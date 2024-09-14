Juan O Savin was just recently on Michael Jaco's podcast, raving about our film, 'Splintering Babylon' and how great it is. Jaco is a castmember of the movie. Like me, still hasn't had time to see the final product.

I've been managing customer service for the past 36 hours, because it appears that at least 30% – and up to 50% – of the ticket-holders who were on a specific new distribution list created at my new mass-emailing company did not receive my mass-emailed notifications about how to access their Video-on-Demand and Digitial Download of the film.

(New Customers have their orders streamlined through an automated queue and are not having these problems).

On the email company's end, everything looked fine and the emails looked like they were "delivered" but, given the irate feedback that I've been receiving for the past 36 hours, as I write this, it appears that at least 30% – and up to 50% – never made it to the email addresses used to make their purchases – not even into their spam folders. I've never seen anything like it, having done this daily, for 14 years.

There was truly, an unprecedented level of email censorship that occurred with that email campaign. I was up all night, tending to people from all corners of the globe, many angrily telling me that, "I paid for this thing!" etc.

Anyway, everyone who complained to me got taken care of – and if you bought a ticket and have not yet received the notification about how to access the film and your digital download, please go to the 'Splintering Babylon' "Contact" page and please have your Order Number handy, so I can see what's going on. I stay up late and I work 7 days a week – and I always have, ever since I started publishing ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net.

Below, is a snippet from Michael Jaco's podcast and guest, Juan O Savin.

TRANSCRIPT

Juan O Savin: I saw that 'Splintering Babylon' thing this morning, and you did great work there. And of course, this is the conversation people have to have – even where the MKULTRA stuff has been out there for decades, people are still, just now starting to grasp it.

And there's, probably – realistically 95% – of the people are only just now, even getting close to grasping it. It's tension-on-the-line. And we're, but going from 95%, not getting it to 50%, getting it, that can happen, pretty instantaneously, and that's exactly where we're at.

So it's a Coming-of-Age. And I think what Grundvig has on the, on the video; I everything I saw was very well-done.

I thought he did a super job. A lot of the stuff, (audio problems with livestream) when the guys backstage, they don't have a feel that well, written-out; it's all over the map, and like that.

And I thought, what I heard so far, somebody that maybe wasn't that familiar is just a little bit familiar. It had useful stuff. And so that is a good job what I've seen, so far.

Michael Jaco: Excellent. Yeah, I look forward to I haven't looked at it, yet myself. And he's kind of kind of getting me to try and look pretty good.

Juan O Savin: You you come across very well.

Michael Jaco: Oh, thank you. Thank you. Yeah, he's he's a great guy. I love – he's so on point and so, I really love that he's doing this work.

Juan O Savin: Well, you know, he had a tough thing with AMP and [John Michael] Chambers – and I still, you know, Chambers, I enjoy him too. But I know there was issues there.

The reality is, though, even the stress of what he's had to go through here with Grundvig, it's probably honed his efforts. He'll be a force to be reckoned with – even more so, in what's coming.

And this will further define his place. You know, there's so many hosts that were actually decent hosts that have disappeared, gone by the wayside. It's morphing, even right now and will continue to morph.

I have something I'm doing in the background, that we're getting ready to launch, probably in the next two weeks. And it will set the pattern, I believe for all the hosts that want to come in and monetize work in a couple different ways.

And so, it's way bigger than what you'll hear about, in the next few days. And I think we have a great roadmap.

Running Time: 2 mins