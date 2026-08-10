Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

This is why the election fight cannot stop at slogans. Clean rolls, paper ballots, hand counts where cast, transparent custody, public observation, forensic access, and full funding trails are not optional reforms. They are the minimum architecture of sovereignty. The allegation that South Korean protesters are finding the same patterns Americans have questioned—dirty rolls, suspicious ballots, foreign influence, and officials resisting transparency—should terrify every free people. Whether every claim proves out or not, the principle is non-negotiable: elections must be locally verifiable, publicly auditable, and insulated from foreign actors, intelligence fronts, NGOs, and global “democracy” managers.

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Cynthia Warren's avatar
Cynthia Warren
15h

A very worthy, yet unnerving, read!!!

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