When the COVID PSYOP was deployed against the peoples of the world, few understood that we were witnessing the opening salvos of a long-planned "Final Solution" for the human species.

As we observe the controlled demolition of Western Civilization, with standing ovations in Canada for a former Nazi SS officer and hundreds of billions of dollars going to Nazi fighters in Ukraine, the hidden history of the past 80 years begins to reveal itself.

The United States did not win World War II; instead, occult Nazis founded the major postwar global organizations, including NATO, the United Nations, and its many evil agencies, like the IMF and the World Health Organization.

In the US, the Nazis founded the Central Intelligence Agency, the CDC, and NASA, while also infiltrating every agency and echelon of every other Western government.

The Cabal achieved this through a range of tactics, from bribery and extortion to the CIA's MK-Ultra program, to the allure of sex, fame, money, power to Satanism.

'Splintering Babylon: The Plan. Revelation. The Path to Freedom' reveals this hidden history and that of the brave American presidents who warned us and who tried to thwart the Cabal’s evil agenda.

This film connects the dots of a global military alliance that designed a counterplan, set on a parallel track, and timed it to destroy the Babylon Beast system before humanity plunges into the abyss.

The Books of Daniel and Revelation uncannily prophesied this final battle — God’s law versus man-made Maritime Law, as foretold by the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse.

Running Time: 2 mins

The above video is a concept piece for the documentary that was whipped-up by James Grundvig, using the Invideo artificial intelligence app and the text we wrote, above.

James Grundvig and filmmaker, Jeff Gallatin and I are working on, 'Splintering Babylon', that seeks to answer the question, "How did we get to a place where the oligarchy is trying to exterminate 95% of the human species?"

If you'd like to support this project and get screen credit, we're offering three tiers of rewards, or you can choose your own participation amount.

James Grundvig and I discuss more about the topic and why we’re making this film, below.

Running Time: 10 mins