VIDEO: “Did Trump Just Play Britain’s Last Card?” - Pub Jul 25, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Last Thursday, Trump announced that Xi Jinping will be visiting the US on September 24th. This came exactly one week after Trump had given a detailed speech revealing China’s years-long, large scale operation, in conjunction with the US Intelligence Community to steal US elections and to pay mainstream journalists to denigrate him and to influence major corporate business leaders to undermine his presidency.

So, if Trump says China has been doing all of this, why is he inviting Xi to Washington? What’s going on here?

Well, what if the current Chinese government is actually assisting the Trump administration’s investigations? What if the source of information on the tens of thousands of the fake driver’s licenses and the fake Joe Biden ballots came from an official of the People’s Republic of China?

That’s exactly what’s suggested by the declassified document entitled, “FBI_ALBANY_IIR_ PROVIDED_TO_CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY.pdf” published on the White House website on July 16th:

Fbi Albany Iir Provided To Chairman Grassley 1.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

IMAGE: Document released on July 16th, 2026 by the White House, under “China’s Acquisition and Exploitation of American Voter Data” , referring to information obtained from unidentified PRC officials.

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As Pete Santilli tweeted on July 18th, “This would be a solid reason why @RealDonaldTrump is not sanctioning China by invoking Executive Order 13848. The PRC was part of the investigation!”

IMAGES: Pete Santill tweets on July 18, 2026

Pete Santilli is pointing out evidence of what Gen Blaine Holt, Tom Luongo and EM Burlingame have been noticing and that I’ve been covering, here for the past several months; namely, that all of the other great- and middle powers of the world, including China and Iran have been victimized, puppeteered and used as proxies by the Financialist/Globalists (“City of London”) for as many centuries as America has and that the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy aims to end the toxic Internationalist dynamic that has prevailed post-World War II.

To wit:

“The United States will put our own interests first and, in our relations with other nations, encourage them to prioritize their own interests as well. We stand for the sovereign rights of nations, against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations, and for reforming those institutions…”

Is it such a stretch to consider that China and Russia also want the Globalists out of their hair?

I may as well point out that Q posted about this on Nov 11, 2017:

IMAGE: From Q post 140

In Gen Blaine Holt’s latest podcast with Crypto Rich, he said that when he first started seeing Xi Jinping disregarding the CCP Party Elders and consolidating power, he came to the simplistic conclusion that Xi was just crowning himself Emperor-for-Life.

However, after talking to EM Burlingame and others, he says he’s coming around to the idea that:

“The Elders are the ones who have been in the back pockets with the Globalists, the World Economic kids, the City of London kids, in being consistent with those policies that are anti-United States. Certainly, pro-anybody who wants to help take down the United States – that would be your Biden administration.”

Therefore, he says the fact that Xi Jinping’s visit is still on means that Trump may have gained knowledge about:

“Who in China – that was a pun, by the way – Hu in China is really messing with our elections? And I guess he’s taking Xi Jinping off the hook, if we’re going to have a visit.”

In other words, the massive number of Chinese officials and military leaders who have been rolled-up and in many cases assassinated in recent years has to do with an internecine battle between the Globalist vs Sovereigntist factions within the Chinese power structure, which may have neutralized some of the Chinese component of this Global election theft operation that I’ve been covering here for years.

However, not everybody is as optimistic about Trump’s behind-the-scenes dealings with Xi. And it’s quite telling to see who is incensed – to the point of mutiny:

IMAGE: Thread of tweets by Gen Mike Flynn on July 22nd.

I’ll just let that marinate.

Blaine continues:

“Go back to the National Security Strategy, where spheres of influence are identified with the “ARC”, America, Russia, China. “It does not imply that they’re going to be allies. And Xi Jinping, as much as they can profess their ‘love’ of each other, and they’re ‘friends’, and wo peng you, and all this stuff, it’s still smash-mouth politics. “Xi Jinping would probably have an easier time in this world if President Trump was not standing up for the United States and repatriating American manufacturing but he’s got a bigger problem. He’s got factions aimed right at him that want to see him go down. And so it’s a mixed bag. It’s a very difficult situation. “Have Xi Jinping and President Trump coordinated behind the scenes? Oh, absolutely, they have. The Exhibit A I would give you on that is, look how China stayed on the sidelines all during this Iranian war, despite 18% of their energy coming from Iran. That’s not going to happen without coordination.”

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