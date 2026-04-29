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Steve and Krys Crimi's avatar
Steve and Krys Crimi
4h

One of the main reasons why we stopped participating as hosts in Airbnb was that they were proudly reporting that they were donating a portion of profits to Act Blue and Black Lives Matter. That's money that we helped to collect through room fees and we wanted no part of it. We took a big financial hit by dropping out. That was during the height of the lockdowns when they also wanted us to wear masks (even while we were cleaning the space), keep six feet from guests and they threatened to block us from the booking calendar if we did not agree to comply. And at the same time, we found an article in Breitbart News that Airbnb was selling our information to the Chinese Communist party. That finally did it. We flipped them the bird and unhooked from the vampiric empire of Airbnb for good. (Krys)

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john Mackay's avatar
john Mackay
4h

The fraud is so obvious and so provable that I have to conclude our own conservative politicians condone it…

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