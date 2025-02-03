The Black Hawk Continuity of Government (COG) training exercises, referenced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in his first press conference are routine and have been ongoing since 9/11, according to George Webb, who says that the current COG plans were written by Dick Cheney, going into 9/11. He adds that former CIA Director, John Brennan is Cheney's successor, as the head of the Cabal to take down the United States using COG in order to torpedo "Every pillar of the Constitution":

"Dick Cheney sat down in 1999, even before he was Vice-President with George Bush and lined all this stuff out and as soon as he became Vice-President, he put it all in. And it's basically a torpedo for every pillar of the Constitution. Again, starting with an attack on us [9/11], starting with a false flag and then a response to take away more rights [Patriot Act]. "And coronavirus is going to be right in there. January 6th is going to be another thing to take away rights and enable snipers to shoot citizens, getting over posse comitatus and all those things. Each one of those torpedoes is used to take out a pillar of the Constitution. "Dick Cheney started it. The current custodian of it is John Brennan."

That sounds about right to me, although I have no way of confirming this or many other statements cited in this article about the back-to-back airline crashes last week.

George says the reason we see the Black Hawk "flying erratically" and taking runs at commercial airliners, causing another American Airlines Flight to abort landing the previous day is because they are practicing flight intercepts, for another 9/11-type "hijacked plane" scenario, to shoot a Hellfire Missile at it and cause the wreckage to land in the Potomac River, instead of all over the Government Buildings.

This sounds insanely reckless but George claims that all of this is laid-out in the book, 'Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself--While the Rest of Us Die' by Garrett Graff.

I haven't read that book but SpookdBlog, a self-described retired Director of Operations at the Defense Clandestine Service directly contradicted this in a series of posts about the DC mid-air collision, last Wednesday night:

Davison Airfield is in Ft Belvoir

"helicopter training" is not conducted at night, especially near, or in the flight path of commercial aircraft!

This had to be a Military remote control op intended to bring down that airliner.

Identify the 3 military guys aboard the chopper & their chain of command,

retrieve ALL comms between the chopper & Ft Belvoir!

Get Pax list of the airliner.

Which passenger did the Military leadership want to kill!

I predict multiple Courts Martial tied to this crash!

Damage of that sort to a commercial Airliner does not result from an inactive with a helicopter.

This "accident" was no Accident!

Inspect the military crew for bullet wounds, possibly explaining lack of comms from the chopper.

This will be Hegseth's first challenge

Shut down Davison Airfield operations immediately and bring in the entire chain of command, up to the CJCS for interrogation

(not just a debriefing)

Take these all the way up to Milley.

This was an impossible "accident"

1) A military helicopter should not have been in that flight path on a "training mission

2) definitely not on night navigation for "training"

3) the commercial flight was on a normal landing approach

4) it appears the chopper was remote controlled, thus it ignored warnings from the airport

5) if there were a crew on that aircraft , they were killed beforehand so there would be bodies in the wreckage ( perhaps with bullet holes in their skulls)

5) I've never seen wreckage like that in any military aircraft crashes I've investigated

6) who was on that commercial aircraft that they wanted to kill!

George and others have noted that the Black Hawk took off from the "Saudi Embassy" at 811 Lawton Street in McLean, VA – which is not the Saudi Embassy, it is a property owned and used by members and guests of the Saudi Kingdom's foreign service. George notes that John Brennan was the CIA Station Chief in Saudi Arabia.

Tore Maras, who is an avid critic of Brennan screamed on her social media that anyone advancing "conspiracy theories" about the Saudis is "not your friend".

For his part, L Todd Wood, who says he has "several thousand hours in high-performance rotary-wing aircraft flying for a Tier One Special Operations unit" and who is the Publisher of CD Media, Armed Services Press and other indenpedent news websites says, "I am not aware of a collision where an aircraft is on a straight flight path, for a long time, on a clear night, and hits another aircraft essentially flying at the same altitude with massive landing and navigation lights illuminated."

Wood notes the Black Hawk helicopter's Pilot-in-Command, now identified as Captain Rebecca Lobach, "an apparent lesbian who attended pride events" who served as a White House social aide during Joe's Biden Presidency and thus, there may have been a political motivation behind the attack and that, "the question at least needs to be investigated as to whether this was a suicide crash."

I think that a cyber-hijacking is more likely, as described by Tore Maras, that, "Certain modifications could enable a Black Hawk to be remotely controlled against the pilots' will. Sikorsky's MATRIX™ autonomy system allows for optionally-piloted operation, meaning if hacked or overridden, control could be forcibly taken away."

Also, Black Hawks have anti-collision systems.

