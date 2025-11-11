VIDEO: “Sidney Powell Was Right!” - Pub. Nov 11, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Late last Sunday night, attorney and former federal prosecutor, Sidney Powell was one of 77 people fully pardoned by President Trump for their efforts in challenging the results of the 2020 election.

Powell officially joined Trump’s legal team on November 19, 2020 and she’s had nothing but headaches ever since. Just two days after the press conference in the video above, Powell was separated from Trump’s team, I suspect due to her allegations about Smartmatic and its successors. However, she continued to independently file federal lawsuits on Trump’s behalf, losing four cases in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin.

For her troubles, she’s been sued five times for defamation totaling around $5 billion by multiple Dominion and Smartmatic executives. In 2021, Michigan recommended her disbarment in and disciplinary action was later brought against her by the State Bar of Texas. In October 2023, she was sentenced to six years of probation for her role in challenging the election results in Georgia. She’s been vilified in Wikipedia and ridiculed throughout the mainstream media, while the rest of Trump’s legal team and other supporters have met similar fates.

In this video of Sidney Powell’s speech at a November 19, 2020 press conference with Trump’s legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, Joseph diGenova and Jenna Ellis, she laid out many of the same details that we’ve recently come to learn from Patrick Byrne, Gary Bentsen and Ralph Pelluzzo about the Deep State’s global election theft operation using Venezuela’s Smartmatic software.

Powell read from an October 6, 2006 letter to then-Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson from Rep Carolyn Maloney, which we recently learned from Pelluzzo had spurred an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that determined the Venezuelans had disguised the owners of Smartmatic, causing the Treasury Department to announce they did not trust this software.

Powell referred to an affidavit from a “very strong witness” whose testimony was used in Lin Wood’s case filed in Georgia. This witness seems like he might be the same Smartmatic whistleblower whose video-recorded sworn testimony was released by Patrick Byrne last September.

It’s now five years later and it appears that Sidney Powell was right in November of 2020 and she’s been right all along: Details of this vote theft operation were known by the US Treasury, at the highest level of the US Government since 2006, yet she was removed from Trump’s legal team for talking about it and she and several others have had their careers destroyed – and on top of that, they’ve been sued by Smartmatic and Dominion for billions and billions of dollars.

On Monday, Pardon Attorney and Weaponization Czar, Ed Martin joined Steve Bannon to provide some background on the 77 full pardons issued by President Trump late on Sunday to those involved in the 2020 Alternate Elector efforts, including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

The proclamation covers all actions tied to challenging and exposing fraud in the 2020 election and it declares the move as an end to a “Grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” for the weaponization of the Federal Government against innocent Americans during the Biden administration.

As Ed told Steve, “Normal people, regular guys and gals put their hand up and said, ‘I’ll be an Alternate Elector to help.’ They were the County Chair. They were a local judge and Jack Smith and his team and Fani Willis, they destroyed these people.”

Ed explains that what these Alternate Electors did was no different from what Democrats in Hawaii did in 1960, when they challenged the results of the extremely close presidential election between John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon and they succeeded in overturning the results in their state, helping Kennedy win the presidency. Hawaiians didn’t have their lives destroyed for following the law.

Ed continues, “The people in this country operated within the rules and the law and the Constitution and they were brutalized by it. And so the pardon attempts to start to change that. And I think it’s the opening – I know, because I’m involved – in getting to the truth of 2020.”

Ed begins to describe how Biden appointee, Special Counsel Jack Smith had intended to simultaneously try hundreds if not thousands of Trump supporters as a class, similar to the Maxi Trials of the Sicilian Mafia in the 1980s and how Trump’s then-attorney, Todd Blanche successfully fought him off.

Ed Martin is working on many other cases, some involving the theft of the 2020 election and he is tight-lipped in this interview but last August, Alex Jones said he’d just gotten off a long phone call with Ed, who told him that there were currently over 30 grand juries open, which Alex said he’d confirmed from a separate source that were investigating the crimes of the Biden “Autopen” Regime in the DC area, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Ed had told Alex that Treason, Racketeering, Fraud and other major crimes had been committed and that almost none of the Democrats had ever paid their taxes, which is why many will initially be indicted for Tax Evasion, just like Al Capone.

Last August, Alex Jones reported that Ed Martin’s team was given access to all of former Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s communications and that within those communications, they found that January 6th did not go off as planned. Something akin to another 9/11 was supposed to have happened but it didn’t.

Nevertheless, the script given to all of the corrupt politicians remained the same, which is why Nancy Pelosi and all of the other clowns continued to cynically claim for years that J6 was “worse than 9/11” and “worse than Pearl Harbor”.

As we know, the pipe bombs that were planted at both the RNC and RNC headquarters didn’t go off – and they weren’t even real bombs.

According to Alex, Jack Smith’s emails and text messages revealed that he was supposed to be appointed in response to a huge massacre on J6 (which didn’t happen) and he was supposed to mount a “UN star chamber tribunal in DC” and put on “North Korea-style show trials”, in which “tens of thousands of people [Trump supporters] would be convicted as a class, in absentia, simultaneously in giant televised show trials, that would have effectively established a DC-run judicial dictatorship”.

So, while we ask ourselves why Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were allowed to be destroyed and sued for billions by Dominion and we ask why hundreds of innocent J6 protestors rotted in the DC Jail for years without trial – and for that matter, why my business and retirement were completely destroyed and I am still blacklisted by advertisers and I remain banned by Facebook and X.com – we may consider that we escaped a 9/11-level false flag event on January 6th that would have been used to justify never-before-seen levels of tyranny in this country, complete with Death Camps.

We escaped the original Globalist “pandemic agenda” that called for 10 years of lockdowns, due to ongoing “virus variants”, during which time millions of unvaccinated people were to disappear into COVID camps, like those built in China, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Massachusetts and Washington State.

As recently as 2023, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was able to reverse the decision of New York’s Supreme Court that her “Quarantine Camps” were Unconstitutional – and she was able to resume their construction!

Remember, when Hillary Clinton called for “formal de-programming” and re-education of Trump supporters on CNN, on the heels of the FBI announcing via Newsweek that 80,000,000+ Trump voters were “domestic terrorists”?

We don’t even know all of what we’ve escaped so far and we’re hardly out of the woods.

