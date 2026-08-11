South Korea Is Ground Zero

Juan O Savin is seen above with election integrity protestors last week at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, together with former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.

South Koreans have been protesting daily non-stop since June 3rd chanting, “Hand count paper ballot, counted where cast, stop election fraud!” because, similarly to what happened in Arizona and in other places in the US in 2020, they ran out of ballots on Election Day.

South Koreans are widely tech-savvy and they had already been telling each other not to vote early during the June 3rd local elections, contrary to what the authorities were telling them to do, because they had already suspected that if they were to vote early, their votes would get diluted with fake votes and that the algorithms would distort their will, so they were telling each other vote on Election Day.

On Election Day, these primarily conservative voters went to the vote centers, such as the one in Olympic Park, where they ran out of ballots, so they were unable to cast their votes. The officials told them that the voting was done and that they’d had their chance during Early Voting period and that they were sh¡t out of luck.

Naturally, the long lines of people who hadn’t had a chance to vote were upset and they spontaneously started showing up and protesting – and they haven’t stopped more than two months later.

Juan tells Nino Rodriguez that the protestors believe that they’re going to find that up to a half of the 2.3 million ballots in the boxes at that Olympic Park facility are fake ballots.

They’ve also they figured out that the paper being used on these fake Chinese ballots is different from the real ballots and that if the boxes are opened in public view and if there is a public count, the fake paper ballots will be easily recognized and sorted out from the official vote paper.

Juan says the government could stop the protests, but there are so many people with livestreaming cameras that if the police came in to try and stop it, they’d be violating certain local ordinances that allow citizens to be there.

When Juan’s friend, former Prime Minister Hwang went there, he was detained and pushed back, which created quite a scene.

Furthermore, Juan says:

“As people started looking closer, the police that were brought in, don’t look like any police officers that any of the locals know. They’re all Chinese. “So, the Chinese government is infiltrating in, with the assent of the local police and government that they have Chinese officers that are in here, specifically just to try and control the vote. “The politicians voted here recently that they’re going to allow Chinese to come in and live here on a mass scale. They claim to have a hundred million Chinese that want to move into South Korea over the next 10 years. “They’re going to allow 10 million a year. And there’s only 50 million people in South Korea. The South Korean people are just beside themselves!”

VIDEO: “South Korea Is Ground Zero” - Pub Aug 11, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

IMAGE: Juan O Savin at the election integrity protests at Olympic Park in in Seoul Korea, Aug 2026.

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South Korea is further along than the US in the implementation of the Globalists’ “China Model” One World Government plan, per the secret speech of Chi Haotian, who held positions in the Chinese government equivalent to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Secretary of Defense and the Vice Chairman of the Democratic Party – simultanously – if you could imagine such a position in an America with a one-party state.

Patrick Byrne has described this as the highest-level leak in Chinese history. It’s about how ‘Two tigers cannot live on one mountain’ and about China’s plan to destroy America and to turn us into a vassal state.

The original plan involved a bioweapon that destabilizes us, followed by civil war, where 90% of Americans die within one year of the supply chain collapse, as essentially foretold by the mysterious Deagel Report.

This was to be followed by a three-year reign of the cartels and the Blue Helmets, where they rape, pillage and burn everything. When there’s nothing left but a husk, the cartels withdraw and millions of Chinese occupy America, which then becomes ‘New China’.

VIDEO: “2 out of 3 Americans Gone by 2025!” - Pub Mar 21, 2024 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Nino asks Juan about this plan that Patrick’s talking about and he acknowledges that it exists and says that Patrick been major player, at the leading edge of getting to the bottom of the Globalists’ conspiracy against America. Juan says that like many of us, Patrick has has become understandably jaded, believing that we’re beyond the point where anything can be done to save the situation. However, Juan assures Nino that we’re actually in “pretty good shape”.

I think that much of this original Chinese plan to occupy and overrun America has already been averted by the Trump administration – not to minimize the overall threat posed to America by elements of the Globalist proxy that is China. Patrick Byrne, however still preaches this apocalyptic sermon like the Gospel, I guess because he’s not read-in to whatever is informing Juan’s views.

Juan continues:

“A-WEB is run by a team of Chinese military specialists and political operatives to go into elections around the world – 111 countries – and to help to steal the elections in all those locations. “When we talk about the ‘72 countries, 71 plus the United States’, that the Venezuelan group working out through Serbia used to interfere in the US election, 2020 and other elections, that the hub, the heart, way back at the beginning is A-WEB. “The other thing that’s interesting is that here, in China, just as I’ve described for all of the audience here on other occasions, there’s literally a group of people who are, you know, for want of a better way of saying it, ‘Luciferian Devil-worshipers’.”

Last January, Juan talked about how many of those directly involved in the global election theft operation are are full-blown Satanists. Several of them carry a particular tattoo on the left forearm of the Screaming Pope. Patrick Byrne reported, after a court hearing in Colorado having directly observed that Dominion Voting System’s Eric Coomer was sporting one of these:

VIDEO: “The Screaming Pope Satanic Tattoo” - Pub Jan 31, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net - Source: GhostbutcherTattoos

As for the despair expressed by Byrne, Flynn, the “America First” grifters and others, Juan reminds Nino that the Trump administration is gearing up for an ambush, while they observe these people, as they continue to work to seal the 2026 Midterm Elections. He expects mass arrests sometime in late October. So we’ll all know, soon enough if we’ve been fed hopium.

Juan says that if were to go forward with the vote this November, it would seal the fraud, because many of the 2026 candidates won their primaries through fraud and without the voter rolls being cleaned.

Juan notes that the real fight in American elections isn’t on Election Day, anymore, it’s during the primaries, as the candidates get locked into the ballot. Very few people vote during the primaries and those election are being heavily tweaked. In other words, a major part of the 2026 election theft has already occurred.

Juan maintains that the Trump administration doesn’t have to declare a National Emergency, it just has to expand the existing Declaration of a COVID National Security Emergency by President Trump on March 13th of 2020, which wasn’t really about SARS-CoV-2, it was about the vote and foisting drop-boxes and mail-in ballots, with the ultimate intent of switching everybody over to a digital vote on their cell phones, “After the populations were heavily-decimated.”

He says we’re still in that emergency and they just have to identify the parts of it that fit with what they want to do now.

Former Korean Prime Minister Hwang was present at Juan’s Fraud Fighters Summit last June and he will also be present at Juan’s upcoming Storm Summit conference at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas on September 10-13, 2026.

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