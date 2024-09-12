'Splintering Babylon' is premiering as a Video-on-Demand (VOD) at 8PM Eastern Time tonight, but don't worry – you won't "miss" anything, if you can't watch it, at that particular time.

Due to the threat of instant de-platforming, 'Splintering Babylon' could not be hosted on a business-oriented VOD platform – but we've got you covered, with a digital file of the movie, that comes FREE with your purchase.

There will soon be theatrical screenings, starting with a free live event this Sunday at the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California, if you happen to be in the area. All are welcome!

Pastor Dave Bryan is a known and loved in the Health Freedom Movement and 'Splintering Babylon' Director, James Grundvig will also be there for Q&A.

Stay tuned for further announcements about upcoming theatrical screenings:

• Saturday, October 5th at The Barn, in Riverview, Florida, where the Great Christiane Northrup will be there for Q&A.

• Saturday, October 19th at AB Tech's Ferguson Hall in Asheville, North Carolina, where I, Alexandra Bruce will be joined by James Grundvig and the Amazing George Lewis for Q&A.

Here’s the trailer, again -

