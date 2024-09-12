'Splintering Babylon' Premieres Tonight 8PM EDT Access Your VOD & Digital Download Now!
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
'Splintering Babylon' is premiering as a Video-on-Demand (VOD) at 8PM Eastern Time tonight, but don't worry – you won't "miss" anything, if you can't watch it, at that particular time.
Due to the threat of instant de-platforming, 'Splintering Babylon' could not be hosted on a business-oriented VOD platform – but we've got you covered, with a digital file of the movie, that comes FREE with your purchase.
There will soon be theatrical screenings, starting with a free live event this Sunday at the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California, if you happen to be in the area. All are welcome!
Pastor Dave Bryan is a known and loved in the Health Freedom Movement and 'Splintering Babylon' Director, James Grundvig will also be there for Q&A.
Stay tuned for further announcements about upcoming theatrical screenings:
• Saturday, October 5th at The Barn, in Riverview, Florida, where the Great Christiane Northrup will be there for Q&A.
• Saturday, October 19th at AB Tech's Ferguson Hall in Asheville, North Carolina, where I, Alexandra Bruce will be joined by James Grundvig and the Amazing George Lewis for Q&A.
Here’s the trailer, again -
Running Time: 1:22
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERINGBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
ForbiddenNews Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The url seems to be incorrect in the post.
https://splinteringbabylon.com/
worked.
GET YOUR TICKETS AT SPLINTERBABYLON.COM - USE PROMO CODE "SB24" FOR 10% OFF!
Hi Alex, Re: SPLINTERBABYLON
Isn't it an easy click "Edit" to fix the top line of this notice to read SPLINTERINGBABYLON?
Looking forward to it and thank you for whatever all you had to go through to put it all together.