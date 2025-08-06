VIDEO: 'ShadowGate' - Pub. Aug. 6, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Tore Maras did a 4+ hour marathon stream yesterday of past films that she and others have produced on the topics of online psychological operations and about Barack Obama, the "CIA test tube baby" whose entire persona was fabricated out of whole cloth and how the 2012 Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, was passed by Obama to legalize domestic propaganda, in order to foster and to exploit online influencers and to conduct Fifth Generation Warfare against the American People.

The first film shown was the epochal 2020 independent film, 'ShadowGate', which delves into the details of Interactive Internet Activities (IIA) and the use of the military datamining psychological warfare weapon known as Shadownet which has been used to control the public narrative through social media and mainstream media, in order to rig elections and to organize the Astroturf pro-Palestine and BLM riots, to overthrow Ukraine, to do the Plandemic and to overthrow President Trump's first term, among many other things.

'ShadowGate' features whistleblowers, Tore Maras and Patrick Bergy, who describe a network of government contractors in the Intelligence Community with access to the NSA's dragnet surveillance and AI programs and who exploit this information to blackmail and control politicians and other powerful people.

Bergy built the architecture of Shadownet for the US Army, which was later privatized and commercialized for personal gain by General James L Jones. It is a military psychological warfare weapon comprised of the digital data collected about each of us and weaponized against us in social media, the military term for which is Interactive Internet Activities (IIA).

Bergy says Shadownet was used heavily in the Ukraine Color Revolution by Paul Manafort and that an entire private military contracting industry has sprung up over the past decade, with multiple companies creating different versions of this software, the more recent of which are increasingly automated by Agentic AI.

All I can say is everyone needs to get situational awareness on the internet and especially while on social media sites and to take a good look at who (or what) is telling you something and why – and this is why you need to watch 'ShadowGate'.

A PDF of the full transcript of 'ShadowGate' appears beneath the video, linked HERE.

