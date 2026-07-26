Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Margaret Treis's avatar
Margaret Treis
6h

I've always thought the CCP is just another face of the globalist NWO gang. Communism is the social and economic preference of the NWO. Wherever you see it, the NWO is there. The CCP is the model for them. They're trying to shove "Socialism" down our throats in the US. They think "Socialism" is acceptable to us, whereas "Communism," not so much. But it's all the same thing. Just give it time. Cut to the chase, what's Communism? Isn't it a way to get control of all of the resources, land, and manufacturing of a country while draining the population of freedom and the value of its labor.... and historically often genociding it? Isn't that exactly what the NWO/Globalists want/do? It's a perfect fit, and it's what they try to do to us, even under Capitalism, in fact, using Capitalism. Know the tree by its fruit. That poison fruit is in all the countries Trump has been decimating. Across history with different countries, leaders and times, but the same old thing the alien presence...I mean the NWO... has wanted for millennia. It's been called monarchism, Feudalism, Fascism, Communism, Socialism, the Capitalism of cronies....distinctions without real differences hiding the same old goals listed above....1.) get control of all of the resources, land, and manufacturing of a country while (2) draining the population of freedom and the value of its labor.... and (3) historically often genociding it. We've smelled this rat many times before and he's still stinking now.

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Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
10h

Flynn should know better, although maybe even his "dissent" is staged, all somehow to the same purpose. Trump & Team is such genius, I wouldn't put that past them.

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