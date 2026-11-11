Solve et Coagula

It would seem that the future of humanity rests on how the Trump administration responds to the theft of the 2026 Midterms and on how it will address the vote fraud machines, going forward.

Or maybe not, according to Future Forecasting Group’s Dick Allgire, who says that we are rapidly and inexorably headed toward Communism, enforced by blockchain. The whole governmental structure of the United States is going to be dismantled in order to accomplish this and there’s nothing anybody can do to stop it.

On the day of Zohran Mamdani’s election last year, Dick explained that a Communist Muslim had been brought in to oversee the destruction of the financial capital of America, which would explain why New Yorkers are being treated to scenes like this, as the system implodes:

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Dick says the Future Forecasting Group has been explaining for years that we’re in the transition to a new digital financial system, a new system of administration on Planet Earth, where all human beings will have a digital certificate and that every interaction and every bit of commerce will be tokenized and it’s all going to be run by AI and blockchain technology.

On Monday, he posted a video saying that the recent revelations from Calley Means about former White House Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles prove that the US President isn’t really the most powerful person in the world and that all of his policies would be blocked by the thousands of people in position to do so and that no matter what he promised to do, it would not be done, unless the higher powers allowed it.

Dick said that it’s very likely that there will never be another Republican President and he pronounced the Trump Agenda “done”, adding:

“They’re going to bring in 100 million new citizens to replace the current ones. You’ll see that start happening. Texas will be a Sanctuary State. So the people that voted for the Democrats have voted for the dismantling of this country…You will not stop this. There is no possible way. You have no means of stopping any of this.”

The finality with which he said this was chilling.

In other words, he’s saying it’s not only the end of the Post-WWII financial system and “Rules-Based Order”, it’s like the end of a geological aeon.

Back in 2009, I wrote a book about 2012, the Maya Apocalypse. The book covered the Maya Long Count Calendar and mythology and how these compared to the world age doctrines of other ancient cultures around the world; how physicists Muller & Rohde’s ‘Cycles of Fossil Diversity’ indicated that cyclical mass extinctions were caused by periods of increased cometary impacts, as well as other geophysical fluctuations.

Astronomers claim that our Solar System is on the outer fringes of the Milky Way Galaxy and it orbits around the Galactic Center while moving up and down, through the Galactic Arm like an old carousel pony. As the Solar System moves through the Galactic Arm, it moves into areas with high density plasma and asteroids, and out into areas that are relatively clear, which is thought to account for one of the long cycles of periodic cometary impacts.

In the ancient mythology, the abiding story is that the “gods” were unhappy with their creation, often because they were becoming too much like their “creators” and they sought to knock humanity down a peg, if not wipe them out, entirely.

Having done all that research, I couldn’t help but be struck by how this scenario appeared to be replaying in the modern world during COVID and ever since. After all, these timeworn myths were written by the ancient forebears of the Davos Crowd, the secret rulers of the world.

Crazier still is that the Future Forecasting Group’s recent forecasts have Dick Allgire sounding like a mouthpiece for the Davos Crowd.

Why is Dick so sure that there’s no means of stopping the Islamo-Communist overthrow of America and that we just have to take it lying down?

How “inexorable” can the dismantling of America be, if it requires human sacrifice and Satanic pedophilia rituals?

A friend of mine who was Marine Spec Ops Captain and later a PMC is at 75%-25% that Trump will not do anything significant about the election fraud, as he doesn’t want to be blamed for a civil war and that he’d rather cut deals to protect his family.

He also says that Trump negotiated with the secret rulers of the world for the dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency for the next 250 years. This means the genocide has been canceled, because they don’t have to worry about the debt anymore, because they can afford to pay out the entitlements.

In any case, since the Republican “bloodbath” last week, some things have started breaking Trump’s way. A House investigation found Trump innocent of any wrongdoing regarding Jeffrey Epstein and a federal judge in Florida has allowed the President’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC to proceed.

And maybe Juan O Savin is right and some time soon, the military group that asked Trump to run will stage a nuclear false flag that will trigger the NORAD system and all of the computers within the military and civilian intelligence agencies to send in their secret access codes, as was done in Hawaii in 2018, prior to Trump’s anouncement of a National Security Emergency and closing up Cheyenne Mountain on March 15th of 2020.

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