.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: I’m a former CIA officer.

Rep Chris DeLuzio: Former Navy.

Rep Jason Crow: Former paratrooper and Army Ranger.

Rep Maggie Goodlander: Former intelligence officer.

Rep Chrissy Houlahan: Former Air Force.

Sen Mark Kelly: We want to speak directly to members of the military

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: ...and the intelligence community

Rep Jason Crow: ...who take risks each day

Rep Chris DeLuzio: ..to keep Americans safe.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now.

Rep Chrissy Houlahan: Americans trust their military.

Rep Chris DeLuzio: But that trust is at risk.

Sen Mark Kelly: This administration is pitting our uniformed military

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: ...and intelligence community professionals

Rep Jason Crow: ...against American citizens.

Sen Mark Kelly: Like us, you all swore an oath

Rep Maggie Goodlander: ...to protect and defend this Constitution.

Rep Chris DeLuzio: Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad,

Rep Jason Crow: ...but from right here at home.

Sen Mark Kelly: Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: You can refuse illegal orders.

Rep Chris DeLuzio: You must refuse illegal orders.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: No one has to carry out orders that violate the law

Rep Chrissy Houlahan: ...or our Constitution.

Rep Jason Crow: We know this is hard.

Sen Mark Kelly: And that it’s a difficult time to be a public servant.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: But whether you’re serving in the CIA,

Rep Jason Crow: ...in the Army,

Rep Chris DeLuzio: the Navy,

Rep Chrissy Houlahan: ...the Air Force,

Sen Mark Kelly: ...your vigilance is critical.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: And know that we have your back.

Rep Jason Crow: Because now, more than ever,

Rep Chrissy Houlahan: ...the American people need you.

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: We need you to stand up for our laws,

Rep Chris DeLuzio: ...our Constitution,

Sen Mark Kelly: ...and who we are as Americans. Don’t give up

Rep Chris DeLuzio: Don’t give up

Rep Jason Crow: Don’t give up

Sen Alyssa Slotkin: Don’t give up the ship.

SEE ALSO:

Testimonials from satisfied customers:

Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer! Shop now and take advantage of our extended Black Friday Sale before it’s too late. If you have any questions or need assistance, our customer support team is always here to help at: admin@gcmafplus.com



P.S. Share the joy! Tell your friends and family about our GcMAF sale and let them enjoy the savings too!