[Image Credit: James Grundvig AI image created using Dalle-2 Chat GPT4.]

When the COVID PSYOP was deployed against the peoples of the world, few understood that we were witnessing the opening salvos of a long-planned "Final Solution" for the human species.

As we currently observe the controlled demolition of Western Civilization, with standing ovations in Canada for a former Nazi SS officer and hundreds of billions of dollars going to Nazi fighters in Ukraine, the hidden history of the past 80 years begins to reveal itself.

The United States did not win World War II; instead, occult Nazis founded the major postwar global organizations, like NATO, the United Nations, and its many agencies, like the IMF and the World Health Organization.

In the US, the Nazis founded the Central Intelligence Agency, the CDC, and NASA, while also infiltrating every agency and echelon of every other Western government and major corporation.

Share

They achieved this through a range of tactics; from Elite Capture, via bribery and extortion, to the complete control of the media and the sciences, to the CIA's MK-Ultra program.

The secretive Bilderberg Group was founded by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, an enthusiastic Nazi. The front-facing arm of the Bilderberg Group is the infamous World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Nazi WEF has now gained total control of the United Nations – to say nothing of all the major corporations of the world. The WEF and the UN's World Health Organization are now dictating to the world in a Nazi-like fashion, in complete contradiction to the Western, Classical Liberal ideals, for which they claim to stand.

This is what's known as Satanic inversion – and indeed, that is what we're dealing with, here: Satanists. The name of their game is projection: Every accusation they make is a confession.

'Splintering Babylon' features some the brightest minds who have risen up, in response to what may be the greatest threat to humanity in our history – and it's not Climate Change. It is the Globalist mass-genocide and enslavement operation currently underway, known alternately as "The Green New Deal", "UN Agenda 2030" and "The Great Reset" that are being promulgated in the name of "Climate Change" by these occult Nazis who have infested the world's governments.

Due to their own nation's recent collapse into total tyranny and lawlessness, the British participants in this film have either been forced to work pseudonymously or to have the video of their interviews removed and transcribed and run through AI-voice generators, playing over illustrative video montages, for their own safety.

Other powerhouse Truth Warriors include New York Times Bestselling Author, Dr Christiane Northrup, who was for decades among the most respected health authorities on US daytime television – until she shared her honest assessments about the experimental bioweapon that was being unlawfully forced upon the global populace by means of an unprecedented, military-grade, worldwide psychological operation. She has been viciously and endlessly slandered by the Mainstream Media, ever since.

Also in the cast are Dr Lee Merritt, an absolutely brilliant individual, who is a retired Marine Corps surgeon and a former President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Among a host of others, the film features alternative media luminaries, like former Navy Seal and CIA operator, Michael Jaco and the mysterious Patriot known as SGAnon, who appears in the flesh, here; with both sharing the most penetrating insights that they've ever done, to date.

Those cited above work daily, to awaken and to deprogram everyday people from the relentless propaganda with which we've all been bombarded our whole lives.

'Splintering Babylon' reveals the hidden history of the past two centuries and that of the brave American presidents who warned us and who tried to thwart the Cabal's evil agenda.

This film connects the dots of a global military alliance that designed a counterplan, set on a parallel track, and timed it to destroy the Babylon Beast system before humanity plunges into the abyss.

The Books of Daniel and Revelation uncannily prophesied this final battle – God's Law versus man-made Maritime Law – as foretold by the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse.

This film is being rushed to release on September 12th, in anticipation of the possible incarceration of Donald Trump on September 18th and the unpredictable mayhem that may follow.

Assuming that we Survive to 2025, this project is the first installation of what Co-Producers, Alexandra Bruce and James Grundvig intend to become an ongoing series that digs deeper into how we arrived at our current predicament and that explores the path to freedom, so that we may exit the Babylon Matrix.

Running Time: 1 min 22 secs: