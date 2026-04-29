VIDEO: “Shawn Taylor Act Blue Investigations Update” - Pub Apr 28, 2026

ActBlue is supposed to be a Democratic Party political action committee (PAC) and fundraising platform but retired Deputy Police Chief Shawn Taylor and his team of forensic accountants have found that ActBlue is actually a money-laundering identity theft organization involved in financing the Color Revolution being waged against the United States.

Shawn has been investigating the banking industry’s hybrid war against humanity for nearly twenty years and he joined The Alpha Warrior Show on Tuesday with his latest findings.

He says ActBlue donors’ identities were stolen and those identities were used to move illicit funds into political action committees and into non-profit organizations. He says the BLM fundraising campaign that went through ActBlue was used to gather many of the identities that have since been fraudulently used in this way.

For example, Shawn found five elderly victims of ActBlue’s smurfing operation who on paper appeared to have each donated over one million dollars, yet in reality, they were not wealthy and they did not make the donations purported by ActBlue.

Shawn says he found one victim whose identity has been used 35,000 times to make fake contributions, which he says equates to 35,000 separate counts of Identity Theft. Like most of those targeted by ActBlue, this victim is elderly. “So, that’s 35,000 counts of Elder Abuse…That’s 70,000 felony counts off of one individual.” Moreover, he suspects that there are hundreds of thousands of similar individuals/cases.

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Shawn believes there are hundreds of millions of dollars being illegally moved through ActBlue’s platform. He says this is why ActBlue has invoked their 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination 146 times so far during their hearings with the House Oversight Committee.

Alpha asks if he thinks these cases will be difficult to prosecute and Shawn replies that they’re very straightforward and that he’s personally focused on making state cases, not federal RICO cases, etc, despite thinking there are ample grounds for these, saying:

“Is there Wire Fraud in this? Absolutely. Are there all kinds of other violations? Yes, there are but the simplest thing to get through to a jury is Identity Theft and – people prey on our elderly, that’s not OK. They’re some of the most vulnerable in our society…This is Elder Abuse, 100%. So let’s keep it simple.”

His investigation also found money coming into ActBlue from overseas to fund political activity in the US (which is illegal) and money from USAID – which is to say US Taxpayer money that was stolen – that was sent through ActBlue to fund subversive, anti-American NGOs.

He continues:

“We’ve seen large mortgages – people like Regina Jones Wallace, who’s the CEO, who’s stepped down – on her home in Texas and her home in California that was worth millions; that had illegal mortgages in the millions – in the tens of millions of dollars – on homes that were less than a million dollars than they were actually worth. They were also ActBlue operating locations. We found that with several people that were officers of ActBlue… “So we’ve been investigating that, we’ve been dealing with that. We’ve been meeting with state attorney generals, US attorneys and at Main Justice DOJ and all of that. We’ve handed over a lot of information.”

Shawn says that in the next few days, he’ll be releasing a video on X.com, teaching people how to use the FEC website and to find out whether they or their parents or their grandparents have had their identities stolen to launder illegal political contributions and he’ll be setting up a way for victims to contact him, so he can send them a short questionnaire to help them get their cases started in their respective states.

Alpha asks Shawn to define “smurfing” for his audience and he replies:

“Basically, somebody’s taking your identity – stolen identity – and they’re making contributions – hundreds, if not thousands of contributions – in your name, illegitimately. That’s it. Identity theft. They’re taking your information, making it their own so they can make illegal contributions and move illegal money.”

Alpha then reminds viewers about a recent announcement from Scott Bessent about financial crimes whistleblowers being eligible for 30% of the penalties, if their information leads to successful litigation and he urges anybody working at ActBlue now or in the past to come forward for the money, if nothing else.

Shawn continues, saying that since its inception in 2004, ActBlue has been fulcrum that has facilitated money-laundering, voter fraud, election fraud and mortgage fraud, like we saw with many politicians in Arizona and Runbeck Election Services, who investigators found were laundering Sinaloa cartel money through fake deeds and mortgages.

He says:

“A lot of it’s the same players. One of the players was Al Gore – and Al Gore was on TV today, talking about how the Gulf Stream or something’s going to disappear and we’re going to go into an ice age!.. “But we’re seeing a lot of the same players, a lot of the same political factions, a lot of the same non-profits, a lot of the same countries. A lot of the stuff jumps off into other countries…We’re seeing a lot of the same banks, where a lot of these places are banking at the same banks. You have Toronto-Dominion, you have the Bank of Montreal, you have the Royal Bank of Canada, you have Goldman-Sachs, you have all of that. “And what we’re seeing is these banks are central, they’re key to all of this stuff that’s happening and anybody can look it up, just google it. Google the banks that I just stated and ask about FinCEN and if these banks have been fined in the past 5 to 10 years and you’re going to find out that a lot of these banks weren’t reporting to FinCEN and have been fined hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars for failing to report to FinCEN.”

Shawn says he has more information that he will be handing over shortly to the Government about all of these crimes and he says a lot of indictments are already being handed down related to all of this, they’re just not being publicized or else they’re sealed indictments.

He’s beyond confident – he knows – about major indictments coming in May and June, leading up to the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4th.

He expects FBI raids and arrests at major political figures’ homes this year, noting that they brought back the firing squads for a reason.

“This is sedition. This is treason, which is punishable by death…You’re going to have a lot of people flipping to try to stay alive.”

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