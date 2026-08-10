The Association of World Election Bodies, (A-WEB) is the most consequential organization that you’ve never heard of. According to Juan O Savin, this global election body has been integral to the Deep State-Chinese plan to quietly conquer every country in the world through stolen elections – and we’re about to start hearing more about it.

Calling from Seoul, South Korea, Juan tells Michael Jaco that although A-WEB purports to be a Korean organization, it is 100% a front for the Chinese Communist Party.

Whereas the Serbian server farms and the Venezuelan technicians are on the operations side of the global election theft operation, A-WEB is on the executive side, with headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 111 member countries and 121 different governing bodies throughout those countries.

One of the main funders of this Chinese A-WEB operation to steal the vote in elections worldwide was USAID, which has been known since the 1970s to be a CIA front, staffed and operated by CIA personnel. Juan says this is the reason why the CIA has never cooperated with Trump’s 2018 Executive Order 13848 concerning foreign interference in the US elections.

After the November 3rd, 2020 election, then-DNI John Ratcliffe was given 45 days to provide information on whether or not there was foreign interference and Juan says he failed to do so, because this would have revealed the work of A-WEB to influence the US election through their operatives.

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As Juan tells Michael Jaco:

“And you pull on that string and it goes out to the whole world. And they did not want to be exposed. And the collusion and cooperation of other intelligence agencies within the US Homeland Security System, they were very, very concerned and aware that you pull on that A-WEB string, everything comes unraveled. “[A-WEB]… is part of a very intricate, extensive, expansive operation to undermine governments around the world – literally succeeding, if you want to go by where President Trump’s coming from, in stealing the 2020 Election in the United States. “But let me go just a little bit further on that. So that presumes China’s doing everything they’re doing and we’re doing nothing? We have no response in play to try to counter this? No, bullsh¡t. “That’s why there’s not a lot of light that’s given to the public on much of what’s being done to counter this, because we haven’t pulled the pin completely on what needs to be done to counter this global operation. “But it’s coming and it’s coming very quickly. The flip, the turn is about to occur. And that’s why President Trump has called-out China, named it very precisely as being at behind the scenes, very overtly doing these things. “And then, where is the front line? You know, you have a nation-states attacking and responding, but they usually do it as much as possible, not on their own turf to expose their own resources, citizenry, etc. So they do it at proxy locations. “Where’s the main hub on planet Earth of the election frauds and undermining of elections, capturing of elections all across the planet? It’s right here in Seoul, South Korea. You are right now looking at the city that is at the front lines of election fraud on planet Earth, where the Chinese are working through to take over the world… “This isn’t a policing matter. We’ve been attacked at the nation-state level. And the people behind the attack aren’t looking at this as tiddlywinks or checkers. This is chess to control the whole world. “President Trump saying it’s China – saying it publicly, not mincing any words – is important, because it starts to focus our minds and our understanding of the type of a war that we’re in, because it’s about to get much more real, much broader, going into the digital stuff and even the falsehoods that happened with Biden getting put in power. “And it will help the people to understand this context of a worldwide war in the election area as the basis for having to pause with the election here coming up, because the voter rolls haven’t been cleaned up. You now have a number of candidates that have been moved through the primaries onto the general ballot for this fall election on November 3rd, and they are not there clean and if you were to go forward with the [2026] election, you would just seal the deal on the election fraud. You’d have to start over for another process. Two years from now, we don’t have that. “In this fight on the election stuff, the beachhead, I believe, that is going to have to be our main assault is right here, in South Korea. It’s the most important location for what’s going on if you’re going to cut off the influence into elections across the world. It’s the pivot point for China out into the rest of the world. And you need to nip it in the bud.”

IMAGE: Ongoing election integrity protests in South Korea.

Juan talks about the South Korean local election rerun protests at Olympic Park in Seoul, that have been ongoing since early June and have not been receiving much coverage in the West.

South Koreans have been protesting daily non-stop for over two months over many of the same election fraud signals that we’ve exprienced in the US and they’ve been chanting, “Hand count paper ballot, counted where cast, stop election fraud!”

Members of the Chinese military have been placed as police officers in South Korea and they’ve been treating the protestors harshly.

South Korea is completely saturated with Chinese Communist agents and like ours, their government has been subverted. In a country of 50 million people, the paid-off politicians under Chinese control have decided they’re going to allow up to 10 million Chinese a year to come into South Korea.

Juan says:

“What [the protestors] want is for the ballots to be opened in public with all the observers there. And what they also believe that they will find is that a significant number of the ballots will be on ballot paper that clearly is not the official paper here, because they’ve already found some of it in various places. It’ll be a large number. “In fact, here’s another aside. Around the country, when the people realized a lot of these ballots were fraudulent, that they were made on the wrong paper, election officials took the ballots and they took them to locations where they could burn them and openly burned them. So people complained about all the smoke from the burning ballots around the country. But in this location, they didn’t get to it. “Another location, because the people made such a stink about the smoke and the stench, and the ballots were being burned, they took seven and a half tons of these fraudulent ballots, so nobody could get them forensically, and they dissolved them in chemicals so that they couldn’t be looked at. And then they’d be utterly less than ash.”

South Korea’s voter rolls need to be cleaned-up, just as the American ones do. Juan says Koreans started going door-to-door with the voter rolls, checking to see if the people on the rolls actually lived where they said and tens of thousands of voters have now been outed as Chinese “ghost voters”; at apartments with 10 people living at them that have one bedroom, etc.

“Where have you heard that kind of crap before?” Juan says.

Actual Chinese nationals have been registered to vote in Korea as though they live at real addresses there that have been digitally hijacked from the local residents.

Juan says that American flags can be seen waving at the protests because the South Koreans see their fate as tied to what happens in America. The protestors believe that if America doesn’t succeed with what President Trump is doing, there’s no way they’ll survive.

Juan says that money-laundering in campaign finance is going to be a huge part of what’s about to be discussed and the many parallels seen in Maricopa County and Sedona, Arizona and Silicon Valley. These were key places where Chinese operatives flowed money out to campaigns across the country to flip other counties.

In Juan’s opinion, if the Midterm Elections aren’t paused, we will have blown past a critical checkpoint, “After which there’s nothing but the cliff and no time to stop before the cliff. And I believe that that’s why you’re going to see something stunning and amazing.”

So far, a total of 72 countries have had their governments silently overthrown by this global election theft operation.

Juan continues: